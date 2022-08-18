French designer creates 'wearable storybook' inspired by little French town. It's an homage to French history.

A woman shared an adorable handwritten note her dad wrote before he died, encouraging his children to take up beekeeping. Amy Clukey said the family found the note in her dad's beekeeping equipment almost a decade after he passed away in 2012. Rick Clukey was passionate about beekeeping and hoped to see one of his six children take it up as well. It was an emotional moment for the Clukey family to see the note from him meant for his kids. He wrote the note on June 27, 2012, when he was battling terminal cancer. "My father wrote this when he had terminal lung cancer. It was incredibly hard for him and for all of us who loved him," she recalled . He passed away in 2013 at the age of 53 from lung cancer.

Amy Clukey shared an image of the note found by her brother and wrote, "Note from my dad found in his beekeeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed." The letter, written in pencil, on branded paper from a hardware company reads: "I hope this note is found by one of my children who is curious about beekeeping." It was found by his youngest son, Liam, who then shared it with the family. Rick was hoping to pass on his passion for beekeeping to his children. "Beekeeping is actually pretty easy and you can learn everything you need to know online," he wrote before listing the pros of the hobby. "Bees make more products than just honey and as a hobby it can be a source of extra income." He concluded, "Don't be afraid, have courage. Good luck. Love Dad." Amy confirmed that her sister Emily had plans to pursue beekeeping.

The tweet went viral, garnering more than 760,000 likes and was shared 43,000 times. Rick's message urging his children to pursue beekeeping is also an important one as far as the future of the planet is concerned. "Colony collapse disorder" is a worrying phenomenon that has been on the rise in the past 50 years, causing the decline of the bee population by a catastrophic 44% in America between 2015 and 2016 alone, reported Epoch Times . "Bees may be small but they are extremely hard-working creatures and if that tiny two percent is lost, 80 percent of our food from crop cultivation will also disappear," said Livekindly CEO Jodi Monelle.

People just couldn't get enough of the letter and were incredibly happy for the family for finding his handwritten note long after he had gone. Some shared similar personal stories as well. One person shared that their father had left them a detailed note planning their yard for them. "My dad (passed in 2014) loved gardening, and after I bought my first place, which had a tiny yard, he created a plan for me, including cutouts of what each plant looks like. I will keep it forever," they wrote , sharing a picture of the plan as well. Amy responded , "That's amazing. I bought a house during covid and I keep wishing my father was here to do renovations with me. Or rather, to complete 80% of renovations and then leave them unfinished, the way he always did when I was a kid."

Amy revealed she had tried her hand at beekeeping as she responded to a query if bees could recognize their keepers. "I planted a pollinator garden and while researching how to set one up I read that bees learn the faces of humans who work around them in the garden and therefore aren't aggressive. So I don't know if they like beekeepers, but they knew his face," she wrote.







A TV-newscaster couple turned their baby's day into a news segment and it's cracking us all up. Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton lit up Twitter with the hilarious segment that documented the baby's sleep, the weather, diaper changes and more on "Baby News Network." The tweet went viral garnering more than 457,000 likes and 74,000 shares. Reyes tweeted the video with the caption: "When both of your parents are newscasters." The video starts with Reyes, an anchor with Fox 5, lifting Bella up from her crib and adopting her professional TV voice. “Good morning, Bella! It’s 9:52. Hopefully you slept well. Certainly no one else did, but we’re not going to point any fingers. Let’s send it over to Robert Burton for more on your weather,” she says. The video features broadcast music and transitions as well.

Burton, an anchor with ABC 7 News, gives a weather update from the outdoors. "JR, it's a beautiful day outside, as you can see temps in the mid-80s," he starts before adding, “Will we get to enjoy it? Well, if spit-ups, feedings and diaper changes don’t get in the way, we just might be able to make it out of here before midnight.” The couple work in Washington, D.C. Burton then switches back over to his wife, who has news to share.

"Breaking news,” starts Reyes. “An explosion at the diaper station. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody,” says Reyes as the camera pans to the crib, showing their 7-week-old baby Bella. Reyes then continues, "Unfortunately, that suspect is not speaking at the moment, but they have linked her to hundreds of other explosions." Burton interjects in a serious voice, "Is she considered a flight risk?" Reyes switches out of her professional voice and says, "No, look at her." The camera pans to show an adorable Bella calmly sucking on her pacifier.

The video ends with Reyes half-singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” to Bella in her serious newscaster tone. The video cuts to Burton who says, “Well, that’s all the time we have, folks. Thanks for watching the Baby News Network. This is BNN.” People couldn't get enough of the video and lauded the couple for the hilarious segment. One user quipped that she would "tune in daily for this content.”

The couple regularly posts content using their professional voices and went viral in 2020 when they used it to decide what they should have for dinner. "Everybody loved that and it's specifically because of the code-switching, going from news anchor voice to how we actually speak to each other at home," said Burton, reported Good Morning America . Reyes said those who followed her were eager to see the baby involved in the content as well. "When Bella was born, people were asking, 'Oh my gosh, are you going to do the anchor voice with her?' We kept on putting it off and then a couple of days ago, we were juggling a bunch of things—I'm feeding her, he's cleaning—and we're writing the script as we're doing all of that," said Reyes. Burton credits Reyes for putting the videos together. "All the videos you see us do, she edits them and it's like it's magic," said Burton, who describes his wife as a "creative genius." Reyes plays down the praise and says, "He just lends his talent and then I put it together and I show it to him for approval."

Andy Cohen is a doting dad! The TV host best known for Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" loves being a parent. The 54-year-old recently shared a cute snap of his youngest child, daughter Lucy, who is just 3 months old. Little Lucy can be seen looking into the camera with her bright blue eyes. The infant is dressed in a bright yellow veggie-printed onesie in the adorable picture. Her proud dad simply captioned the image: I mean… Many celebrities chimed in on the comments section with Katie Couric writing: Too cute! 😍 Kyle Richards Umansky also commented, writing: The blue eyes stayed 💙 she is so beautiful Andy.

The radio and TV personality is also father to son Benjamin Allen, 3, and welcomed both his children via surrogate. When he became a father in 2019, he told PEOPLE that he "didn't want to wait" any longer to become a dad. Cohen was looking forward to growing his family despite having to do it on his own as a single parent. "It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he told the outlet. "I didn't want to wait. To me, it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon." He admitted he "always knew [he] wanted a family," but "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me."

Now the father-of-two can't imagine a life without his beautiful children. Speaking to ET , he also confessed he loved being a girl dad. "It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping." Cohen said adding that he "already knows how to braid.” Little Benjamin also adores his baby sister but Cohen joked that "he loves her so much he wants to hit her. So I'm monitoring the situation closely."

The radio personality is planning way ahead in terms of his grandchildren, mentioning that he's considered donating his frozen embryos to his kids when they're older. “I have a few. I can’t remember. I think I have three left?” he replied to a question regarding his frozen embryos on an episode of Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, according to PEOPLE . “You know what I’m thinking — this is crazy — but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they’ll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?” According to the in vitro fertilization (IVF) director at Shady Grove Fertility in New York City, Dr. Anate Brauer, the reproductive field "has potential to change society as we know it" and is "a young field — the oldest IVF baby, Louise Brown, will turn 44 this year," Brauer told TODAY . "But it's rapidly growing. Now, we've seen mothers carrying babies for their daughters and transgender men doing egg retrieval." She pointed out that it's important to look into medical, psychological and legal factors while considering different options.

A Maryland dog is being hailed as a hero as he proved the adage about a dog being man's best friend. His quick thinking helped his owners escape an early morning house fire. According to Sarah Campbell of Frederick County Fire and Rescue, the dog, a cairn terrier named Bear, began barking around 3:45 a.m. on Monday to notify his family of the fire.

Around 4 a.m., members of Frederick County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was on fire, according to Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn. It took nearly 60 firefighters an hour to extinguish the flames, reports People .

"Bear’s barking alerted the wife who woke up and noticed a large glow at the back of the house. Once she opened the curtains, she noticed the back deck of the house was on fire and spreading quickly into the roof," Campbell said in an email to TODAY . The two individuals living in the home then ran out of the house with Bear before calling the authorities, according to Hahn.

"As they were exiting the house, the smoke alarms began to activate and sound properly as smoke from the fire had begun to enter the house," Campbell wrote. "If it were not for Bear, who alerted the occupants to the fire, the outcome could have been much different due to the fast-moving fire."

Sadly, the fire destroyed the house, but thanks to Bear, no one was injured. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The dog's quick thinking comes just days after a North Carolina English Labrador assisted a local sheriff's office in finding a missing child. Maverick, a K-9 with the Union County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, only needed a scent to find the boy, after his parents reported him missing.

"Being that there was a risk for the juvenile to be in a bad situation, we put Maverick on a scent article, the kid's blanket, and he was able to track based off that smell," Deputy Sheriff Joshua Dye told WBTV .

Dye, Maverick's handler, added that they tracked down to a "pretty busy highway, made one turn," and then they went along a different road. But the kid saw the police officer coming down the road, and "he actually came out of the woods and came to us, and Maverick ran right up to him, and that's how we found him," Dye said.

He stated that the police would have had a much more difficult time finding the missing boy without the Labrador's keen nose and can-do outlook. "In that situation, we were out on, we tried to ping the juvenile's cell phone, and the cell phone was actually off, and we wouldn't have anywhere to start if we didn't have the dog with us," Dye said. He went on to say that effective rescues like this one demonstrate why K-9s like Maverick are "very important" to law enforcement.

"We do a lot of training with him — every week — to make sure he stays sharp on what he's doing," Dye explained, adding that Maverick has been coached in narcotics detection, tracking, article searches and basic obedience.

In another incident , a black Labrador retriever named Max helped 63-year-old Sherry Noppe with early-onset dementia when she got lost in the woods. She was missing for three days as a rescue team looked for her. Max stayed with her throughout the ordeal and started barking loudly to alert the rescue team when they got closer. Max, who had no leash or collar on him when the rescuers found him and Noppe, could have easily run away but he stuck by Noppe for three days voluntarily.

There's no linear recovery from loss. Be it adults or kids, everyone grieves in their own way and in their own time. There's no telling how one reacts to loss and how one copes with it. Coming to terms with the death of a loved one can take a heavy toll especially on kids. One funeral director took to Twitter to shed light on how children process grief and explained ways in which parents and caretakers can help them process it. The Twitter thread has gone viral with more than 44,000 likes and has been shared close to 7,000 times.

"I’ve directed 4 funerals in 2 days and I was reminded how children process and display, express grief in different ways than adults," they wrote, before explaining how it can also help adults. They explained that as part of their course in mortuary sciences (or psychology), they were taught that most people in suburban communities were introduced to death around the age of 8 on average through the loss of a grandparent or pet. "I keep that info in mind when I’m at work," they wrote. "It’s important to remember that if you’re making a service a FAMILY event: be patient with infants, toddlers and children who are attending the service."

They pointed out that it's important to help kids express their grief. "Remember children might not be able or ready to verbally express their feelings so you may see them act out their feelings and emotions. Even older children (6,7,8+) may resort to behaving like toddlers or younger to get the attention they cannot ask for," they explained. The director also added that children are not prepared to see a lifeless body of a loved one without warning. "If it’s an open casket and you haven’t talked about death, dying and corpses, then take a few minutes to prepare the children in your care. If you are at a loss and you’re not sure what to say or do then ask your funeral director and funeral home staff."

The director then explained the time they came across a girl who was struggling. "I gave her some cards and crayons so that she could make a card for her great-uncle to have with him in his casket. It offered mom an opportunity to get herself together and the little girl was able to draw out her feelings," they wrote. "Some funeral homes have children’s books that address exactly what you’re struggling to talk to your kiddo about, from many different cultures and backgrounds. Bring snacks. Sit down with your children JUST before the service begins and ask to sit in the back for a quick exit."

They also explained that most funeral homes have private rooms people can use to grieve and in this case, to help kids process the event. "Children are just little sponges they’ll pick up on everything! Including the stress, pain, angrer, grief and anxiety in the caregivers who are around them," they wrote. "Remind them it’s ok to cry. It’s ok to hug and get snuggles (from y’all). It’s ok to ask for water." The director also said it was important to help kids not deny their own emotions. "Remember to sleep when you’re tired, or at least, rest your eyes. It’s ok to feel guilt. It’s ok to feel hungry. It’s ok to feel confused. It’s ok to feel angry. It’s ok to feel anxious. It’s 'normal' to feel as though you’ve lost something because you have," they concluded.

Childcare is expensive and it can really take a toll on a family's budget and finances when there are nine children who need to be taken care of. Per child expenditure annually just on food and shelter can add up to thousands of dollars, leaving a family with little to no cash to spare for their other needs. Karissa Collins and her husband, who have nine kids and are expecting another child, were facing difficulties as they were "outgrowing" their 12-passenger van, according to a post shared on Instagram by Karissa.

A larger vehicle would be beneficial to the family, allowing them to each have their own seat. Plus, their existing vehicle's air-conditioning had stopped working. That's when something unfathomable happened. Karissa wrote in her post, "I have no words right now!!!" She was talking about NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal who himself paid the family a surprise visit at their Haslet, Texas, home.

She proceeded to describe the sequence of events that unfolded after the surprise visit. He first took the family out to dinner and got to really know them. Things did not end with the dinner. The next day, he took them to a Mercedes dealership to get them a 15-passenger van. When they found that there were none in stock, they customized and ordered a van. Karissa describes this as "such an outrageous blessing."

According to a report by the Consumer Expenditures Survey , a middle-income, two-child, married-couple family's per child spending in 2015 was approximately $12,980. This amounts to cumulative expected spending of $233,610 ($284,570 if projected inflation costs are factored in) on food, shelter and other necessities to raise a child until the age of 17, excluding expenses on college education. Given this, Shaq's kindness would have meant a lot to the family.

Shaq didn't stop there. Noticing that Karissa's husband‘s truck didn't have functional air-conditioning and heat for a while, he bought them a new truck at a Ford dealership. "Today Shaq @shaq blessed us like never before,” stated the Collins family. “Like literally no words.” That wasn't the end of it for Shaq yet. He took the family out for dinner again, this time at the Rainforest Cafe. At dinner, when he learnt that the waitress' car had broken down, Shaq tipped her $1000. He even paid fully for someone else's meal at a different table.

Karissa ended her post by writing, “He also spent time encouraging us and loving on our children and speaking life into our family.” Expressing their gratitude and disbelief at how the events unraveled, they wrote, “Somebody wake me up because I must be dreaming. Thank you @shaq times a million times!!! You have been such a blessing to us in so many ways."

The Big Diesel, regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time, is known for his generosity . Last year, he made a commitment that he would make an effort to do good deeds every time he left the house. “I’m into making people happy. Whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed,” he said to USA Today .

This is not the first time Shaq has been known to go out of his way to help. A young boy was given a pair of brand-new shoes as a gift from Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq decided to make a positive impact on the boy's life after he met him while shopping in a store. When a 12-year-old was left paralyzed in a shooting by a stray bullet, Shaq gave his family an entire house. A young man was struggling to get an engagement ring, and so Shaq paid the debt off for him!

Aside from random acts of kindness, Shaq is involved in many funds and charities. Recently he donated $50,000 from a DJ appearance in Buffalo, New York, to the families of shooting victims on May 14.

In an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk on The Gary Vee Audio Experience podcast , Shaq said he learned to give back to society from his parents. “You know for me, coming from where I come from, my father was a drill sergeant, my mother just was a hard-working woman. Didn’t have a lot. But they taught me the value of giving back. They taught me the value of helping those in need,” Shaq said.

Artists can find inspiration in anything. From a flickering candle to an ocean or even a bridge—anything can become a muse for an artist. For French fashion designer Sylvie Facon, the historic city of Arras, her hometown, became the source of her creativity and artistry. Her new creation includes an elegant evening gown in honor of Arras called Hommage à Arras (Homage to Arras). The design combines Facon's appreciation for haute couture along with her admiration for the northern Hauts-de-France region. The dress, which includes intricate illustrations as well as "iridescent lace and pearls," puts a storybook spin on French fashion, reports My Modern Met .

Facon's creation, which looks like it's straight out of a legend, includes accurate representations of the architectural and artistic treasures of Arras. The intricate design on the dress reveals structures and patterns that are a significant part of the town's history. On the bust are the famous Baroque town square's façades with Flemish influences. The Lion of Arras, a symbolic sculpture from the town's belfry, is positioned on the shoulder, and the Angels of Saudemont, a group of gilded mediaeval statues, are perched on the hips. The dress incorporates not only these particular landmarks and recognisable locations but also the small characteristics of Arras, such as its pavement and plant life.

The world recognizes Facon as the fashion designer whose garments convey narratives. This Arras-born fashion designer is self-taught and produces splendid, unusual and magically beautiful dresses. The abundance of beauty in everyday objects is highlighted by dresses like Hommage à Arres. Facon makes dresses from fabrics she designs with such meticulous attention to detail that they would steal any catwalk.

Her hometown serves as one source of inspiration among many others for her. “I am increasingly keen on introducing the world to the city I love; this urge for advocacy is my common thread,” explains the fashion designer. Facon, who set up independently only 10 years ago, had a 30-year career in the social field before this.

Facon creates clothing that combines outstanding art with custom-made fashion, striving to "perfect all steps, from the sketch to the final point." Her website reads: "Over the years, Sylvie Facon personalizes her style and develops her own technical palette. Lace appears there as obvious, worked alongside guipures, tulles and muslins which she juxtaposes to create subtle ranges of colors and daring sets of transparencies." Her creations are of an extremely diverse range from high fashion gowns made from book spines to very romantic lacework.

With personality expression as its main purpose, fashion has provided us with some truly amazing examples of clothing design over the years. Many French designers have previously tried to interpret history in their work, such as interpreting the work of historic artists and painters.

Christian Dior interprets Monet in his works. In 1949, French couture pioneer Christian Dior created an haute couture collection for the spring/summer season. The iconic Miss Dior dress perfectly exemplified the two worlds of art and fashion and imitated Monet's aesthetic in this practical dress. It was entirely embroidered with flower petals in various shades of pink and violet.

Mondrian was one of the pioneers of abstract painting in the 20th century. Yves Saint Laurent, a French fashion designer and art enthusiast, incorporated Mondrian's artwork into his haute couture designs. The designer was first moved by Mondrian when reading a biography of the painter that his mother had given him for Christmas.

Benedict Cumberbatch is well known for playing a variety of characters, including "Doctor Strange" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite his propensity for occasionally getting into mischief, the character has established himself as one of the franchise's most devoted heroes.

In his regular life, Cumberbatch isn't above acts of kindness. A video of the actor defending a female fan who was requesting an autograph has gone viral on social media. In the clip, it looks like barricades weren't sufficient to keep fans from waiting for Benedict Cumberbatch to exit a building in Times Square. As they shoved against one another, many fans appeared to be extremely disgruntled.

Image Source: TikTok/@jutbee2.1

A female fan amid the crowd was being pushed by other fans nearby, while she was patiently waiting for Cumberbatch to appear. The Oscar winner repeatedly asked the crowd to move back and give her some space after noticing that she was in distress. When people began to apologize to the "Sherlock" actor, he requested that they do so to the female fan, reports Cinema Blend .

“Back up,” the MCU star says several times. “Keep backing up,” Cumberbatch says in the clip, sternly.

Fans can be heard saying “yes, sir” until Cumberbatch focuses on the woman closest to him. “Not you, hon,” he tells her. “The people pushing you. Trying to do it for you.” “Oh, thank you, my love,” says the woman. He then looks to another male fan who may have been trying to sneak in whatever item he had to sign in and again has to issue a "back up." “I can’t sign if you’ve got it in my way.”

The man seems to quickly apologize, but the actor asks him not to apologize to him. “Don’t apologize to me, apologize to the lady,” he says. Fans went gaga over this reaction of his.

It appears that Benedict Cumberbatch is a superhero just as much off-screen as he is on-screen. It's fortunate that the actor intervened to maintain order and defend the seemingly uneasy fan, and it goes on to show how empathetic he is. A rainbow-striped bag can also be seen in the later video of the actor walking away from the fans. You can't help but adore that the star is displaying his allyship with pride.

Fans were extremely impressed by the cute gesture by the Marvel actor. A fan commented below the TikTok video: "'Not you hun, the people pushing you' no I love him." Another fan goes on to say: "We love someone who stands for what’s right 🤝"

On user on Facebook wrote, "This is EXACTLY what happened a few years back with Benedict, I got pushed by a crowd and he held his arms around me to protect me as I fell forward and bellowed right in my ear for those behind me to move back as I was being squashed. He then only signed my Sherlock book in that crowd He was so loud in my left ear bless him I swear I could hear him the rest of the day."

Another user wrote, "He is a hero. Comment on his rainbow bag. He is a guy who sees people not redneck politics."

The actor has previously said they need to battle toxic masculinity . Cumberbatch said: "We need to fix the behavior of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit. I think it's ever relevant, and in a world that's questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it's even more important. You get this sort of rebellion aspect [from men today], this denial, this sort of childish defensive position of 'not all men are bad', but no, we just have to shut up and listen."

Do you ever feel like you're really invested in your work but the pay or the appreciation from your boss doesn't quite match the effort you put in? Well, for starters, you're not alone. There are many people who are stressed at their work and looking for a way out. A new trend called "quiet quitting" is seeing people reduce the effort they're putting into the job and drawing clear boundaries between the personal and professional. Many say they are still able to get work done but without the stress that comes with the job. Paige West, a digital creator, opened up about "quietly quitting" and how it helped her take control of her life. "When I was quiet quitting, I didn't want to constantly feel that stress of working that job and feeling like I needed to put my 1000% in," West told Good Morning America . "So I decided to scale that back and really just do the work that was required of me."

Woman working at home with dog - stock photo/Getty Images

It's no secret that work-life balance has become so skewed to the point people are missing out on personal milestones, quality family time, and not doing things that bring them joy. Many believe workplaces only deserve the effort that the pay packet reflects and many feel they are being underpaid, so they believe that the company also deserves only as much. Since the pandemic, there has been a change in perspective with regards to work and how it shouldn't dictate your life. West recalled how difficult she found it working 9 to 5 at her desk while working from home during the pandemic. "I was just stuck at my desk all day from 9 to 5, at a minimum, working on my computer, staring at a screen. For me, that just wasn't the ideal situation," she said. The new trend is popular with those in their 20s and starting work. "Being connected to a mission or purpose is a high priority for the younger generation," said Jim Harter, chief workplace scientist at Gallup. "That's something they want but they're not experiencing in their current workplaces."



Remote working has continued for some despite the world carrying on with the coronavirus relatively under control. The line between home and work has blurred with people working remotely which has reinforced the need to draw clear boundaries between them. People don't want to see work eat into their personal time while at home and are limiting their effort to the minimum number of hours and prioritizing their personal lives.

Clayton Farris, a freelance writer, posted a video explaining the new trend and said you could do it without actually deterring productivity. "I just heard about this term called Quiet Quitting, and I realized that is what I've been doing … against my will," said Farris. "It's about quitting the hustle culture that goes along with work in our society. I can still be a very productive, active worker and not have to focus on work 24 hours a day." People in the comments section said they were eager to take control of their life and not be consumed by work. "I completely switched off. I'm turning my focus and energy on myself and on what I would like to accomplish," wrote one person. "It’s called getting older why do u think old people are chill," joked another.



Rebecca Jarvis, ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent, says this mode of working appeals to those not looking to move up the ladder. "If your objective is work-life balance over income and maybe even job security and you're not looking for big raises and promotions, then this could work for you," said Jarvis.

Young Woman Embracing Her Dog At The Park - stock photo/Getty Images

It's impossible to fill the void of a parent who has passed away, but there are things that loved ones and the community can do to help fill that void. Anna lost her police officer dad, Kevin Stolinsky, after he suffered a medical emergency last November. The Navy veteran was a loving member of the community and a dear friend to colleagues at the La Vergne police department in Tennessee. It's customary for parents to accompany kids to their first day of kindergarten, and with Anna starting kindergarten, police officers from local departments showed up to remind her that she was not alone and that she had many police officers looking out for her. It was also a gesture to honor the memory of their colleague, Detective Sargeant Kevin Stolinsky, who died while on duty. “It was a very, very special day. All those officers who came out to support the memory of my husband,” said Casey Stolinsky, reported Inside Edition.

Detective Sargeant Kevin Stolinsky/La Vergne Police Department

Anna and her mother were given a police escort by several motorcycle officers as the 5-year-old headed for in her first day of kindergarten in Smyrna. The police officers from many departments across Tennessee lined up shoulder-to-shoulder on either side of the school entrance to welcome and guide her to her first day of school. She high-fived the cops and got a hug and a kiss from her mother and grandmother before entering class. Anna said she was so happy to see all the cops line up to support her but added that it also made her sad because she missed her dad. “That made me start to cry. I was sad. That reminded me of my dad and was feeling like I never get to see him,” said Anna. The 5-year-old said she remembered her dad as being kind and special. Her mother reminded her that he loved her very very much. Anna then said she wished she could see him one more time, in the emotional interview.



Kevin Stolinsky was well-loved among his colleagues and was given a huge send-off at his funeral. Stolinsky joined the force in 2001 and served for more than 20 years before passing away on November 12, 2021. "He was one of the best of us," said La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole, who personally knew Stolinsky, reported Daily News Journal. "He constantly fought to make things better for others. Wasn't for himself. He was always fighting for other people, and always trying to make any situation (better), whether it was work or life. Kevin was known and loved in this community. Everyone knew him. He was at every event. He was at the parades. He was at every city event. He wasn't just a police officer," he said at the time.

People got emotional watching the video. "She is just starting Kindergarten and is carrying on like a champ for her father. May he rest in peace, he would be proud to see who his daughter will become," wrote one person. Another added , "They raised her well. She's not shy and carries herself very well in front of the masses... Her father must be proud." One person added , "She holds up better than I would and I’m a 20-year-old man. It brings tears to my eyes. Even though I don’t know her dad, he seemed to be a good person." Another person commented , "Whether you like the police or not, no child deserves to lose their parent including said children whose parents were in law enforcement. Hope she gets the support needed to move on and have a good life. RIP to her father."





















