ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgPmd_0hLuNZvp00

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed Thursday to reach an agreement on longstanding border and mutual recognition issues that have spiked tensions in the Balkans and added to Europe's instability during the war in Ukraine , the European Union's foreign policy chief said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti held talks in Brussels during a meeting that the EU's top diplomat said took place “in a crisis management mode.”

Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, announced after the meeting, “today, there is no agreement.” He said Kurti and Vucic did consent to more discussions in the coming days to hasten the process of normalizing ties between their countries, which were at war in 1998-99.

Kosovo is a former province of Serbia, which has refused to recognize the country’s 2008 declaration of independence. A NATO-led intervention in 1999 ended a war between Serbian forces and separatists in Kosovo and stopped Belgrade’s bloody crackdown against majority Kosovo Albanians.

The EU has overseen years of talks to normalize their ties, saying that’s one of the main preconditions for Kosovo and Serbia's eventual membership in the 27-nation bloc. The purpose of Thursday's meeting "was to calm down the situation on the ground,” Borrell said.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared anew late last month when Kurti’s government declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo's territory.

Serbia has been implementing the same measures for Kosovo citizens crossing into Serbia for the past 10 years, saying if it recognized the Kosovo registration plates and documents it would mean it recognizes Kosovo as an independent country.

Minority Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with anger to the proposed change, putting up roadblocks, sounding air raid sirens and firing guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No one was injured.

Under apparent pressure from the West, Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to Sept. 1, when more trouble is expected if a compromise is not reached by then.

"We are at a critical time for Europe,” Borrell said. “After the Russia invasion of Ukraine, we are facing a dramatic and very dangerous moment for our continent, and this is not a moment for increasing tensions.”

“It is time for looking for solutions of long-standing issues,” he added.

In a video clip posted on Instagram, Vucic said he will address his nation on Friday.

“A difficult day is behind us, it was hard for all Serbian citizens, for whole of our country,” Vucic said. “I cannot say it ended successfully. But I hope and wish that by some miracle we could reach a compromise agreement in the days that are ahead.”

Along with Serbia, its allies Russia and China don’t recognize Kosovo’s independence, which is supported by the United States and most other Western states.

There are fears in the West that Russia could encourage Serbia into an armed intervention in northern Kosovo that would further destabilize the Balkans and shift at least some attention from Russia's war in Ukraine.

———

AP writers Dusan Stojanovic and Jovana Gec contributed from Belgrade, Serbia.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albin Kurti
Person
Josep Borrell
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Immigration Rape Video Posted by Italy’s Frontrunner Giorgia Meloni Pulled by Twitter

Twitter has pulled a controversial blurred video of an asylum-seeker sexually assaulting a Ukrainian woman that was posted by the woman likely to be elected as prime minister of Italy next month. Giorgia Meloni, who leads the Brothers of Italy party—which proudly boasts Fascist symbols in its logo—posted the video as part of a campaign promise to “secure the cities.”The blurred video, which does not reveal the identities of the victim or suspect but which has full audio that includes the woman’s cries for help, drew scorn from her political opponents and praise from her center-right coalition partners Silvio Berlusconi...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Can easyJet wrongly turn passengers away from flights and reject claims with impunity?

“Nothing makes up for the upset at being turned away at the boarding gate after looking forward to going away.”Tracey Robbens is one of thousands of British travellers wrongly denied boarding by airlines who chose to ignore the post-Brexit European Union rules on passport validity. In January she and her husband Tommy travelled from their home in Penzance to London Gatwick airport for a flight to Ljubljana. They planned to stay a couple of nights in the Slovenian capital and then move on to Lake Bled for five days of walking and exploring.Both had valid passports that entitled them to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

795K+
Followers
172K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy