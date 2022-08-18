This Morning viewers notice that Rishi Sunak ordered a McDonald's item that doesn't exist

Rishi Sunak has continued to prove that he is a man of the people by declaring that he orders an item off the McDonald's breakfast menu that doesn't even exist anymore.

The former chancellor of the exchequer and Tory leadership hopeful appeared on This Morning on Thursday and did his best to try and convince the viewers of the ITV show that he's a totally normal guy and knows exactly what is going on in the real world.

That charade usually works until Sunak is asked about something that everyday, run-of-the-mill folks do all the time, such as going to McDonald's for breakfast.

After explaining pleasantries with hosts Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters (expressing a great deal of knowledge about the latter's career) and the cost of living crisis, they moved on to whether Sunak is down with Joe public.

They asked him about a viral picture of Sunak finally figuring out how to use a contactless payment card machine at a McDonald's and quizzed him about what he purchased.

The 42-year-old admitted he was there at about 7:45 in the morning so he wasn't ordering a "burger and nuggets." With that in mind, he said he got a "bacon roll with ketchup and pancakes." That's fine but he added: "If I'm with my daughters we get the [breakfast] wrap with hash brown and everything in it."

Viewers noticed a problem with this extra bit of info, as McDonald's stopped selling the wrap when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 and it was permanently taken off the list in January 2022.

In a statement released by the company at the time, they said: "It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps. Despite speculation and following a trial separation period, breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to the menu. We adore each other deeply but our love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore."

With this knowledge to hand people couldn't help but question how Sunak was ordering something that hasn't been on the menu for more than two years (or maybe he hasn't been to McDonald's with his daughter for that long).













