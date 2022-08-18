Read full article on original website
Lille 1-7 PSG: Mbappe nets hat-trick as Les Parisiens rack up the goals again
PSG thrashed Lille in their latest Ligue 1 win, with a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe.
Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record with header against Wolves
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has broken Sergio Aguero's record for the most Premier League goals scored for one club.
Arsenal step up interest in Pedro Neto
Arsenal are looking to push ahead with interest in Pedro Neto, after he emerged as a target, 90min understands. 90min exclusively revealed earlier this month th
Harry Maguire: Man Utd captain facing axe for Liverpool game
Harry Maguire is at risk of being left out of Manchester United's lineup to face Liverpool.
Fabinho insists Liverpool are not out to humiliate Man Utd
Fabinho says humiliating Man Utd is not Liverpool's priority in Monday's game.
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Brooke Norton-Cuffy joins Rotherham on season-long loan
Arsenal have loaned right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy out to Championship side Rotherham.
Mikel Arteta praises 'rare' William Saliba after latest Arsenal win
Mikel Arteta praised William Saliba after his goal against Bournemouth, for both his quality and attitude.
Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford vs Liverpool
Wayne Rooney says Manchester United should drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford against Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
David Moyes calls on new signings to adapt to Premier League 'quickly' following Brighton defeat
David Moyes calls on new signings to adapt to Premier League 'quickly' following Brighton defeat.
Harry Kane insists there's more to come after making Premier League history
Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists there's more to come from him after breaking the Premier League goal record for a single club.
Casemiro reveals why he is joining Man Utd from Real Madrid
Casemiro explains his decision to join Man Utd from Real Madrid.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang green lights Chelsea move as Barcelona receive bid
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to join Chelsea and a part-exchange bid involving Marcos Alonso has been lodged with Barcelona, 90min understands.
Ismaila Sarr: Aston Villa agree £25m deal with Watford
Ismaila Sarr is closing in on a £25m move from Watford to Aston Villa.
Manchester City reject 'substantial' Barcelona offer for Keira Walsh
Manchester City have rejected a pair of offers from Barcelona for Keira Walsh, the second of which has been described as 'substantial'.
Mikel Arteta reveals why Gabriel Jesus had to leave Man City for Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Jesus was ready to take the next step in his career and become a leader rather than a squad player.
The transfers Man Utd should try to complete before the summer window closes
The transfers Manchester United need to target before the end of the summer transfer window, including Casemiro, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Jurgen Klopp compares his Liverpool start to Erik ten Hag at Man Utd
Jurgen Klopp believes he enjoyed an easier start to life at Liverpool than Erik ten Hag is currently experiencing at Manchester United.
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings as Martin Odegaard brace sends Gunners top of the league
Match report and player ratings from Bournemouth's Premier League meeting with Arsenal.
