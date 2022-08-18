ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of dragging officer during Long Islan traffic stop arrested

 4 days ago

A man accused of dragging a police officer while speeding away from a traffic stop on Long Island is now in custody.

Police arrested 40-year-old Ephrem Jusino, of Brooklyn.

Investigators say he was stopped by police in Hicksville last December.

When an officer asked for his license and registration, he allegedly sped off, hitting the officer's foot and hand before dragging him down the street.

That officer has been out of work since and has undergone four surgeries.

ALSO READ | 24-year-old former basketball star gunned down on crowded Queens street

Two men fired several shots on a street in Far Rockaway Monday around 5:00p.m. One shot struck Jabeon Bivins in the head, who died at the scene

----------

Comments / 10

Patti Purr
5d ago

Who even thinks about doing something like this??? What a sicko go aead let him out on bail reform I’m pretty sure he would have no problem killing someone’s next!

Reply(1)
9
J P
5d ago

This is going to continue until it either impacts the left or they are VOTED OUT OF OFFICE !

Reply(1)
7
Tony Catania
5d ago

Hmm Curious If This Person Will Be Sent Back To His Country When His Prison Sentence Is Completed?

Reply(2)
6
