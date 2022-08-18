Man accused of dragging officer during Long Islan traffic stop arrested

A man accused of dragging a police officer while speeding away from a traffic stop on Long Island is now in custody.

Police arrested 40-year-old Ephrem Jusino, of Brooklyn.

Investigators say he was stopped by police in Hicksville last December.

When an officer asked for his license and registration, he allegedly sped off, hitting the officer's foot and hand before dragging him down the street.

That officer has been out of work since and has undergone four surgeries.

