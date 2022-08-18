ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

71-year-old woman struck, killed by SEPTA bus in Germantown

By Kyw Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are investigating after a Route 65 SEPTA bus struck and killed a woman Wednesday night in Germantown .

A 71-year-old woman was hit near the intersection of Greene Street and Walnut Lane around 9:30 p.m. — just about a block away from her home.

Police said the woman was crossing Greene Street when the front corner of the bus hit her.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace called it a “horrible, tragic accident.”

“She had been dragged a considerable distance,” he said. “In fact, one of her shoes is closer to the intersection and another is about 50 or 60 feet down the road.”

The bus driver was a 63-year-old man. He pulled over and stayed at the scene.

Police initially were not sure if the woman was hit by the bus first or another car — a hit-and-run driver. Police said witnesses gave conflicting statements and they couldn't find clear surveillance video of the accident.

It's unclear what has now led them to conclude there was no other vehicle involved.

