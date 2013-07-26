Read full article on original website
Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of "a new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, alongside his young daughter, whose existence had not previously been confirmed.
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
'Our dreams never came true.' These men helped build Qatar's World Cup, now they are struggling to survive
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and -- he says -- a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Explosive tirade from FIFA boss threatens to overshadow World Cup opener
The World Cup finally gets underway on Sunday after 12 years of questions and criticisms of the tournament being held in Qatar. But though kickoff for the opening match is just hours away, soccer itself is still being overshadowed by off-the-field matters.
Meet 'Captain America' Christian Pulisic, the Pennsylvania native and most expensive US soccer player ever who's leading the 'golden generation' at the World Cup
Christian Pulisic became the youngest ever to captain the US soccer team aged just 20. Now, he's expected to lead them at the World Cup.
France's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve "predatory" ambitions in troubled African nations, where France has suffered military setbacks and a wider loss of influence over recent years.
Fifa World Cup revenue up by more than €1bn after taking tournament to Qatar
Fifa has increased its World Cup revenue by more than $1bn to $7.5bn after taking the tournament to Qatar, the governing body has revealed
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
Qatar makes World Cup debut in a controversial tournament of firsts
There have been 21 editions of the men's World Cup since its inauguration in 1930 but Qatar 2022 is set to be a tournament like no other.
Swimming with bull sharks: Cuba's underwater tourism bet
The government-run Shark Friends Dive Center, in the remote Cuban beach town of Playa Santa Lucía, is the only place in the country, one of a handful in the world, where divers can swim with bull sharks.
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
Negotiators at the UN's COP27 climate summit have reached a tentative agreement to establish a loss and damage fund for nations vulnerable to climate disasters, according to officials and observers.
Travel news: Animal encounters, 2023 vacation inspiration and the world's most expensive restaurant
Lonely Planet has revealed its destination picks for 2023, the world's most expensive restaurant experience has come to Dubai and a Kenyan news reporter has a close encounter with a baby elephant
