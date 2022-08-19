ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Black man left paralyzed after Texas police allegedly slam him on to concrete

By Maya Yang
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elvAo_0hLp9LLx00
Yellow police crime scene tape protects two police vehicles in the background. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

Lawyers of a Black Texas man and civil rights activists are calling for justice after he was allegedly grabbed and slammed on to concrete ground by police officers at a jail in Beaumont, Texas, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Related: US officer pursuing white suspect held knee on Black man’s neck, lawsuit says

On Wednesday, lawyers of 41-year-old Christopher Shaw hosted a press conference that called for justice for Shaw, who was severely injured while in custody in June 2021.

According to a lawsuit filed last month, Shaw was arrested on 12 June 2021 over misdemeanor public intoxication charges after Beaumont police officer James Gillen found him standing in the middle of a roadway, “in need of medical assistance”. Shaw was then taken to a hospital to be evaluated before being transported to Jefferson county correctional facility in Beaumont, where he was restrained for “noncompliance”.

“Before entering the facility, Mr Shaw slightly turned his body. Defendant Gillen responded by attempting to slam Mr Shaw to the concrete platform at the rear entrance of the facility,” the lawsuit said .

He landed on his head and fractured his spine in multiple places, the lawsuit alleges. Shaw asked for help from jail staff and employees of the jail’s medical contractor, CorrHealth, but they refused to help him, according to the lawsuit. When Shaw asked one nurse for assistance, she allegedly told him, “I won’t help you until you help yourself.”

The lawsuit added that Shaw was left alone in his jail cell for approximately 20 hours before someone attended to him medically. While he was left alone in his cell, he “defecated and urinated on himself multiple times due to his inability to control his bowels and kidney function”, the lawsuit said. Only later was an ambulance called for him and he was taken to the hospital again, where he underwent various emergency surgeries.

Upon coming back to jail from the hospital, “Mr Shaw clearly showed signs of paralysis. Specifically, Mr Shaw was not ambulant. Mr Shaw was placed in a wheelchair and, with the assistance of another officer, Mr Shaw was wheeled back into JCCF. Mr Shaw was unable to control his lower extremities,” the lawsuit said.

Shaw has since filed the lawsuit against police officer James Gillen, the city of Beaumont and CorrHealth.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Candice Matthews, the statewide steering committee chair for the Rev Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Push Coalition, said, “We’re dealing with America’s chaos. And from police brutality, that is exactly what we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with road cops that operate on ignorance and authority. And that is a dangerous combination because the end result is what has happened to dear brother Christopher Shaw.

“We’re dealing with lack of accountability because accountability breeds responsibility. And therefore we need our law enforcement to be responsible enough to hold their officers accountable when wrongdoing has been done,” she added.

Speaking to KBMT last September, the Beaumont police chief, James Singletary, said that although he felt “very badly about the gentleman that got injured”, Gillen was “just doing his job”.

The incident was captured on video which Shaw’s attorneys have seen, but according to Beaumont officials, public release of the video is prohibited as it may jeopardize jail security. Shaw’s attorney and civil rights advocate said they are working to release the video.

On Thursday, the bishop and social activist William Barber II, of the non-profit organization Repairers of the Breach, called for the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, to release the video.

“Today we are asking and demanding that Governor Abbott demand the release of the video and any other politician that cares about justice, that are running for office, should be demanding the release of the video,” Barber said at a press conference .

“This case is about investigating a pattern and practice … what made the officer think he could do this in the first damn place?

“We must have a full and thorough investigation, not only here … but also the [US] Department of Justice to ensure that anyone can be safe … and even if you are arrested, an arrest is not a death sentence or a license to maim.”


Comments / 118

Guest
4d ago

Get ready citizens of Beaumont. This fine fine officer & police department has cost you big time. When property tax time rolls around & you see this next increase, you will have a part of your answer why ! The cop should share a cell with Derek Chauvin !

Reply
34
alan
4d ago

That's insane. Every officer who interacted with him should be fired and face criminal charges. But it's Abbott's Texas and they'll walk.

Reply(6)
29
Beverly Smith
4d ago

wow there's other ways of restraining first the neck now the whole body wow.That throwing the body to the ground is as lethal as a knee to the neck,or shooting a fleeing suspect, or just plain murder.We where taught to avoid deadly force, do we know if the subject was fighting??? where the officers, body cam.Thats why now I record when I see a simple traffic stop anymore.These cops are getting out of control especially when it comes to my culture of men.Its been going on and will continue until most is found out and you wonder why they are finding inmates dead from Surry County all the way down.Im in Surry as we speak and worked as corrections and what I seen as an employer lol That's why Surry county jail is down right now( they have no inmates) they moved them SBI all over them lol. it's happening on the outside and in the inside bring these bad cops to justice.

Reply(2)
12
Related
Fox News

Texas lounge security guard shot and killed by customer during argument

A Texas man shot and killed a security guard on Friday evening during an argument at a lounge in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, according to police. Toussel Kuhn, 48, allegedly shot the security guard multiple times around 10 p.m. before being wounded by a bystander and fleeing the scene. He was later arrested after crashing his car in Glenn Heights, which is just south of DeSoto.
DESOTO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Complex

15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some

A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Attorneys#Paralysis#Violent Crime#Corrhealth
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
The Guardian

The Guardian

412K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy