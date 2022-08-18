'Bro girl' has become the internet's new favourite meme

A new viral meme is doing the rounds on Twitter and it is a unique switcheroo on the classic 'man talking to a woman in a nightclub' gag.

The new meme involves a woman in a pink top yelling into the ear of a man wearing a white t-shirt at what appears to be a music festival. Who knows what they were originally talking about but the man looks completely unimpressed with what the woman has to say to him.

The meme has been dubbed 'girl explaining' or 'girl bro explaining.' It could also be 'girlsplaining.'

According to Know Your Meme, the image first appeared online way back in 2019 when it was used as a joke by the Spanish language Twitter account MemesNutricion.

Roughly translated the tweet said: "YOU DON'T HAVE TO FOLLOW FITNESS PAGES, THOSE ARE LIE, THEY HAVE NO TITLE. THE DETOX JUICE DID YOU SEE? IT DOES NOT WORK. THE SATIAL? EITHER. HERBALIFE, SHIT. ALL LIARS FRIEND. I STUDY NUTRITION AND THESE BLACKMAIL AND DON'T KNOW WHAT AN ATOM IS. Stamina yo nutritionist"

It wasn't until recently though that the meme format exploded on Twitter with many using the picture to imagine that the woman was explaining something very niche and complicated to the man.























Memes - you often can't explain them but you sure can enjoy them.



