ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bOW8_0hLnDsiP00

Police are searching for the suspect behind a gunpoint robbery involving a child in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.

It happened on Tuesday on Macombs Road in the Mount Eden section.

Investigators say the suspect held a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint while she was inside the car with her 6-year-old child.

The suspect ran off with the woman's watch and handbag.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | 24-year-old former basketball star gunned down on crowded Queens street

Two men fired several shots on a street in Far Rockaway Monday around 5:00p.m. One shot struck Jabeon Bivins in the head, who died at the scene

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 35

James Harvey
5d ago

I used to live in that area. That area is definitely a dangerous part of the Bronx. I just recently moved out of NYC to another state. Looks like I moved just in the nick of time.

Reply(11)
18
Wayne Adlam-Dunkley
5d ago

This place is disgusting now, what kind of “child” not a man could rob a woman and her kid. No spine at all

Reply(2)
15
dirk white
4d ago

New York is a cesspool you could not pay me to live anywhere near the city. I believe there that any person who robs a woman should get wxtra time in prison. I also believe that anyone who robs a man who has a woman or child with him. Should get a lot more prison time. This is the worse type of coward. They have proven that they are the lowest type of human life form.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

3 Bronx women robbed men of their clothes at knifepoint: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD says they are searching for a trio of women they say are robbing men of their clothes at knifepoint on the street in the Bronx in broad daylight. According to authorities, on August 12, the trio robbed a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old man. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Far Rockaway, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Crime Stoppers#Crimestoppers#Eyewitness News
bronx.com

NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC New York

After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges

The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
PIX11

Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
PIX11

Video shows alleged robber put Bronx store worker in a chokehold: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 23-year-old worker was allegedly put in a chokehold after confronting two suspects during a robbery at a Family Dollar store in the Bronx earlier this month, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1227 Webster Avenue in Concourse on Aug. 14, around 3:30 p.m., and was caught on surveillance video. […]
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy