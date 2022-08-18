Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx

Police are searching for the suspect behind a gunpoint robbery involving a child in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.

It happened on Tuesday on Macombs Road in the Mount Eden section.

Investigators say the suspect held a 28-year-old woman at gunpoint while she was inside the car with her 6-year-old child.

The suspect ran off with the woman's watch and handbag.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

