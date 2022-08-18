ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's Been Sick!' - Fabio Carvalho On Teaming Up Again With Harvey Elliott At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Fabio Carvalho has been speaking about joining up with Harvey Elliott again at Liverpool in a recent interview.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 19-year-old's move to Anfield from Fulham fell through in January after issues getting the paperwork completed in time, but all parties were committed to pushing the deal through with it eventually happening this summer.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com , the Portugal under-21 international explained how pleased he was to be able to team up with Elliott again after they previously attended the same school and played in the same team.

"It's been sick! We played for the same team growing up but we also went to the same school (Coombe Boys' School in New Malden), which is something that some people might not know. So me and him have been tight for a few years now, since a young age.

"It's good to be back with him and it's good to be playing football with him as well because that's something I really enjoy. He's a top player."

Carvalho and Elliott have both made a big impact on their teammates and Reds fans this summer and it looks like Liverpool's future is in good hands.

