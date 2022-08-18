Daniel Ricciardo or Oscar Piastri at McLaren or Alpine? Predicting the 2023 F1 grid

As the summer break nears completion and with drivers swapping the beach for the race-track once again, August has been far from a month of no news in the world of Formula One .

It started with the shock announcement that Fernando Alonso will be taking soon-to-be retired Sebastian Vettel’s seat at Aston Martin , leaving a stunned Alpine in the lurch. Still, a simple promotion of highly-regarded test driver Oscar Piastri to the top table would be straightforward, wouldn’t it? A quite dramatic and firm no.

The Australian – having been announced as Alpine’s driver for 2023 – released a statement insisting he has not signed any deal and won’t be racing for the team next year, triggering a whole array of rumours as to where he’ll be ending up next.

McLaren ? Williams? What does that mean for the futures of Daniel Ricciardo and Nicholas Latifi? And with Alpine insisting their contract with Piastri is still valid, what is the state of play now with the waters most certainly muddied?

With F1 returning to Spa next week and “silly season” in full swing, in order of the current Constructors’ Standings, The Independent takes a look at the current drivers market as the grid for 2023 starts to take shape.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen – The most contractually secure driver on the grid. The 24-year-old signed a new deal prior to the start of this season until the end of 2028, in the region of £40m-a-year.

Given his dominance so far this year as a second world title beckons, who can blame Christian Horner for tying the Belgian-Dutch superstar down for the decade?!

Sergio Perez – The Mexican who joined last year, replacing Alex Albon, also extended his deal with the Constructors’ leaders this year, off the back of winning the Monaco Grand Prix in May.

The 32-year-old has a deal for the team until the end of the 2024 season, which would take him to 14 consecutive seasons in Formula One. Some feat.

2023 verdict: set in stone

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc – The Monegasque has roared into world title contention for the first time this season armed with a high-performing if unreliable Ferrari car.

His commitment to the Maranello project has been unwavering, given his contract runs until the end of 2024 and he signed the deal back In 2019, at the end of his first season with the team.

Carlos Sainz – The Spaniard, who replaced Vettel in 2021, signed a fresh two-year contract in April which will also take him to 2024.

The former Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren driver has backed this up with a number of impressive performances, including a maiden win in his 150th race at July’s British Grand Prix.

2023 verdict: set in stone

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – The seven-time world champion has a deal until the end of next season and, having hit the 300th Grand Prix mark in France last month, shows no signs of calling it a day despite regular speculation on the contrary.

The 37-year-old looks likely to follow Fernando Alonso into his 40s in Formula One, as he seeks that coveted and record-breaking eighth world title. It won’t come this year, however.

George Russell – Hamilton’s new teammate has shone this season with this top-five consistency and he signed a “long-term contract” at the Silver Arrows which is believed to run to at least 2023.

Having recorded his first pole in Hungary, a first race win is now the obvious next target.

2023 verdict: set in stone

Alpine

Fernando Alonso – The shock of the summer. The 41-year-old two-time world champion surprisingly signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine short of a driver for 2023.

Which brings us to the Piastri saga; a story likely to be played out in the FIA’s contract recognition board over the coming weeks, given Alpine believe they do have a deal and Piastri says no agreement is in place.

The Aussie is thought to be in talks, or have a deal already agreed, with McLaren – whether it be as a race or test driver for 2023. The issue of Daniel Ricciardo’s contract is also in the mix too. Candidates for Alpine if Piastri doesn’t sign include Ricciardo himself, Pierre Gasly and Mick Schumacher.

Esteban Ocon – Off the back of winning his first race in Hungary last year, the Frenchman signed a three-year contract until the end of 2024.

Given the palaver surrounding the other seat, Alpine will be mightily relieved at least one spot is secure.

2023 verdict: up in the air

McLaren

Lando Norris – The 22-year-old, in his fourth season at McLaren, extended his deal prior to the start of this season, until the end of the 2025 season.

However, with McLaren not giving “best of the rest” Norris a car to regularly challenge for a podium, some have questioned Norris’ decision to commit for the next three-and-a-half years.

Daniel Ricciardo – This is where it gets interesting. Despite underperforming this season, Ricciardo released a statement last month insisting he would be seeing out his deal (at least) at McLaren which runs until the end of next season and is “not walking away from the sport”.

However, rumours are rife that Piastri has an agreement in place with McLaren. Speculation has been mooted of Ricciardo asking for $21m to end his contract early, having been told that McLaren are committed to signing Piastri.

Another scenario would be that Piastri signs as a test driver in 2023 in the knowledge a race seat would materialise a year further on. Seems an odd choice though, to sacrifice a debut year in Formula One for a team currently four points below Alpine in the Constructors’ Standings.

2023 verdict: up in the air

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas – After five years at Mercedes, the Finnish driver joined Alfa at the start of this year and has a “multi-year deal” thought to be until 2024 with the team.

Long-term future secured, the 32-year-old looks to be thriving with the weight of being Hamilton’s teammate off his shoulders.

Zhou Guanyu – The rookie scored a point in his first race in Bahrain but has only finished in the points on one occasion since, though did experience an almighty crash at the British Grand Prix.

Technically, the Chinese driver only has a deal in place for the rest of the season. However, an extension for at least 2023 is likely, with Alfa managing director Frederic Vassuer hinting as such last month.

2023 verdict: near-certain

Haas

Kevin Magnussen – What a turnaround for the Dane. Dropped by Haas at the end of 2020, he was given a lifeline at the start of this season when the team dropped Nikita Mazepin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He started the season with a terrific fifth place and is 11th in the Drivers Standings; the 29-year-old penned a “multi-year deal” thought to be until the end of 2023.

Mick Schumacher – While a contract is expected to be lengthened, the German’s deal does currently expire at the end of this season.

The son of F1 legend Michael registered his first-ever points finish at Silverstone and has upped his level considerably from last year. That being said, the longer a deal isn’t agreed, the cloudier a resolution becomes. He has been mentioned as a long-odds candidate for the spare spot at Alpine, too.

2023 verdict: half-baked

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly – The Frenchman signed a new deal at Red Bull’s sister team in June, extending his stay until the end of 2023.

A logical move for the 26-year-old, with no second chance at Red Bull forthcoming. Could be an option for Alpine, however.

Yuki Tsuonda – The Japanese driver, in his second season at AlphaTauri, is only five points shy of his teammate this season and has shown good pace in qualifying particularly.

But his deal expires at the end of this year – it remains to be seen if the hot-headed 22-year-old has done enough to merit a third season at the top table.

2023 verdict: uncertain

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel – The four-time world champion is retiring at the end of this season, with Alonso already announced as his surprise replacement for 2023.

Lance Stroll – There has been no separate announcement regarding the Canadian’s contract, but within the Alonso news came the confirmation that the Spaniard will race alongside Stroll next year.

Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, will race in his seventh consecutive season in Formula One next year.

2023 verdict: set in stone

Williams

Alex Albon – The ex-Red Bull driver is the F1 driver to sign a new deal most recently, renewing for “2023 and beyond.”

Has enjoyed being the No 1 driver and has recorded three points in the worst car on the grid.

Nicholas Latifi – The Canadian’s future is very much uncertain. He has scored no points this year and has only ever scored points twice in three years in Formula One.

Options to replace him include Mercedes test driver and 2021 Formula E champion Nyck de Vries and current Williams Driver Academy and F2 racer Logan Sargeant. Piastri could end up there too in what really would be a last resort behind McLaren and Alpine.

2023 verdict: half-baked