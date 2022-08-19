PS5 stock – live: PS Direct restocks digital console as Game’s drop continues

Since its 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been difficult to buy, as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. Thankfully the situation has improved, with PS5 bundles readily available.

Today, the PS5 digital edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct, while the disc edition is offered in-store by Argos and Smyths Toys , but with very limited supply. PS5 bundles are available at Game , Currys , EE , BT Shop , Very , The Game Collection , Studio , ShopTo , AO and Scan .

Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. The cheaper PS5 digital edition came into stock only recently, but is tricky to find.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as a bundle, or on its own – and share info on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews .

