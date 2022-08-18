ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

18 Celebrities Who've Acted Alongside Their Partners And 19 Couples That Actually Fell In Love On Set

By Lauren Garafano
 5 days ago

1. Fell in love on set: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox first met on set for Midnight in the Switchgrass and began hanging out shortly after production shut down because of COVID. They made their relationship IG official just a few months later.

2. Worked with their partner: Macauley Culkin guest starred on the first season of Dollface, and played opposite his fiancé Brenda Song .

Hulu / Getty Images

3. Fell in love on set: Sara Bareilles met her partner, Joe Tippett, when he auditioned for her musical Waitress back in 2015. He played her character's husband, Earl, and they ended up dating in 2016.

4. Worked with their partner: Nancy Carell has been married to Steve Carell since 1995, and she ended up playing Carol on The Office .

NBC / Getty Images / Everett

5. Fell in love on set: Lauren Morelli was a writer for Orange Is the New Black , which was how she ended up meeting Samira Wiley. At the time, Lauren was still married to a man and remained friends with Samira until coming out as a lesbian. They got married in 2017 and had a baby last year!

6. Worked with their partner: Hilarie Burton Morgan played Lucille on seasons 10 and 11 of The Walking Dead and is married to series star Jeffrey Dean Morgan IRL too.

AMC / Getty Images  / Everett

7. Fell in love on set: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons first met on the set of Fargo and became fast friends. In an interview, Jesse said that after he met Kirsten, he "knew that she would be in [his] life for a long time." They just got married earlier this year and share two children.

8. Worked with their partner: Dax Shepard, who's been married to Kristen Bell since 2013, guest starred as a demon on her show The Good Place.

NBC / Getty Images  / Everett

9. Fell in love on set: John Legend first met Chrissy Teigen when she was hired to play his love interest in his "Stereo" music video. She revealed that after the shoot, the two went back to John's hotel, ate In-N-Out, and hooked up. She went on to explain , "We didn’t ever say goodbye that night.” They officially got together a few months later and got married in 2013.

10. Worked with their partner: Danneel Ackles has been married to Jensen Ackles since 2012, and she appeared on a few episodes of his show Supernatural .

The CW / Getty Images  / Everett

11. Fell in love on set: Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson first met on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and secretly dated throughout the show's second season. They didn't tell the rest of the cast they were together until Season 4. They got married in 2008 and have two kids together.

12. Worked with their partner: Ben Falcone, who's married to Melissa McCarthy, appeared briefly on Gilmore Girls (and has made cameos in several of her other projects).

The WB / Getty Images

13. Fell in love on set: Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann first met while filming Season 2 of Law and Order: SVU. During their first date, Mariska admitted she was instantly drawn to him. She told InStyle , "I just about passed out when I saw him there. I thought, that's my husband." They got married in 2004.

14. Worked with their partner: Ryan Michelle Bathe has been married to Sterling K. Brown since 2007, and she guest starred on a few episodes of This Is Us .

NBC / Getty Images

15. Fell in love on set: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem originally met in 1992 but didn't begin dating until 2007 when they reunited for Vicky Cristina Barcelona . They were seen spotted together on numerous occasions, but didn't make an official public appearance until 2010 at the Goya Awards. They also got married in 2010 and have two kids together.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

16. Worked with their partner: Megan Mullally guest starred as Tammy II, Ron's ex-wife, on Parks and Recreation . In real life, she and Nick Offerman have been married for 19 years.

NBC / Getty Images

17. Fell in love on set: Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton first met on the set of Stranger Things and were rumored to be dating early on in the series. They officially confirmed their relationship in 2017 and have been together since.

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

18. Worked with their partner: Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan married in 2003, after meeting on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Then, he played Sandy on Alyson's show, How I Met Your Mother .

CBS / Getty Images  / Everett

19. Fell in love on set: Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne became fast friends after meeting on the set of In a World... Stephanie shared that when she met Tig she still identified as straight. As she started to fall in love with Tig, she eventually came to realize that even though she thought she was in love with her exes, she actually wasn't in love with them at all. She told Cosmo , "I was so into Tig and I was falling in love with her and I didn't know how to identify it because I thought I was straight." They got married in 2015.

20. Worked with their partner: Mila Kunis played a tourist named Vivian on her husband Ashton Kutcher's show, Two and a Half Men. They first met on the set of That '70s Show , and reconnected after the show ended. They've been married since 2015.

CBS / Getty Images

21. Fell in love on set: Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts first met on set for the movie How to Build a Girl , and Beanie told Teen Vogue that as soon as she met Bonnie suddenly everything made sense. She said, “Whoa! Now I get it…. I get why people write songs.” They just got enaged this year.

22. Worked with their partner: Lee Kirk has been married to Jenna Fischer since 2010, and he appeared on The Office as Pam's lactation consultant.

NBC / Getty Images

23. Fell in love on set: Grace and Trai Byers started dating shortly after meeting on the set of Empire . A source shared that they had an "instant attraction," and they got married in 2016.

24. Worked with their partner: Julius Tennon has been married to Viola Davis since 2003, and he guest starred as one of Annalise's flings on How to Get Away With Murder

ABC / Getty Images

25. Fell in love on set: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith first met in 1994 on the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air set and began dating soon after. Jada had auditioned to play Will's girlfriend on the show, but she didn't end up getting the part. They got married in 1997 and recently shared that they went through a brief separation in 2016, but have reconciled and are still together today.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

26. Worked with their partner: Adam Brody is married to Leighton Meester in real life, and he guest starred on her show Single Parents where he played Leighton's character's ex-boyfriend.

ABC / Getty Images

27. Fell in love on set: Joseph Morgan and Persia White met during the third season of The Vampire Diaries and then went on to create a short film together called Revelation . They didn't officially confirm their relationship until 2013, but they were spotted on several occasions together so fans assumed they were dating. They got married in 2014.

28. Worked with their partner: Mary Steenbergen has been married to Ted Danson since 1995, and she made a cameo during the last season of The Good Place.

NBC / Getty Images  / Everett

29. Fell in love on set: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first met back in 2014 on The Voice ; however, both were married to other people at the time. Then in mid-2015, both Blake and Gwen had gotten divorced from their respective spouses and confirmed dating rumors in November. Since then they've continued working on The Voice and released music together. They got married last year.

30. Worked with their partner: David Fumero has been married to Melissa Fumero since 2007, and he appeared alongside his wife on a Season 5 episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

NBC / Getty Images

31. Fell in love on set: Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins first met after being cast as boyfriends in the stage production of The Boys in the Band and fell for each other while doing press for the play. They got to reprise their roles in 2020 when they made the film adaptation for the play on Netflix.

32. Worked with their partner: Jill Latiano appeared opposite her husband, Glenn Howerton, on his show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and she played a pharmacist her husband's character was into.

FX / Getty Images

33. Fell in love on set: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas first met on the set of Once Upon a Time and started dating soon after. They fell in love almost instantly, and in an interview with People , Josh said, "It hit me like a blinding light." They got married in 2014, and together they have two kids.

34. Worked with their partner: Talia Balsam has been married to John Slattery since 1998, and she played John's character's ex-wife on his show Mad Men .

AMC / Getty Images

35. Fell in love on set: Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair met on the set of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and were rumored to be dating, and eventually their characters became love interests on the show. They finally confirmed their relationship in 2020 on TikTok and have been together since.

36. Worked with their partner: Bonnie Bartlett has been married to William Daniels since 1951. She guest starred on his show Boy Meets World and played a love interest for his character Mr. Feeny .

ABC / Getty Images

37. And finally, fell in love on set: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met on the set of All My Children and began dating in secret soon after. In 1996, after only dating for a few months, they eloped .

