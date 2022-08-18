ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Emma Raducanu ‘finding best form since US Open’ during Cincinnati run, says Martina Navratilova

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbMyJ_0hLgdHMJ00

Emma Raducanu has found her best form since winning the US Open last September after thrashing both Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, according to 18-time grand slam champion Martina Navratilova .

Raducanu completed a magical 24 hours as she dismantled two former grand slam champions in dominant victories, with her 6-4 6-0 win over Williams being backed up by an even more impressive performance in crushing Azarenka 6-0 6-2 in just over an hour.

Raducanu’s victory over Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, was her first victory over a top-25 player since storming to her sensational and unexpected triumph in New York last year.

The British No 1 will return to Flushing Meadows later this month to defend her title and Navratiolva believes the build-up to her US Open defence has inspired Raducanu to rediscover her level from last year’s remarkable run in New York.

“She played better than she played yesterday, she played like she did when she won the US Open,” Navratilova told Amazon Prime following Raducanu’s victory over the 33-year-old former world No 1 Azarenka. “It’s that simple. She has not had this form since then.”

“I didn’t think she could do it back-to-back because I thought yesterday was mostly because of Serena, but clearly that’s not the case. She gets up for the big matches and she’s feeling the build-up to the US Open in a really good way. She must be really happy with how she played.”

Raducanu said she was pleased with how she controlled her emotions during the win over Azarenka following an inconsistent debut season on tour. Raducanu had only won back-to-back matches three times before the WTA Masters event in Cincinnati and has yet to reach the semi-finals of any tournament since winning the US Open.

“You’re going to have a bad year regardless so for mine to happen after winning the US Open from qualifying, I think that it’s okay and it’s all part of the journey and I’m learning from it,” Raducanu said.

“Today I’ve realised I’ve been really high and I’ve been really low, and just staying at one sort of level like I was today and yesterday definitely helps as well.”

Raducanu’s next opponent in Cincinnati will be the American No 1 and tournament seventh seed Jessica Pegula.

“It’s going to be a tough match and she’s playing at home as well so I’m sure the crowd will be behind her as well,” Raducanu said. “But it’s all good because I’ve experienced that, I don’t think you can play in front of more than Serena Williams at home.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Tennis legend Chris Evert on fame, family and cancer

A superstar since her teens, Chris Evert was a force in women's tennis and popular culture throughout the 1970s and '80s. Today, at 67, she's helping young players learn more than just improving their tennis technique. Evert talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the price she paid for her early success; her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy; and how her sister Jeanne saved her life.
TENNIS
CNBC

U.S. Open ticket prices surge ahead of Serena Williams' final tournament

Ticket sites are seeing strong demand for Serena Williams' final tournament before retirement. The first three nights of the U.S. Open are sold out, according to the U.S. Tennis Association. Prices for this year's Women's Final have surged in recent days, with the average price jumping from $768 to $1,289,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie delighted with ‘unbelievable’ Cincinnati win over Carlos Alcaraz

Cameron Norrie admitted he lost focus before battling his way back from the brink of defeat to book a place in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open.Trailing 3-1 to Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz in the decisive third set, the Briton refused to succumb and eventually ground out a 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-4 victory to set up a last-four showdown with Borna Coric in Cincinnati.Norrie, who had led 4-1 in the second set having taken the first, told the ATP Tour’s official website: “That was unbelievable. Credit to Carlos. I was up a set and a break, 4-1, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
New York State
City
Cincinnati, OH
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods is possibly leading a movement that would create a circuit for elite players inside the PGA Tour

Back in February, as Saudi-backed LIV Golf was on the verge of launching, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan famously declared, “We’re moving on.” This has become golf’s version of “peace for our time.” In the ensuing six months, Monahan has tried to thwart LIV’s incursion by making a moral argument, at one point saying on national TV, “Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” Unmoved, no fewer than a dozen of his members bolted for a more lucrative competitor.
GOLF
Washington Examiner

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson set to become first trans woman to win LPGA Tour card

A transgender golfer has nearly met the Ladies Professional Golf Association's qualifications for its second stage, potentially becoming the first to earn an Epson Tour card. Hailey Davidson, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, last competed in a qualifying school stage in 2015 before transitioning into female and scoring 70 in the first round on Thursday and then a 76 during the second round on Friday at the Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. Players who score under 88 in all three rounds will earn 2023 Epson Tour Status. Davidson is ranked 127th among the over 300 other female golfers after playing competitively for over a year.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Martina Navratilova
POPSUGAR

Jordan Chiles Makes History at US Gymnastics Championships: "This Granny Ain't Done Yet"

The Tokyo Olympics are in her rearview, but Jordan Chiles isn't done making history yet. On Friday, Aug. 19, Chiles and fellow Tokyo medalist Jade Carey became the first US Olympic female gymnasts to follow up a season of college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, per NBC Sports. In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old gymnast made it clear she feels her career is just getting started.
GYMNASTICS
CBS News

Chris Evert on the BRCA gene and cancer

Women who carry a BRCA gene mutation have a higher risk for certain hereditary cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer. In this web extra, tennis legend Chris Evert talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the response she has had to opening up about her family's cancer history. Don't miss Smith's interview with Chris Evert on "CBS Sunday Morning" August 21.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#British#Amazon
NBC Sports

U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
GYMNASTICS
Black Enterprise

Happy Viking, the Plant-Based Superfood Nutrition Company Created by Venus Williams, Closes Athlete Investment Round

Happy Viking is proud to announce a milestone investment round backed by some of the world’s top professional athletes. Financing was led by Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman‘s 35V, Peloton Vice President of Fitness Programming and global wellness expert, Robin Arzón, professional golfer, Michelle Wie West, soccer champion and Medal of Freedom recipient, Megan Rapinoe, tennis star Reilly Opelka, and basketball phenoms Isaiah Hartenstein and Collin Sexton.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships

TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
GYMNASTICS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo

United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
SOCCER
Golf Digest

What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer

Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

802K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy