U.S. Politics

CIA director under Bush says today’s Republican Party is more ‘nihilistic and dangerous’ than terror groups

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Former CIA chief General Michael Hayden has said that he agrees there is no political force more nihilistic or dangerous than the current Republican Party.

General Hayden, who headed the Central Intelligence Agency from 2006 to 2009 during the final years of George W Bush’s presidency , made the jarring statement in response to a tweet by Financial Times journalist Edward Luce.

On 12 August, Mr Luce tweeted: “I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close.”

“I agree. And I was the CIA Director,” General Hayden, a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump and his supporters, tweeted in response on Thursday.

General Hayden has also taken on MAGA [Make American Great Again] fans on social media and retweeted memes critical of them.

General Hayden also served as the director of the National Security Agency and the principal deputy director of national intelligence.

In 2014, he was accused of lying about the CIA’s interrogation techniques to Congress by California senator Dianne Feinstein. But Gen Hayden rejected those claims.

Earlier this month Federal Bureau of Investigation agents conducted multi-hour searches at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, residence in connection with “classified nuclear documents” that the former president reportedly carried with him from the White House.

Following the raid, presidential historian Michael Beschloss said in a tweet that Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, Americans who were convicted of spying on behalf of the Soviet Union, were “convicted for giving US nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953”.

General Hayden responded in a tweet: “Sounds about right.”

He had endorsed president Joe Biden in 2020 and described Mr Trump as a leader who “doesn’t care about facts”. The former intel chief frequently retweets posts bashing the unvaccinated as well as Mr Trump.

Christian Democrat=False Christian
5d ago

Goes to show you how deeply entrenched the corruption is in this country. Even the CIA is politically motivated to do whatever it takes for the deep state to continue its authoritarian rule.

Robert Martino
5d ago

They purposely avoid the topic of Biden's OPEN BORDER POLICIES that are allowing China to KILL OUR YOUTH WITH FENTONAL! BIDEN IS OWNED BY CHINA!!

m
5d ago

where are these Generals when the Afghanistan withdrawal happened? where are they when we found no WMD in Iraq? I am proud of my service but military has become a failure in many ways. The agencies of Fbi, nsa, cdc also have some major deficiencies

The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Business Insider

Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
