ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

45 million Britons will be pushed into fuel poverty by January, study warns

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymFrK_0hLebqjw00

Two-thirds of all UK households – an estimated 45 million Britons – will be pushed into fuel poverty by January as they struggle to pay rocketing energy bills , new research has found.

Around 18 million families will be plunged into financial precariousness due to soaring gas and electricity bills, according to a “shocking” University of York study on fuel poverty.

It comes as Boris Johnson’s government and Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak come under pressure to offer more direct support to ease the cost of living crisis, as inflation hits a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent.

The new study found that 86.4 per cent of pensioner couples across the UK will fall into fuel poverty – defined as paying more than 10 per cent of income on energy – by January.

Single parent households with two or more children are the most likely to fall into trouble from the looming price rises, with some 90.4 per cent set to be plunged into fuel poverty.

The region hardest hit this winter will be Northern Ireland with 76.3 per cent of families battling to pay their bills, followed by Scotland at 72.8 per cent, then the West Midlands (70.9 per cent) and Yorkshire and the Humber (70.6 per cent).

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate secretary, responded to the grim estimates by calling for an energy price freeze to address the “national emergency” of inflation.

“These shocking figures show the full scale of the national emergency that could unfold unless the Conservative government acts to freeze energy bills,” said the senior Labour figure. “We simply cannot allow the British people to suffer in this way.”

It echoed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s proposal to freeze the energy price cap at its current level of £1,971 for six months from October – when annual bills are forecast to hit £3,600.

According to an Opinium poll published this week, almost three in four Tory voters support the idea of taking the energy companies back into public ownership on a temporary basis if they can’t keep control of bills.

But Starmer told LBC on Wednesday night that nationalising the firms would not help families this winter. “Every single penny of our scheme should go to reducing bills – not paying off shareholders through nationalisation,” he said.

The cost of living crisis was catapulted further up the agenda in the Tory leadership election as new figures showed a worse-than-expected hit in July with inflation reaching 10.1 per cent. Sunak said on Wednesday voters would “not forgive” the party if the next PM did not offer more direct support.

Further pressure was added to the government and Tory candidates with the resignation of Ofgem director Christine Farnish – who cited concerns the energy regulator was failing to effectively protect struggling households.

Ms Farnish told The Times the watchdog had not “struck the right balance between the interests of consumers and the interests of suppliers”.

She said the regulator had opted to “add several hundred pounds to everyone’s bill in order to support a number of suppliers in the coming months.”

Her resignation is linked to Ofgem’s decision to change the methodology of the price cap to allow suppliers to recover some of the high energy costs sooner rather than later.

Both the government and the energy regulator have faced criticism in recent months for not doing enough to protect families during the global energy crisis.

Tory peer Stuart Rose accused Boris Johnson of going on “shore leave” while Britain hurtles towards recession, saying the government had been “very, very slow” in tackling the crisis.

“We’ve got to have some action,” the Asda boss said. “The captain of the ship is on shore leave, right – nobody’s in charge at the moment.”

A group of 70 charities and think tanks have urged the Tory leadership contenders to at least double the £1,200 cost of living support promised to vulnerable households this winter.

Citizens Advice said one in four consumers – around 13 million – will not be able to afford their gas and electricity bills when the energy price cap rises in October. The charity warned of a “winter of despair”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent in January and average energy bills will hit £5,816 by April, according to an alarming new forecast from investment bank Citi.Analysts predict that another surge in gas prices last week will push the rate of inflation far higher than even the Bank of England has forecast.Based on the latest market prices for gas, Citi now expects energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap to hit £4,567 in January and then £5,816 in April, compared with the current level of £1,971 a year.That would lead to inflation “entering the stratosphere” and peaking higher...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Controversial biomass power station scheme ‘to be greenlit by Government’

A controversial UK power plant could receive public money if it adopts a carbon capture technology derided as ‘greenwashing’.Drax power station in North Yorkshire, a former coal-fired power station which now runs on “biomass” made up of imported waste wood, may receive subsidies for a process known as BECCS that captures and permanently stores carbon dioxide (CO2) produced by burning the fuel.The Government last week launched a consultation on potential business models for the concept and Drax is to receive subsidies for its plans, reports the Yorkshire Post.A Whitehall source told the paper that Drax utilising BECCS is key to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

No need to cut energy use and no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 tells public

People should carry on using as much energy as they want because there is no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 says – dismissing expert warnings.Former government advisers have urged the government to copy the EU by levelling with the public about the need to reduce demand to avert a supply shortage, as well as to cut their rocketing bills.But Boris Johnson’s spokeswoman insisted there is no need for the UK to act because, unlike most EU countries, it is not dependent on Russian gas imports.“Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK inflation to breach 18% due to energy price surge, Citi warns

UK inflation is on course to breach 18% at the start of 2023 due to skyrocketing energy bills, according to new forecasts by economists at Citi.Experts forecast that Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation will reach 18.6% in January, which would represent the highest rate for almost half a century.Last month, CPI inflation struck a new 40-year-high of 10.1%.The Bank of England has previously projected that inflation will peak above 13% in October before declining.However, Citi analyst Ben Nabarro has forecast that inflation will jump to 14.8% in October as energy bills spike for UK households.He projected that inflation will accelerate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss told to be transparent over her plans for emergency cost-of-living budget

Liz Truss has been urged to be more transparent with her plans for an emergency budget to address the cost-of-living crisis.Tory leadership contest frontrunner Ms Truss has said she would bring forward urgent plans to address rising energy bills if elected prime minister.But Conservative MP Mel Stride, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, called into question reports that she is not planning to ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility for a forecast ahead of the measures she is planning for next month.Mr Stride, a Rishi Sunak supporter, told LBC: “At the moment the Liz camp are saying I believe...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Poverty#British Energy#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Industry#Uk#Britons#University Of York#Tory#Labour
The Independent

Labour calls for ‘national mission’ on home insulation to tackle soaring bills

Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “national mission” to insulate millions of homes across the UK, as he claimed that Labour is “leading” on the cost-of-living crisis.The Labour leader, who on Monday visited a housing development in Walthamstow, also hit out at the Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss after reports that she is not planning to ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility for a forecast ahead of the measures she is planning for next month.Labour has set out plans to upgrade 19 million homes across the country over the next decade in a major heat-saving project the party...
ECONOMY
The Independent

First Australian gas in six years to land on UK shores

The first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than half a decade is set to dock in the south of England on Monday, as gas shortages bite across the continent.The Attalos gas tanker is set to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames during the day.It brings a rare cargo of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Australia to Europe, the first in six years, according to data from Bloomberg.Some of the gas is likely to be used in the UK straight away, but much of it will probably flow to Europe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Consumers enjoyed summer spending before autumn price rises – Nationwide

People spent more money and made more transactions last month as they made the most of the warm weather and the start of the summer holidays, according to Nationwide’s report into members’ monthly spending.Consumers spent more on holidays, leisure activities like watching sporting events, and buying new clothes in July amid a spell of hot weather in the UK.Meanwhile, eating and drinking spending was up by 8% compared with June as people enjoyed socialising with family and friends in pubs and restaurants, the building society found.It came after households cut back across the board on essentials and non-essentials in the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government to make it easier for landlords to evict people who fall behind on rent

Housing campaigners have sounded the alarm over government plans to make it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on their rent.The government wants to change the law so that evictions can take place if someone repeatedly falls into arrears – even if they catch up on payments.The plan, part of the Renters Reform Bill, comes as homelessness services brace for a surge in people falling behind on payments this winter due to skyrocketing energy prices.Under the current rules a court will only grant a possession order to a landlord if their tenant is two months behind...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Round-up of strikes breaking out across the country

A series of strikes or ballots for industrial action are being announced as workers across the country seek pay rises in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.Criminal barristers in England and Wales voted in favour of indefinite and uninterrupted strike in a row with the Government over jobs and pay, which is due to start on September 5.Friday is set to be the last working day for barristers before they walk out on August 30.It comes as an eight-day strike at the UK’s biggest container port by members of Unite at Felixstowe, Suffolk, in a dispute over pay entered its second day.Here...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

PM’s father Stanley Johnson blames government for sewage being pumped into British waterways

Stanley Johnson, the prime minister’s father, has blamed his son’s government for the staggering levels of sewage being pumped into Britain’s waterways.Speaking to LBC host Rachel Johnson – who is the PM’s sister – the 82-year-old former Conservative MEP suggested that Brexit meant his son Boris Johnson’s administration “felt able not to push” to stop the pollution as strongly as it might have were the UK still part of the EU.Ministers have come under increasing pressure to halt the routine pollution, as dozens of warnings were put in place this week at beaches and swimming spots after heavy rain...
POLITICS
The Independent

Supply chain ‘will be severely disrupted’ by Felixstowe port strike, union warns

A union official says “the supply chain will be severely disrupted” by an eight-day strike at the UK’s biggest container port.Unite national officer Robert Morton also warned there “will be more strikes” if his members’ pay demands are not met, as some 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe, Suffolk, are expected to walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.On Monday, the second day of industrial action at the port, Mr Morton said Unite wants an improved pay offer in line with at “least the rate of inflation”, suggesting a figure...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud over ‘failure to declare £400m in overseas assets’

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied fraud over an alleged failure to declare £400m of overseas assets to the UK government.The 91-year-old billionaire is accused of failing to declare to HM Revenue and Customs a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing around $650 million (£551m).Photographers and camera operators watched on as the businessman arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, having been warned in advance not to mob him because of his age.His white Range Rover, with a personalised number plate, passed three times before Mr Ecclestone left the vehicle dressed in a...
SINGAPORE
The Independent

Cost of living - live: Truss budget plan ‘would leave ministers flying blind’

Liz Truss’ plans for an emergency budget need to be transparent and affordable so ministers are not “flying blind”, a senior Tory MP has warnedTreasury Committee chairman Mel Stride’s comments came after suggestions that the foreign secretary’s emergency budget, if elected prime minister, would not be scrutinised by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).It comes after an energy boss called for the leadership contest between the Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak to end early so the government can tackle the cost of living crisis.Bill Bullen, chief executive of Utilita, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This cannot wait until...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: How do you know if you have a problem with drugs?

We are a nation of hypocrites. We expect our politicians to have never used drugs like cannabis or cocaine, despite having used them ourselves. This familiar type of double standard is playing out with the Finish prime minister, Sanna Marin, forced into taking a drugs test as a result of a video surfacing of her partying with friends, one of whom can be heard talking about cocaine.Meanwhile, in the race to be the next UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss try to outdo each other on who will be toughest on punishing people who use drugs. Rishi...
HEALTH
The Independent

Xiao Jianhua: China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire to 13 years in jail

A China-born Canadian business tycoon Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison and his company Tomorrow Holdings was fined 55 billion yuan ($8.1bn).Xiao, who disappeared from his room at a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 and was believed to have been taken by Chinese mainland authorities, made his first public appearance in five years at the trial.The owner of the Beijing-based Tomorrow Holdings was convicted of illegally obtaining public deposits, breach of trust, bribery and the illegal use of billions of dollars funds, according to a ruling by the Shanghai No 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Friday.He...
ECONOMY
The Independent

There will be ‘people on the streets’ without more help with energy bills, Tory MP warns

People will be made homeless this winter without more help to pay skyrocketing energy bills, a Conservative MP has warned.Rishi Sunak supporter Kevin Hollinrake said that, without extra support, there would be people "on the streets" .He told Sky News that Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would provide only an extra "pound a week" to the poorest households, while at the same time giving about £30 a week to those like his."It is simply not right," he said."These people are going to be on the streets. Things are going to be that bad for some households."His comments came...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

802K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy