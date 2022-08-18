ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr Oz blames widely mocked crudité video on exhaustion after opponent John Fetterman’s fundraising windfall

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzVkF_0hLebprD00

Mehmet Oz has come up with an explanation for his viral crudité video from April in which he mispronounced the name of a Pennsylvania grocery store.

The video was seized upon by Dr Oz’s Democrat rival, former governor John Fetterman , whose campaign said it had raised $500,000 since Monday after the Democrat mocked the video in a viral tweet.

“When you’re campaigning 18 hours a day… Listen, I’ve gotten my kids’ names wrong as well,” Dr Oz told Newsmax on Wednesday.

“I don’t think that’s a measure of one’s ability to run the commonwealth,” he added.

Dr Oz was accused of being out of touch with voters after Mr Fetterman retweeted the viral video in which his opponent was seen picking out vegetables to make a crudité platter.

In the advertisement shot in a Pennsylvania grocery store, Dr Oz mispronounced the name of the store and called it “Wegner’s” — signs in the background clearly suggested he was at a grocery store called Redner’s.

He had mixed up the names of two separate grocery stores — Wegmans and Redner’s.

In a further lengthy and convoluted explanation for his gaffe, Dr Oz said: “When I joke about a crudité, which is a way of speaking about how ridiculous it is that you can’t even put vegetables on a plate in the middle of a campaign to do whatever we need to do to make sure the people of Pennsylvania respect what we’re about. We’re going to work as hard as we can to fix their problems. It’s what I’ve done my whole life and what I’ll continue to do.”

Mr Fetterman had on Monday retweeted the old viral crudité video of Dr Oz and mocked him by saying: “In PA we call this a... veggie tray.”

The retweet resulted in the video getting more attention on social media.

On Tuesday, he posted a video holding a vegetable tray and said: “If this looks like anything other than a Veggie Tray to you, then I am probably NOT your candidate lol.”

“Can you make a donation, any amount, to help me send him packing?” Mr Fetterman can be heard saying in the video.

Mr Fetterman’s campaign manager Brendan McPhillips noted that the reason the viral video is “resonating with supporters across Pennsylvania” is because Mr Fetterman “actually understands what it’s like to go grocery shopping and to see prices go up” and said Dr Oz seemed unrelatable to the average American.

Comments / 16

Scheherazade
5d ago

Nonsense! When everything you say is a lie, of course you’re going to get confused and trip yourself up. The truth is Oz is from Turkey and New Jersey. He is masquerading as a Pennsylvanian! Do not be fooled by this snake oil salesmen. He does not know Pennsylvania.

Reply
25
J. Maurer
5d ago

I just re-watched Fetterman’s 60 Minutes interview, me thinks this man might be an interesting presidential candidate? Oz, well this man’s a quack and a joke, ”nuff said”…

Reply
8
Antonio Castro
5d ago

He’s a millionaire they don’t care about the names of business they go in. They can buy what ever they want. If you watch your money like most people then you care if your shopping at Walmart or Gucci store. He doesn’t have that Problem

Reply(2)
6
Related
HuffPost

Trump Reportedly Now Fuming He Endorsed Dr. Oz For Senate

Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset he endorsed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone. He’s going to “f**king lose” unless something drastically changes, Trump has complained about his pick, two sources who have discussed November’s midterm elections with Trump told the publication.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
The Independent

Republican trips up on basic anatomy while trying to attack Kamala Harris on abortion

A Salt Lake County councilman was left facing Twitter ratios and the mockery of social media after he attempted to swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris over the issue of abortion.The awkward exchange began with a tweet from Ms Harris on Saturday that declared the Biden administration’s support for abortion rights and decried the GOP efforts to roll those rights back as an attempt to take away women’s bodily autonomy.“Let us be clear: We trust the judgment of the women of America to make decisions based on what is in their best interest. We trust the women of...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crudit#Fundraising#Democrat#Newsmax#Wegmans
Business Insider

Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump-backed Dr Oz underwater with his own voters in new Fox News poll of Pennsylvania

More bad news for Dr Mehmet Oz, the Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate in Pennsylvania.The celebrity TV doc already faced questions about his Yinzer bona fides before posting an embarrassing video last weekend filmed in a grocery story in which he tried to point out the painful toll of inflation, succeeding only in attracting mockery with his mispronunciation of the market’s name and apparent unfamiliarity with the task of shopping for groceries.Now a new Fox News poll is out showing (as many other polls have) that Dr Oz trails his Democratic opponent, Lieutenant Gov John Fetterman, by a significant margin....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: If Republicans focused on law and order, there would be a red wave

Last night we told you the sad and bewildering story of Dr. Oz, a man with absolutely everything going for him — talent, decency, charm, money, name recognition, all the right endorsements — who is nevertheless losing by a big margin as a Republican in what should be a Republican wave election to a radical and incompetent Democratic lieutenant governor who has presided over the decline of the state and who, by the way, also has had a stroke and can no longer speak in complete sentences. That's happening right now.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy