ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump may release surveillance footage from FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, report says

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3fYQ_0hLeCAHh00

Donald Trump might consider releasing security camera footage of the FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago residence as some of his allies have pressured him to make it public, according to a new report.

Some aides and allies of the former president are encouraging him to feature the closely held footage of the raid in campaign-style ads, a person familiar with the conversations told CNN.

The CCTV footage has been held so closely that it is believed the full footage has not been seen by the former president himself, the source said.

“I don’t think it’s been shared by anyone outside of the attorneys,” CNN’s source pointed out.

Trump lawyer Christina Bobb had earlier said the former president and his family “ were actually able to see the whole thing ” via CCTV footage.

However, the proposal has apparently divided opinion among those in his inner circle with some saying it would boost morale through the Republican party base while opponents warn of a potential backfire.

“Will you – you still have the surveillance tape, is that correct? Will you – are you allowed to share that with the country?” Fox News’ Sean Hannity had asked Eric Trump in an interview last week.

“Absolutely, Sean. At the right time,” the former president’s son replied, suggesting all law enforcement officers, even FBI agents, should wear body cameras for transparency.

One ally urging Mr Trump to release the footage is former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who said it will “ red-pill the Nation ” referring to the term from The Matrix which means to make the choice to learn a potentially unsettling or life-changing truth.

Another Trump ally who remained anonymous told CNN that releasing the footage would “drive the base f****** bananas” to see FBI agents “milling around Mar-a-Lago while President Trump was out of town”.

But opponents of the proposal said the strategy could backfire as it could provide his supporters with a visual understanding of the large quantities of materials, including classified files , taken by federal agents from his Palm beach residence.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another Trump ally said he does not see how it would help him.

“It’s one thing to read a bunch of numbers on an inventory list, it’s another to see law enforcement agents actually carrying a dozen-plus boxes out of President Trump’s home knowing they probably contain sensitive documents,” the person said.

The CNN report also said timing was crucial as well – the footage could be released before Mr Trump formally announces he will run for president again.

It is not known what exactly the footage would reveal. Ms Bobb had also said FBI agents initially instructed Mar-a-Lago staff to turn off all surveillance cameras in the property, but the legal team later ensured the search could be filmed.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump had slammed the FBI demand for turning off security cameras. “In the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, the FBI demanded that all security cameras be turned off. What is that all about? We said no!”

The agency has reportedly removed 11 sets of classified documents from the former president’s property, including some marked top secret and concerned nuclear weapons.

According to the search warrant, the Justice Department is investigating whether Mr Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump’s surgeon general calls flurry of vicious attacks following Fauci retirement ‘scary’

Former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams denounced a wave of attacks from conservatives after Dr Anthony Fauci announced that he would step down as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID).Mr Adams wrote on Twitter that it was “scary” to see such public vitriol from conservatives who are convinced that any public health guideline or rule was an illegal assault on Americans’ freedoms. The US’s Covid response was widely hampered by noncompliance with public health guidelines that were weak to begin with, leading the US to suffer more recorded deaths than any country on Earth.“Scary...
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
POTUS
The Independent

Political analyst fired from news network for calling Trump ‘orange face’

A political analyst and commentator has been fired by a news network for referring to Donald Trump as “orange face” on air.Bill Crane, who has worked with ABC affiliate WSB-TV, was let go for his remarks made during the channel’s 6pm ET Action News broadcast as they did not reflect “unbiased reporting and analysis”, the Atlanta-based network said in a statement on Monday.WSB-TV vice president and general manager Ray Carter said in the statement on Monday that Mr Crane had “uttered remarks not aligned with our commitment for fair and unbiased reporting and analysis”.“As a result, we’re ending...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Cnn#Cctv#Republican#Fox News#White House
The Independent

Chilling jailhouse drawings show Nikolas Cruz saying he wants to ‘go to death row’ and be ‘buried with a woman’

Chilling jailhouse drawings and notes have revealed Nikolas Cruz saying he wants to “go to death row” and then be “buried with a woman who had a s***ty life like me”.Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) released a trove of disturbing sketches and ramblings which were scrawled by the mass murderer while he is being held behind bars in Broward County Jail.In the 30 pages of incoherent ramblings, the 23-year-old has drawn disturbing images of the devil and pictures appearing to depict the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.He also blames others for his decision to murder...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary

A new NBC News poll showed that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, improved his standing in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary. The survey asked Republicans respondents if they considered themselves more of a supporter of the former president or the Republican Party, to which 41 per cent said they identified more as supporters of the former president, compared to 50 per cent who identify more as supporters of the GOP. By comparison, 34 per cent of Republican respondents said they identified more as supporters of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

CNN anchors shocked as former NYPD detective defends Arkansas officers involved in suspect assault

CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto appeared shocked to hear a former NYPD detective defend three officers involved in a violent arrest in Arkansas.Law enforcement consultant Tom Verni was shown footage of the moment one of the officers bangs the suspects head onto the concrete floor.“If you’re in a fight for your life, you use whatever force is necessary to make sure you can escape from that incident unscathed”, Mr Verni said, appearing to defend the officer’s actions.Three police officers involved have been suspended pending an investigation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Former Fox News political editor blasts network

The former political editor of Fox News, Chris Stirewalt, had spent 11 years at the company when he was “canned” in January 2021 after having overseen the network’s decision desk when it became the first to call Arizona for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Fox claimed that he was removed because of restructuring alongside other journalists from the news division that had been at the network for a long time. But Mr Stirewalt outlines what he believes was the real cause of his removal in his new book Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
The Independent

Ferris Bueller actor revives famous catch-phrase to beg Trump-supporting Devin Nunes to return to Congress

Outspoken Republican activist Ben Stein has revived his famous catch-phrase from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to plead with former GOP congressman Devin Nunes to run for office again.Mr Stein, 77, posted a clip to Truth Social on Sunday mimicking the “Bueller, Bueller, Bueller” line delivered by his monotoned economics teacher in the 1986 comedy.“Nunes, Nunes, Nunes, we have to have Nunes here because there has to be at least one person here who tells the truth,” he said.“Please come back. We need at least one person that tells the truth.”Mr Stein, a Republican commentator and lawyer, is a former...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview

Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
The Independent

Former White House press secretary says Trump treated classified docs like ‘his own shiny toy’

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has said that her former boss treated classified information as his own personal object to show off to people. Ms Grisham spoke to the Associated Press as Mr Trump faces increased scrutiny for keeping documents related to his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. That tendency was what triggered the FBI to execute a search warrant at his home earlier this month. The FBI said it collected 11 boxes of classified records, including some marked “sensitive compartmented information”.Ms Grisham, who served as both Mr Trump’s press secretary...
POTUS
The Independent

Leaks, lies and a locked connecting door: Jared Kushner book reveals his hatred for Steve Bannon

With the release of Jared Kushner’s book earlier this month it’s become clear that Donald Trump’s administration was hamstrung from the start by rivalries and outright hatreds that existed among his inner circle.The ex-president’s son-in-law released Breaking History on 9 August, and while the book itself has largely faced negative reviews — even being called “soulless” by one early critic — one area of the book where the emotions of the New York scion who married into the White House come out clearly is his description of a long-running feud with Steve Bannon, former chief White House strategist.A longtime...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty

Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to question the seriousness of the foiled right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2020, even as two more people were found guilty for their roles in the scheme.On Tuesday, a federal court found Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr., guilty of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor and blow up a bridge, part of what prosecutors said was an attempt to kick off a second US civil war.On Truth Social, the social network founded by the former president, Mr Trump continued his long-running feud with Ms Whitmer, sharing...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Trump lawyer never claimed ex-president declassified documents in correspondence with Biden administration

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump never claimed he declassified any documents that were retrieved from his Florida home in January in communications with the Biden administration, and unsuccessfully tried to use claims of executive privilege to prevent the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) from allowing FBI agents access to the records.A 10 May letter from the National Archives to one of Mr Trump’s lawyers, M Evan Corcoran, reveals that Mr Trump’s legal team sent a 12 April letter asking the Biden administration for permission to inspect the records contained in 15 boxes which Nara officials picked up...
POTUS
The Independent

DNA from newspaper letter solves 34-year-old cold case

A 1988 murder of a 26-year-old mother has been solved after DNA evidence was found on a letter sent to a local paper outlining the gruesome killing. Anna Jean Kane, 26, was found strangled and beaten to death on 23 October 1988 along the Ontelaunee Trail in Perry Township, Pennsylvania. The murderer has been identified as Scott Grim, almost 35 years after her death. The identification comes after advances in DNA genetic genealogy technology, according to Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams. After the murder, DNA evidence was gathered from the clothes Ms Kane was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy