Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club

In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon . The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.

Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on loan. The Independent report that Pulisic wants regular game time ahead of the World Cup and has also attracted interest from Newcastle United, Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest and Wolves have agreed a fee for the 22-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White , who will head to the City Ground for an initial £25m that could rise to over £42m if add-ons are met. It comes after Wolves completed a club record £42.2m deal for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes . Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.