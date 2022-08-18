Is West Ham vs Viborg on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League play-off

Places in the Uefa Europa Conference League group stage are up for grabs and West Ham United will be trying to ensure they take one.

They face Danish side Viborg in the play-off, with the first leg in east London on Thursday night and the Hammers searching for their first competitive goal of the new campaign.

Two defeats in two Premier League games have made for a less-than-ideal start for David Moyes ’ men, who are beset by injuries and other absences - especially in defensive positions - but have also been lacking in attack.

Fans will hope new front man Gianluca Scamacca can make a big impact, as they look to embark on another run deep into a European competition.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is West Ham vs Viborg?

The Hammers face their Danish opponents on Thursday 18 August with a 7:45pm kick-off at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app or desktop website.

What is the Hammers’ team news?

Declan Rice is absent for West Ham as he’s suspended for both legs. Aaron Cresswell is also out for the first leg after a red card last year and even manager David Moyes has a ban from the touchline.

Changes could be made after the weekend defeat to Nottingham Forest, with Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca the most probable names in attack to come into the side.

Injuries are still affecting the team in defence with new signing Nayef Aguerd among the names missing.

Predicted West Ham line-up

Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson, Downes, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Cornet, Scamacca

Odds

West Ham 1/4

Draw 29/5

Viborg 12/1

Prediction

Routine home win to move a step closer to the group stage. West Ham 3-1 Viborg .