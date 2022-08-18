West Ham vs Viborg live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League play-off online and on TV tonight

West Ham United will hope to take a big step toward the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday night as they host Viborg in the first leg of the play-off.

The Hammers have had a poor start to the new campaign after successive defeats in the Premier League, while their opponents from Denmark have settled into fifth place after five games in the Superliga.

David Moyes ’ side are yet to find the back of the net after defeats to champions Manchester City and newly promoted Nottingham Forest, so new arrival Gianluca Scamacca could get his chance to lead the attack.

Declan Rice also missed a penalty at the weekend and he’s one of several faces absent here due to suspensions holding over from last season.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is West Ham vs Viborg?

The Hammers face their Danish opponents on Thursday 18 August with a 7:45pm kick-off at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app or desktop website.

What is the Hammers’ team news?

Declan Rice is absent for West Ham as he’s suspended for both legs. Aaron Cresswell is also out for the first leg after a red card last year and even manager David Moyes has a ban from the touchline.

Changes could be made after the weekend defeat to Nottingham Forest, with Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca the most probable names in attack to come into the side.

Injuries are still affecting the team in defence with new signing Nayef Aguerd among the names missing.

Predicted West Ham line-up

Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson, Downes, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Cornet, Scamacca

Odds

West Ham 1/4

Draw 29/5

Viborg 12/1

Prediction

Routine home win to move a step closer to the group stage. West Ham 3-1 Viborg .