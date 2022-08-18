ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Baty homers first time up in majors, Mets beat Braves 9-7

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OAys_0hLVPEH500

ATLANTA (AP) — The first time Brett Baty stepped on the field in the big leagues, he simply took a look around.

“I wanted to soak it all in,” he said.

Then came a moment he’ll remember for a lifetime.

Baty homered in his first major league at-bat, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets held off the Braves 9-7 Wednesday night to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak.

After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets jumped to a 6-1 lead and barely made it stand up to push their advantage over the Braves back to 4 1/2 games.

Vaughn Grissom had a two-run single in the ninth, but Trevor May retired Ronald Acuña Jr. — the potential tying run — on a flyout to the warming track to end the game.

New York got a big boost from Baty, one of the organization’s top prospects who got the call to the majors just a week after being promoted to Triple-A.

Baty, the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft, came up for the first time in the second with a runner aboard and the Mets already ahead 2-0 on back-to-back homers in the first off Jake Odorizzi.

After taking a ball, Baty connected with a hanging curve on his very first swing in a New York uniform.

“I was just looking for a pitch I could drive,” Baty said. “He left one over the plate.”

As the ball sailed toward the tall brick wall in right, Acuña peeled off hoping to play a carom. But it dropped between the wall and the first row of seats, setting off a wild celebration in the stands from Baty’s mother, father, sister and other family members who hastily made the trip to Atlanta to witness his debut.

“To look up (in the stands) and see my family up there, to celebrate in the dugout with my teammates, it’s just pure joy,” Baty said.

Baty became the fifth player in Mets history to homer in his first at-bat — the last being Mike Jacobs in 2005. A worker was able to retrieve the ball, which will become a treasured keepsake.

“For sure, that will be framed up and go on a shelf somewhere,” Baty said. “Hopefully there will be more.”

Atlanta knocked out nemesis Max Scherzer (9-2) in the seventh without getting a ball out of the infield, loading the bases on two walks sandwiched around a dribbler near the mound.

Adam Ottavino appeared to snuff out the threat when Grissom grounded into an inning-ending double play. But the call was overturned after a video review, giving Atlanta a run that cut the deficit to 6-2.

Robbie Grossman then made a game of it, launching a three-run homer that brought the Braves within a single run.

That was as close as they got. Pete Alonso’s two-run single highlighted a three-run ninth that provided some breathing room.

Scherzer shook off a 34-minute rain delay in the bottom of the third to beat the Braves for the third time this season. He was charged with four runs over 6 1/3 innings, despite surrendering just three hits and three walks while striking out eight.

It was just what the Mets needed after their last two starting pitchers lasted two innings apiece before leaving with injuries.

“The key to the game was Max,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He is so workmanlike. It wasn’t sexy, but he just refuses to give in to the challenges.”

The Mets jumped on Odorizzi (4-5) in the first, homering on back-to-back pitches. Marte launched one over the center field wall, and Francisco Lindor took one out on the very next pitch for his 21st homer of the season.

Marte added his 14th homer off Kirby Yates in the seventh for his first multi-homer game since 2019 with the Pirates.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was tossed in the third by home-plate umpire Will Little after Austin Riley was called out on a third strike he thought was high.

CUP OF COFFEE

Reliver R.J. Alvarez was called up by the Mets on Tuesday and got into a big league game for the first time since 2015.

It turned out to be a short stay.

Alvarez was designated for assignment after he gave up three runs in 2 1/3 innings in a 5-0 loss. Lefty Sam Clay was called up from Syracuse.

TOUGH TIMES

Odorizzi has struggled in three starts for the Braves since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

In 13 2/3 innings, he has surrendered nine earned runs on 22 hits and six walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (back spasms) underwent an MRI after his short start Tuesday. He’s not seriously injured but may have to skip his next scheduled start Sunday at Philadelphia. ... Escobar was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. ... RH Tommy Hunter (lower back tightness) is on schedule to come off the IL Sunday after making one more rehab appearance.

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies (broken foot) was taking grounders before batting practice, but there’s still no timetable on when he will begin a rehab assignment.

RH Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.62 ERA) will go for the Mets in the series finale Thursday. The Braves announced after the game that LH Max Fried (10-4, 2.60) will make the start after recovering from a concussion that sent him to the IL.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Verlander 6 no-hit innings, 16th W; Astros top Correa, Twins

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings in his major league-leading 16th win and the Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Tuesday night in Carlos Correa’s return to Houston. Verlander (16-3) allowed just one runner to reach base — Nick Gordon struck out in the second inning on a wild pitch to get aboard. The Astros ace fanned 10 and lowered his MLB-best ERA to 1.87 in his spectacular return after missing almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery. The 39-year-old, the only active player to have thrown three no-hitters, was lifted after 91 pitches. Ryne Stanek relieved to begin the seventh and Correa led off with Minnesota’s first hit. Alex Bregman’s homer helped the AL West-leading Astros build a 4-0 lead. The Twins scored twice in the ninth and had the bases loaded before Bryan Abreu struck out Jake Cave to end it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season off Brock Burke (6-3). Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in two runs apiece and Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 20 games for the Rangers, who had a three-game winning streak broken.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Mariners’ Robbie Ray loses no-hitter in 7th vs Nationals

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray lost his no-hit try when Washington’s Joey Meneses hit a home run leading off the seventh inning on Tuesday night. Ray had faced just one batter over the minimum through six innings. But Meneses ended any chance of Ray’s first no-no with his sixth home run of the season out to deep center field. Julio Rodriguez made a leaping attempt at the wall but couldn’t reach the homer.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Mountcastle homers off Cease, Orioles hold off White Sox 5-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — At times, this felt tense enough to be a playoff game — and it was another chance for the Baltimore Orioles to show how different this year really is. They broke through early against Dylan Cease and held on late with Félix Bautista. Their starting pitcher made it to the middle innings with a lead. Their new wall in left field kept a couple 400-foot Chicago drives in the park. Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer off Cease in the first inning, and Bautista pitched out of an eighth-inning jam to help the Orioles hold on for a 5-3 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday night. Cease (12-6) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings, his second straight start allowing at least three earned runs after he went 14 in a row yielding no more than one. The right-hander settled in after a rough first inning, but Austin Voth (4-1) pitched through trouble enough times to keep the Orioles ahead.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bradley Jr. sparks 8-run rally, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 9-3

BOSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run inning against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. George Springer had two hits and drove in three runs in his return to the lineup at designated hitter. The Blue Jays (66-55) notched their fifth win in six outings to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild-card standings. Ross Stripling (6-3) followed up his flirtation with a perfect game last week with another efficient night, yielding one run off six hits and striking out six over six innings. The Red Sox (60-63) have lost four of their last five.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Buck Showalter
The Associated Press

Rodón stays hot as Longoria helps Giants beat Tigers, 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón continued his hot streak with seven strong innings on Tuesday night as the San Francisco Giants survived a bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the ninth inning and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. Evan Longoria homered for the Giants, who won their eighth straight interleague game on the road. Rodón allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter. He is 4-0 in his last five starts with a 1.44 ERA and has now recorded eight double-digit strikeout games this season. “The fastball/slider combination was really good and (catcher Austin Wynns) had a good feel for the pitch calling — we were on the same page all night,” Rodón said. “The bullpen did a good job and we scored when we needed it. Now we just have to win another one tomorrow.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Phillies' Harper homers twice in Triple-A rehab game

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — With two big swings, Bryce Harper looked primed to join the Phillies in a pennant race. Harper homered to right-center field in his first at-bat, then went opposite field for a three-run shot in the eighth inning for Philadelphia’s Triple-A team Tuesday night to begin his rehabilitation assignment from a broken left thumb. Harper was the designated hitter and hit second in the lineup for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the start of a six-game series against Gwinnett. He drilled the fifth pitch he saw from Atlanta Braves prospect Jared Shuster high over the wall at Coca-Cola Park in front of what was announced as a sellout crowd of 10,100 fans. “I think any time you go out there and you’re able to put the bat on the ball and have good at-bats, see pitches, compete at a high level, it’s always good,” Harper said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Arenado, O'Neill, Edman homer, Cards thump Cubs for DH split

CHICAGO (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill homered in a five-run fourth inning, Corey Dickerson had four hits and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-3 on Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Cubs blanked the Cardinals 2-0 in the opener, ending St. Louis’ season-best eight-game winning streak. Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter. The NL Central-leading Cardinals got back on track in the nightcap with 16 hits. Tommy Edman had a solo homer, a double and three RBIs. Dylan Carlson had a two-run triple as the Cardinals pulled away with six runs in the ninth. Chicago designated hitter Franmil Reyes came on for his first pitching appearance and hit pinch-hitter Albert Pujols with a 70 mph delivery, then got Paul Goldschmidt to hit into a double play and struck out Paul DeJong.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy