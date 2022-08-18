ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Amendment recount nears end, 7 of 9 counties finished

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s two largest counties are still finishing their hand recounts on the Value Them Both amendment. The question, which state the Kansas constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion, failed by about 165,000 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. However, a backer for the ‘yes’ side requested a recount in nine counties, citing concerns of irregularities.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

WIBW-TV named Kansas Assoc. of Broadcasters Station of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV once again was named medium market Station of the Year by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. KAB announced its annual awards winners Thursday. In addition to Station of the Year, WIBW-TV also took home best morning and evening newscast honors, best sportscast, plus first-place honors...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
WIBW

FEMA records show Kansas COVID victims received $25 million funeral funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 victims. In the state of Kansas, nearly 5,000 applications had been submitted, with nearly 4,000 awards granted, equaling about $25 million dollars approved for funeral expenses. The average benefit of the program was around $6,500 dollars per victim.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Lottery prepares for sports betting launch date

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans can place their bets through the state’s four state-owned casinos, in person and on mobile platforms beginning September 1st and officially launching September 8th. The September first date is sort of designed just to have a sort of ramp up period, for folks to...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy