TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s two largest counties are still finishing their hand recounts on the Value Them Both amendment. The question, which state the Kansas constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion, failed by about 165,000 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. However, a backer for the ‘yes’ side requested a recount in nine counties, citing concerns of irregularities.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO