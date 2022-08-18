Read full article on original website
State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
Amendment recount nears end, 7 of 9 counties finished
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s two largest counties are still finishing their hand recounts on the Value Them Both amendment. The question, which state the Kansas constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion, failed by about 165,000 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. However, a backer for the ‘yes’ side requested a recount in nine counties, citing concerns of irregularities.
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”
WIBW-TV named Kansas Assoc. of Broadcasters Station of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV once again was named medium market Station of the Year by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. KAB announced its annual awards winners Thursday. In addition to Station of the Year, WIBW-TV also took home best morning and evening newscast honors, best sportscast, plus first-place honors...
FEMA records show Kansas COVID victims received $25 million funeral funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 victims. In the state of Kansas, nearly 5,000 applications had been submitted, with nearly 4,000 awards granted, equaling about $25 million dollars approved for funeral expenses. The average benefit of the program was around $6,500 dollars per victim.
Kansas Attorney General approves 3 sports gambling regulations, sends remainder items back to Kansas Lottery
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has approved three sports wagering regulations, but has sent the remainder back to the Kansas Lottery for legal revision. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office on Thursday said that they had discovered legal issues with sports wagering. In...
Bloomberg, Spielberg among campaign contributors ahead of Kansas amendment vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As some Kansas counties continue to recount ballots cast in the Aug. 2 primary, new campaign finance reports are giving new insights into the donations and spending in the last few weeks of the campaign until Election Day. The two main groups, supporting and opposing the...
Kansas Lottery prepares for sports betting launch date
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans can place their bets through the state’s four state-owned casinos, in person and on mobile platforms beginning September 1st and officially launching September 8th. The September first date is sort of designed just to have a sort of ramp up period, for folks to...
