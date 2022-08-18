Read full article on original website
John Delibos
3d ago
If they install things that last like poured terrazzo floors, granite counters, brushed stainless steel door frames, solid core doors like things I have in my home and then add institutional items like bullet proof glass you can easily reach that price.
Mission Hills community pushes back on proposed road to Nevada State College
If you build it, they will protest. A group of homeowners in a Henderson neighborhood are pushing back against a proposed road being built in the area.
Fox5 KVVU
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says
FOX5 EXTRA: Simple way to stay hydrated during the triple digit temps. While we deal with monsoon moisture, we also have to remember the intense heat throughout the Las Vegas valley. It's important to stay hydrated. FOX5 photographer Kirk McLemore show us how. Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in...
UNR dorm explosion: Argenta reopens, but court case exploring who's to blame is starting.
As students move into a repaired and remodeled college dormitory for the first time since it exploded three years ago, the legal battle over who is to blame has just started. More than 700 students, mostly freshmen, will be living in the University of Nevada, Reno's Argenta Hall when the fall semester starts Aug. 29. "Argenta is back," UNR...
news3lv.com
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held without bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail of $25,000 during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
Vehicle fire breaks out at Allegiant Stadium
A vehicle fire broke out at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night near the Las Vegas Strip, according to PulsePoint.
Veterans get free dental care across the Las Vegas valley
Veterans are getting free access to dental care across the valley with Smile Generation Serve Day.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card. According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free...
Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada
Editor's note: We're publishing this story in collaboration with KHN (Kaiser Health News), where Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez works as a reporter. KHN is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is … Continue reading "Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada" The post Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
fox40jackson.com
Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported. Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly. A fire...
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Fox5 KVVU
Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount
Fox5 KVVU
Cordova kindergartner taken off campus by older student
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
Fox5 KVVU
2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District. Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday. The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder...
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada has eight years of water reserves as Nevada faces water shortage cuts from Colorado River
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gloom and doom is what we’re all used to hearing when it comes to our ongoing drought. You typically don’t hear leaders talking about having extra water. “If you kind of think of it as your own financial situation. You’ve got generally a...
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash took place early Friday morning. The officials stated that the incident occurred near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. at around 4:58 a.m. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported the officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Two CCSD bus drivers recovering after separate attacks
CCSD says that two of its bus drivers are recovering after a pair of attacks. The first happened Wednesday night and involved several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell. The second happened Thursday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drive.
