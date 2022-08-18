Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik.
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Fox5 KVVU
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says
FOX5 EXTRA: Simple way to stay hydrated during the triple digit temps. While we deal with monsoon moisture, we also have to remember the intense heat throughout the Las Vegas valley. It's important to stay hydrated.
Fox5 KVVU
FOX5 EXTRA: Simple way to stay hydrated during the triple digit temps
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Fox5 KVVU
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card. According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free...
Fox5 KVVU
Warren Street Festival is Saturday
Warren Street Festival is Saturday
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-8/21/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is pushing warmer and drier air into Las Vegas Sunday. We are heading for a few days of triple digit temperatures with the high maxing out at 104 by Tuesday. While these changes occur the monsoon will linger across southeast Nevada and will start...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported...
Fox5 KVVU
Gun found in Lake Mead fuels speculation about found remains
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say it’s unclear if a gun found in drought-stricken Lake Mead is related to human remains found in a barrel months earlier. Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that it is too soon to tell whether the firearm is tied to remains discovered in May. They say it’s not uncommon for firearms to turn up in the lake.
Fox5 KVVU
DMV officers in Las Vegas arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says its police officers arrested a man last week who is suspected of selling stolen vehicles online. According to the DMV, officers arrested the man in Las Vegas. However, no address was provided and he claimed to not have identification or a driver’s license.
Fox5 KVVU
Teen dead after shooting Thursday in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Alexander and Coleman just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening. A North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson said officers arrived to find a male juvenile who appeared to have suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. The male...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-owner of Las Vegas dog grooming facility faces judge, banned from contact with animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former owner of a pet boarding and grooming facility in Las Vegas was ordered to stay away from all animals, take a class on humane and proper treatment of animals, and sentenced to 11 days in jail. The now-former owner of Pawzazz, Victor Garcia-Herrera,...
Fox5 KVVU
Special Olympics Nevada hosts ‘Bowl for the Gold’ Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -You can “Bowl for the Gold” for Special Olympics Nevada Saturday. The organization is holding the bowling fundraiser at Strike Zone Bowling Center at Sunset Station in Henderson. The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The $55 registration fee gets participants three games, food, and non-alcoholic drinks.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of stealing 6 vehicles, but police believe there may be more
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is accused of stealing six vehicles over two weeks, but police believe he may have stolen more. Parker Leonard, 36, faces multiple auto theft-related charges in connection with six thefts from July 18 to July 31. Leonard was arrested Aug. 11.
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week. FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week. Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested in double shooting near Alexander, MLK
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that took place near Alexander Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. On August 11, police responded to the area after a shooting injured two men. Both were taken to UMC where they were treated for injuries.
Fox5 KVVU
Tech entrepreneur, recent Henderson transplant launching new venture
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada, looking to diversify the tourist-reliant economy, hopes to become a tech hub, a place where entrepreneurs and tech start-ups can come and build their businesses. At the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas launched a campaign aimed at attracting those who could work remotely.
Fox5 KVVU
Game show champions come to Las Vegas for contestant boot camp, charity showdown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several game show titans are coming to Las Vegas for a boot camp for wannabe contestants, as well as a trivia showdown for charity. Game Show Boot Camp will take place Friday August 19 through Sunday August 21 at the Hampton Inn Tropicana (4975 Dean Martin Drive). The event will feature workshops including how to be a great contestant, hands on buzzer, and tips from the titans.
