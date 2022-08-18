ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Warren Street Festival is Saturday

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-8/21/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is pushing warmer and drier air into Las Vegas Sunday. We are heading for a few days of triple digit temperatures with the high maxing out at 104 by Tuesday. While these changes occur the monsoon will linger across southeast Nevada and will start...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Eldorado#National Weather Service#Rainbow Boulevard#Dmv#West Henderson
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gun found in Lake Mead fuels speculation about found remains

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say it’s unclear if a gun found in drought-stricken Lake Mead is related to human remains found in a barrel months earlier. Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that it is too soon to tell whether the firearm is tied to remains discovered in May. They say it’s not uncommon for firearms to turn up in the lake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

DMV officers in Las Vegas arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says its police officers arrested a man last week who is suspected of selling stolen vehicles online. According to the DMV, officers arrested the man in Las Vegas. However, no address was provided and he claimed to not have identification or a driver’s license.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Teen dead after shooting Thursday in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Alexander and Coleman just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening. A North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson said officers arrived to find a male juvenile who appeared to have suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. The male...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Special Olympics Nevada hosts ‘Bowl for the Gold’ Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -You can “Bowl for the Gold” for Special Olympics Nevada Saturday. The organization is holding the bowling fundraiser at Strike Zone Bowling Center at Sunset Station in Henderson. The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The $55 registration fee gets participants three games, food, and non-alcoholic drinks.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week. FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week. Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect arrested in double shooting near Alexander, MLK

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that took place near Alexander Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. On August 11, police responded to the area after a shooting injured two men. Both were taken to UMC where they were treated for injuries.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tech entrepreneur, recent Henderson transplant launching new venture

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada, looking to diversify the tourist-reliant economy, hopes to become a tech hub, a place where entrepreneurs and tech start-ups can come and build their businesses. At the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas launched a campaign aimed at attracting those who could work remotely.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Game show champions come to Las Vegas for contestant boot camp, charity showdown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several game show titans are coming to Las Vegas for a boot camp for wannabe contestants, as well as a trivia showdown for charity. Game Show Boot Camp will take place Friday August 19 through Sunday August 21 at the Hampton Inn Tropicana (4975 Dean Martin Drive). The event will feature workshops including how to be a great contestant, hands on buzzer, and tips from the titans.
LAS VEGAS, NV

