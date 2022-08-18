ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Lacs, ND

Football: Dickinson Trinity ready for early test against DLB

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

It’s the first week of football season, and many teams are hoping to use this game as a measuring stick for how far they have to go.

That includes the Dickinson Trinity Titans who open the season with a pair of non-region games. Their first test comes against Des Lacs-Burlington, who went to the quarterfinals last season.

Titans Head coach John Odermann says week one will be about knocking the rust off ahead of region play.

“It’s that first game so you’re going to have some mistakes,” Odermann said. “It’s how we respond to those mistakes, how do we respond to adversity? They’ve got a good team in Des Lacs and we’ve got to be ready to play. I think our first two games are going to be a really good test of where we match up with another region. I’m excited about it because when you play good teams that’s when the cream rises to the top, and we’re excited to matchup against another conference.”

The Titans and Lakers will play at DLB on Friday night at 7 p.m.

