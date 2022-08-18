Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
UNK recognized for support of LGBTQ+ students & employees
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The organization Campus Pride, a major resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list. Announced Wednesday, the list includes...
KSNB Local4
KPS statement on controversial books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
KSNB Local4
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
KSNB Local4
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
KSNB Local4
Hall County names Deputy Election Commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has been named Hall County’s new Deputy Election Commissioner. Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet made the announcement Wednesday, naming Becky Rosenlund as the person taking on the job. ”I am very excited to have Becky join the election team on a...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Museum hosts annual Egg Drop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Sunday, Hastings Museum hosted its annual Egg Drop, apart of its Kool-Aid festivities. An event where you enter your egg into the competition in hopes it survives the long fall off the building without a crack in sight. “We tried to think of something, something...
KSNB Local4
Superior volleyball aiming for State berth with new coach
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - After finishing fourth in the state in Class C1 last season and losing its star player, Shayla Meyer, to Ole Miss, Superior volleyball also has a new head coach for the third time in three years. Jessica Diehl will now head the Wildcats’ charge after spending...
KSNB Local4
Aurora softball blisters FCEMF
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Huskies played host to FCEMF Monday evening. The Huskies scored five runs through the first two innings, and never looked back. Aurora would go on to double that with a 10-2 win. Their next game is this Saturday at the Seward tournament.
KSNB Local4
Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings
KSNB Local4
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half her life at the shelter
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clear the Shelters is more than halfway over. Local4 News has been taking part in the NBC Universal run campaign to help make a push for pet adoption in participating shelters. One participant, Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings is looking to have one of their current...
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Schmidt slugging for Hastings softball
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If your a team playing Hastings high softball this year, you better read the scouting report. “There’s not very many pitchers in the state that can dominate her,” Tigers coach Ashley Speak said. In her first at-bat of her senior year for the Tigers...
KSNB Local4
Cross County football aiming for championship revenge with new coach
STROMSBURG, Neb. (KSNB) - Cross County football fell just short of championship aspirations in the Class D1 title game last November. With a new coach at the helm and some of their most talented players having since graduated, Matt Carroll is building from the ground up. Carter Seim and Cameron...
KSNB Local4
KPD officers receive Life Saving Award
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney Police officers are being recognized for their life-saving efforts in the line of duty. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Officer Jared Gerdes and Officer Jon Alstrom received the police department’s Life Saving Award for their actions on June 6, 2022. It was...
KSNB Local4
Ravenna groundbreaking on First Hide and Bike Trail
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made as the city officially begins breaking ground on its first ever hike and bike trail. The concept of it has a looped design crafted by Myers Construction. Production of the project was spearheaded by the Ravenna Vision Fund with a location selected by city officials. When it’s completed the trial will be 1.68 miles with part of it passing along the South Loup River, giving hikers and bikers a nice scenery while breaking a sweat.
KSNB Local4
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reports that collections of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on August 18, 2022, have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). According to Michele Bever, SHDHD health director, and Jeff Hassenstab, director of Parks & Recreation for the...
KSNB Local4
BBB Warns of Used Car Scams
Grand Island Public Schools works to improve attendance at its senior high. The district makes the move after they took notice of an attendance issue after reviewing data from the past couple of academic years. Federal dollars helping fund Project Access York. Updated: 8 hours ago. Project Access York received...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
KSNB Local4
Walk the end Alzheimer's events coming up in the tri-cities
