ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth

PromoSpark moving to building more than double current size. Two decades ago, newly minted Bowling Green college graduate Sarah Johnston thought if her company didn’t take, she and her husband would have to find “real jobs.”. Johnston still hasn’t gotten that “real job,” though her husband did about...
FAIRFIELD, OH
wvxu.org

Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway

Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, Councilmembers Landsman and Owens announce new Career Pathways Program

Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Greg Landsman, Councilmember Meeka Owens and community leaders, announced the City’s new year-round youth employment program – Career Pathways. This workforce development initiative aims to create a clear path for youth in Cincinnati to join City service and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

OTR residents push back against ‘temporary’ Main Street barricades

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly two weeks after nine people were shot on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine, make-shift barricades comprising lined-up bike racks continue to line the sidewalks. City Administration and Cincinnati police introduced the barricades the day after the mass shooting in an attempt to address the underlying conditions they...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Hyper-Reach Mass Emergency Notification System to Start in Highland County

Highland County residents can now sign-up to receive telephone notifications warning of local emergencies, hazards and other threats through a new service expected to be fully operational by the end of September. The Hyper-Reach mass emergency notification system is designed specifically for public safety. It will provide notification of hazardous...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps#Bus Service#Public Service#Daylight Saving Time
Fox 19

Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
OXFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Fox 19

Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

550 Daniel Ct. LOCATED IN EASTGATE AREA

Now Leasing - Brand New 2-story Condo! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, modern design, stainless steel appliances. This condo has a spacious open floor plan with 9' ceilings, great natural lighting, large private patio, walk-in closet, luxury flooring, washer & dryer hookups, fireplace, high energy efficient utilities, pet friendly with restrictions, West Clermont School District, 1/2 mile from I-275, centrally located and minuets from all restaurants, entertaining and shopping without the traffic!
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy