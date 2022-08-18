Read full article on original website
Father says Cincinnati Public Schools bus never picked up his kids on first day
District leaders said they are also addressing concerns about the location of the bus stops, as some students are having to walk longer distances.
Proposed changes for College Hill intersection aim to increase safety
If a green light from the Department of Transportation and Engineering is given, W. North Bend will change sometime this fall.
Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth
PromoSpark moving to building more than double current size. Two decades ago, newly minted Bowling Green college graduate Sarah Johnston thought if her company didn’t take, she and her husband would have to find “real jobs.”. Johnston still hasn’t gotten that “real job,” though her husband did about...
Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway
Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
Cincinnati Herald
Mayor Pureval, Vice Mayor Kearney, Councilmembers Landsman and Owens announce new Career Pathways Program
Mayor Aftab Pureval, alongside Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Councilmember Greg Landsman, Councilmember Meeka Owens and community leaders, announced the City’s new year-round youth employment program – Career Pathways. This workforce development initiative aims to create a clear path for youth in Cincinnati to join City service and...
Fox 19
OTR residents push back against ‘temporary’ Main Street barricades
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly two weeks after nine people were shot on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine, make-shift barricades comprising lined-up bike racks continue to line the sidewalks. City Administration and Cincinnati police introduced the barricades the day after the mass shooting in an attempt to address the underlying conditions they...
USDA ends universal free lunch program, school districts urge parents to reapply
For the last two years, the USDA offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Unfortunately, those waivers have now expired.
Hyper-Reach Mass Emergency Notification System to Start in Highland County
Highland County residents can now sign-up to receive telephone notifications warning of local emergencies, hazards and other threats through a new service expected to be fully operational by the end of September. The Hyper-Reach mass emergency notification system is designed specifically for public safety. It will provide notification of hazardous...
Another post office master key stolen in Greater Cincinnati, leaving residents on edge
COVINGTON, Ky. — Another mailbox key theft has happened in Greater Cincinnati, this time in Covington. Neighbors in that area are now on edge. "I was a little alarmed, because why would somebody want to get in someone's mailbox?" Covington resident Beatrice Hamlin said. That's just one of the...
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
ODOT: Lane closures take effect along State Route 48 for two-week construction project in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Lanes along a state route in Lebanon will close for a multi-phase bridge rehabilitation project beginning Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lanes along north and southbound State Route 48 beneath the East Turtlecreek-Union Road...
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge
A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
Why city leaders want to plant hundreds of trees in the hottest neighborhoods
Some city leaders want to plant hundreds of new trees at schools, recreation centers and public housing projects in Cincinnati’s hottest, and often poorest, neighborhoods this fall.
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Highland County Food Pantry and Clothing Closet Needs Help with Lease
A Highland County-based nonprofit food pantry and clothing closet is undertaking a fundraising campaign to help it remain at its current location. Area 937 Community Outreach Inc. says the lease for its ministry expires on November 30th and it's looking to commit to a 2-year-lease by September 1st. The nonprofit...
550 Daniel Ct. LOCATED IN EASTGATE AREA
Now Leasing - Brand New 2-story Condo! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, modern design, stainless steel appliances. This condo has a spacious open floor plan with 9' ceilings, great natural lighting, large private patio, walk-in closet, luxury flooring, washer & dryer hookups, fireplace, high energy efficient utilities, pet friendly with restrictions, West Clermont School District, 1/2 mile from I-275, centrally located and minuets from all restaurants, entertaining and shopping without the traffic!
19 for a Cure: Statistics show men are reluctant to seek a doctor’s help
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Women tend to outlive men by an average of five to six years. The answer can be broken down into biological differences and health disparities. A recent study by the Cleveland Clinic showed that 65% of men said they would avoid going to the doctor as long as possible.
