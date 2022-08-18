ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

Alachua County has system in place to verify voting eligibility

Twenty people, a majority of them from South Florida counties, are facing voter fraud charges. Governor Ron DeSantis said they voted while being convicted of murder or sexual assault, which is illegal under Florida law. But members from the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition said the state doesn't have a one-stop...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Tractor-trailer goes up in flames on U.S. Hwy 301

Bradford County Fire Rescue (BCFR) responded to a tractor-trailer fire yesterday, Aug. 17th, in the area of NW 251st St on U.S. Hwy 301. BCFR says when crews arrived to the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from both the truck and the trailer. Crews determined the trailer only contained...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Starke man arrested on a $1.75 million warrant

The Starke Police Department (SPD), along with the United States Marshals, made an arrest today, Aug. 19th, for a man with a $1.75 million arrest warrant. SPD Assistant Public Information Officer, Detective Hunter Redding, says officers responded to the 900 bock of E Thomas St. on July 14th, in reference to a battery in progress.
STARKE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Alachua County, FL
Industry
Alachua County, FL
Business
mycbs4.com

GPD arrests two armed men after victim is carjacked at gunpoint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville Police Department arrested two armed men who hijacked a victim's vehicle and then fled from the police with the vehicle Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when the Combined Communication Center (CCC) received a call from a man at Food Max on 1304 E. University Ave.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in Alachua County

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested a man early yesterday morning, Aug. 17th, for an attempted murder at the Wawa on Archer Rd. Through their investigation, the Sheriff's Office says they discovered the victim was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, before he fled from the scene in his vehicle.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Levy County man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine throughout the tri-county area

After nearly a year of investigating, the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested a man this week for trafficking methamphetamine throughout the tri-county area. LCSO contact, Lieutenant Scott Tummond, says Drug Task Force Detectives received information about a year ago that 59-year-old, James Thomas Norris, was selling drugs from his residence located south of Chiefland.
LEVY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy