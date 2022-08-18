Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Alachua County has system in place to verify voting eligibility
Twenty people, a majority of them from South Florida counties, are facing voter fraud charges. Governor Ron DeSantis said they voted while being convicted of murder or sexual assault, which is illegal under Florida law. But members from the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition said the state doesn't have a one-stop...
mycbs4.com
Tractor-trailer goes up in flames on U.S. Hwy 301
Bradford County Fire Rescue (BCFR) responded to a tractor-trailer fire yesterday, Aug. 17th, in the area of NW 251st St on U.S. Hwy 301. BCFR says when crews arrived to the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from both the truck and the trailer. Crews determined the trailer only contained...
mycbs4.com
Starke man arrested on a $1.75 million warrant
The Starke Police Department (SPD), along with the United States Marshals, made an arrest today, Aug. 19th, for a man with a $1.75 million arrest warrant. SPD Assistant Public Information Officer, Detective Hunter Redding, says officers responded to the 900 bock of E Thomas St. on July 14th, in reference to a battery in progress.
mycbs4.com
Countdown to the Primary election, here's what you need to know
Faye Parker doesn't take her right to vote lightly. “Well being black that was a thing that we couldn’t do. Black folks could not vote. We had to fight. We had to fight. We had to fight to get where we are.”. Parker believes regardless of race, ethnicity, or...
mycbs4.com
GPD arrests two armed men after victim is carjacked at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gainesville Police Department arrested two armed men who hijacked a victim's vehicle and then fled from the police with the vehicle Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when the Combined Communication Center (CCC) received a call from a man at Food Max on 1304 E. University Ave.
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in Alachua County
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested a man early yesterday morning, Aug. 17th, for an attempted murder at the Wawa on Archer Rd. Through their investigation, the Sheriff's Office says they discovered the victim was stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, before he fled from the scene in his vehicle.
mycbs4.com
Levy County man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine throughout the tri-county area
After nearly a year of investigating, the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested a man this week for trafficking methamphetamine throughout the tri-county area. LCSO contact, Lieutenant Scott Tummond, says Drug Task Force Detectives received information about a year ago that 59-year-old, James Thomas Norris, was selling drugs from his residence located south of Chiefland.
