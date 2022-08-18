Report: Mater Dei, St. John Bosco in talks to play football game at SoFi Stadium

This season's Trinity League game could be moved from Santa Ana to Inglewood.

The Rams and Chargers may not be the only football teams from California playing in SoFi Stadium this fall...

According to a report from the LA Times , Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are in talks to move this season's Trinity League football game between the two schools from Santa Ana Stadium to SoFi Stadium.

Currently, the two teams are scheduled to meet on Oct. 7 in Orange County. St. John Bosco has already agreed to the move to SoFi, but Mater Dei hasn't yet, according to the report.

"This would be a once in a life time experience," St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson told SBLive when asked about the game potentially being moved to SoFi Stadium. "It would be the biggest game of the year on the biggest stage, literally."

Coming into the high school football season, St. John Bosco and Mater Dei are ranked as the top two teams in the country . Both schools have put multiple players into the NFL in recent years. A game at SoFi Stadium may serve as a preview of what's to come for some of the top players on the Monarchs and Braves rosters.

