PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Eryck Moore eyes rushing record for confident Plum football team

Eryck Moore has lived in a few places in his life, including overseas in Spain, but he’s certainly found a home in the backfield for Plum. And after consecutive 1,000-yard seasons he has his sights set on breaking the school rushing record. He’s done the math, so he knows...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Back in Century Conference, Brentwood looks to return to playoffs

The Spartans are returning to the Class 2A Century Conference for at least the next two seasons, reverting back to the early years of last decade. Brentwood has been a nomad of sorts over the years when it comes to football conferences. The Spartans competed in the Class 2A Century...
BRENTWOOD, PA

