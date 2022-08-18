PHOENIX (AP) — Nolan Arenado quickly fell behind against a hard-throwing pitcher with a knack for painting corners. Instead of tensing up, the seven-time All-Star shortened up, found a pitch he could hit and shot the ball through the right side of the infield. Arenado hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning and finished with three RBIs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals stretch their winning streak to seven games with a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. “He knows when to take the shots and when to just take whatever is given to him,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “That’s a perfect example of taking what he’s given.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 35 MINUTES AGO