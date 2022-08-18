Read full article on original website
Graph deep learning detects contextual prognostic biomarkers from whole-slide images
Graph deep learning can be used to detect contextual pathological features within a complex tumour microenvironment. We have shown the use of graph deep learning for predicting the prognosis of patients with tumours, and use it to identify additional contextual prognostic biomarkers for pathologists. Chen, R. J. et al. Whole...
Biocompatibility and colorectal anti-cancer activity study of nanosized BaTiO coated spinel ferrites
In the present work, different nanoparticles spinel ferrite series (MFe2O4, Co0.5M0.5Fe2O4; M"‰="‰Co, Mn, Ni, Mg, Cu, or Zn) have been obtained via sonochemical approach. Then, sol"“gel method was employed to design core"“shell magnetoelectric nanocomposites by coating these nanoparticles with BaTiO3 (BTO). The structure and morphology of the prepared samples were examined by X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscope (SEM) coupled with energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX), high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HR-TEM), and zeta potential. XRD analysis showed the presence of spinel ferrite and BTO phases without any trace of a secondary phase. Both phases crystallized in the cubic structure. SEM micrographs illustrated an agglomeration of spherical grains with nonuniformly diphase orientation and different degrees of agglomeration. Moreover, HR-TEM revealed interplanar d-spacing planes that are in good agreement with those of the spinel ferrite phase and BTO phase. These techniques along with EDX analyses confirmed the successful formation of the desired nanocomposites. Zeta potential was also investigated. The biological influence of (MFe2O4, CoMFe) MNPs and core"“shell (MFe2O4@BTO, CoMFe@BTO) magnetoelectric nanocomposites were examined by MTT and DAPI assays. Post 48Â h of treatments, the anticancer activity of MNPs and MENCs was investigated on human colorectal carcinoma cells (HCT-116) against the cytocompatibility of normal non-cancerous cells (HEK-293). It was established that MNPs possess anti-colon cancer capability while MENCs exhibited a recovery effect due to the presence of a protective biocompatible BTO layer. RBCs hemolytic effect of NPs has ranged from non- to low-hemolytic effect. This effect that could be attributed to the surface charge from zeta potential, also the CoMnFe possesses the stable and lowest zeta potential in comparison with CoFe2O4 and MnFe2O4 also to the protective effect of shell. These findings open up wide prospects for biomedical applications of MNPs as anticancer and MENCs as promising drug nanocarriers.
Pettifor maps of complex ternary two-dimensional transition metal sulfides
Alloying is an established strategy to tune the properties of bulk compounds for desired applications. With the advent of nanotechnology, the same strategy can be applied to 2D materials for technological applications, like single-layer transistors and solid lubricants. Here we present a systematic analysis of the phase behaviour of substitutional 2D alloys in the Transition Metal Disulfides (TMD) family. The phase behaviour is quantified in terms of a metastability metric and benchmarked against many-body expansion of the energy landscape. We show how the metastability metric can be directly used as starting point for setting up rational search strategies in phase space, thus allowing for targeted further computational prediction and analysis of properties. The results presented here also constitute a useful guideline for synthesis of TMDs binary alloys via a range of synthesis techniques.
Evaluation of a hybrid pipeline for automated segmentation of solid lesions based on mathematical algorithms and deep learning
We evaluate the accuracy of an original hybrid segmentation pipeline, combining variational and deep learning methods, in the segmentation of CT scans of stented aortic aneurysms, abdominal organs and brain lesions. The hybrid pipeline is trained on 50 aortic CT scans and tested on 10. Additionally, we trained and tested the hybrid pipeline on publicly available datasets of CT scans of abdominal organs and MR scans of brain tumours. We tested the accuracy of the hybrid pipeline against a gold standard (manual segmentation) and compared its performance to that of a standard automated segmentation method with commonly used metrics, including the DICE and JACCARD and volumetric similarity (VS) coefficients, and the Hausdorff Distance (HD). Results. The hybrid pipeline produced very accurate segmentations of the aorta, with mean DICE, JACCARD and VS coefficients of: 0.909, 0.837 and 0.972 in thrombus segmentation and 0.937, 0.884 and 0.970 for stent and lumen segmentation. It consistently outperformed the standard automated method. Similar results were observed when the hybrid pipeline was trained and tested on publicly available datasets, with mean DICE scores of: 0.832 on brain tumour segmentation, and 0.894/0.841/0.853/0.847/0.941 on left kidney/right kidney/spleen/aorta/liver organ segmentation.
Visual hallucinations in dementia with Lewy bodies originate from necrosis of characteristic neurons and connections in three-module perception model
Mathematical and computational approaches were used to investigate dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), in which recurrent complex visual hallucinations (RCVH) is a very characteristic symptom. Beginning with interpretative analyses of pathological symptoms of patients with RCVH-DLB in comparison with the veridical perceptions of normal subjects, we constructed a three-module scenario concerning function giving rise to perception. The three modules were the visual input module, the memory module, and the perceiving module. Each module interacts with the others, and veridical perceptions were regarded as a certain convergence to one of the perceiving attractors sustained by self-consistent collective fields among the modules. Once a rather large but inhomogeneously distributed area of necrotic neurons and dysfunctional synaptic connections developed due to network disease, causing irreversible damage, then bottom-up information from the input module to both the memory and perceiving modules were severely impaired. These changes made the collective fields unstable and caused transient emergence of mismatched perceiving attractors. This may account for the reason why DLB patients see things that are not there. With the use of our computational model and experiments, the scenario was recreated with complex bifurcation phenomena associated with the destabilization of collective field dynamics in very high-dimensional state space.
Multi-omics analysis reveals RNA splicing alterations and their biological and clinical implications in lung adenocarcinoma
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 270 (2022) Cite this article. Alternative RNA splicing is one of the most important mechanisms of posttranscriptional gene regulation, which contributes to protein diversity in eukaryotes. It is well known that RNA splicing dysregulation is a critical mechanism in tumor pathogenesis and the rationale for the promising splice-switching therapeutics for cancer treatment. Although we have a comprehensive understanding of DNA mutations, abnormal gene expression profiles, epigenomics, and proteomics in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD), little is known about its aberrant alternative splicing profiles. Here, based on the multi-omics data generated from over 1000 samples, we systematically studied the RNA splicing alterations in LUAD and revealed their biological and clinical implications. We identified 3688 aberrant alternative splicing events (AASEs) in LUAD, most of which were alternative promoter and exon skip. The specific regulatory roles of RNA binding proteins, somatic mutations, and DNA methylations on AASEs were comprehensively interrogated. We dissected the functional implications of AASEs and concluded that AASEs mainly affected biological processes related to tumor proliferation and metastasis. We also found that one subtype of LUAD with a particular AASEs pattern was immunogenic and had a better prognosis and response rate to immunotherapy. These findings revealed novel events related to tumorigenesis and tumor immune microenvironment and laid the foundation for the development of splice-switching therapies for LUAD.
Long term effects of crop rotation and fertilization on crop yield stability in southeast China
The objective of this study was to determine the effects of different fertilizer treatments and crop rotations on crop yield stability. A 9 years field experiment was conducted from 2013 to 2021 to evaluate the effects of combinations of two annual crop rotations and two methods of applying fertilizer on crop yield stability. Crop rotations were kidney bean"“mustard"“rice (P"“B"“O) and kidney bean"“mustard"“cowpea (P"“B"“V) each year. Fertilization methods were recommended fertilization (RF) and conventional fertilization (CF). The indexes Wi2 (Wricke's ecovalance), coefficient of variation (CV), and sustainable yield index (SYI) were used to quantify the long term effects of crop rotation and fertilization on crop yield stability, and a yield change trend model was used to predict future production. For fertilization program RF, average kidney bean and mustard yields in rotation P"“B"“O increased respectively by 7.47% and 19.37% over P"“B"“V in the 9Â years of the project. For CF, average kidney bean and mustard yields for P"“B"“O increased respectively by 14.99% and 18.33% over P"“B"“V. Wi2 indexes of kidney bean and mustard for P"“B"“O (respectively 116 and 956) were significantly less than for P"“B"“V (respectively 147.87 and 1259.67). SYI for kidney beans and mustard in P"“B"“O (respectively 0.63 and 0.57) were significantly greater than for P"“B"“V (respectively 0.50 and 0.42). The trends of crop average yields for RF and CF show that the average yield trends of kidney bean in P"“B"“O (respectively 32.41 and 32.34) were greater than in P"“B"“V (respectively 29.56 and 27.45). The trends of average yields of mustard for RF and CF in P"“B"“O (respectively 64.18 and 60.87) were greater than in P"“B"“V (respectively 51.74 and 51.87). The preceding results led to the conclusion that long term annual P"“B"“O rotation combined with RF considerably increased yield and maintained yield stability, thus establishing the sustainability of this cropping system.
Ultralong organic phosphorescence from isolated molecules with repulsive interactions for multifunctional applications
Intermolecular interactions, including attractive and repulsive interactions, play a vital role in manipulating functionalization of the materials from micro to macro dimensions. Despite great success in generation of ultralong organic phosphorescence (UOP) by suppressing non-radiative transitions through attractive interactions recently, there is still no consideration of repulsive interactions on UOP. Herein, we proposed a feasible approach by introducing carboxyl groups into organic phosphors, enabling formation of the intense repulsive interactions between the isolated molecules and the matrix in rigid environment. Our experimental results show a phosphor with a record lifetime and quantum efficiency up to 3.16"‰s and 50.0% simultaneously in film under ambient conditions. Considering the multiple functions of the flexible films, the potential applications in anti-counterfeiting, afterglow display and visual frequency indicators were demonstrated. This finding not only outlines a fundamental principle to achieve bright organic phosphorescence in film, but also expands the potential applications of UOP materials.
CNN-XGBoost fusion-based affective state recognition using EEG spectrogram image analysis
Recognizing emotional state of human using brain signal is an active research domain with several open challenges. In this research, we propose a signal spectrogram image based CNN-XGBoost fusion method for recognising three dimensions of emotion, namely arousal (calm or excitement), valence (positive or negative feeling) and dominance (without control or empowered). We used a benchmark dataset called DREAMER where the EEG signals were collected from multiple stimulus along with self-evaluation ratings. In our proposed method, we first calculate the Short-Time Fourier Transform (STFT) of the EEG signals and convert them into RGB images to obtain the spectrograms. Then we use a two dimensional Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) in order to train the model on the spectrogram images and retrieve the features from the trained layer of the CNN using a dense layer of the neural network. We apply Extreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost) classifier on extracted CNN features to classify the signals into arousal, valence and dominance of human emotion. We compare our results with the feature fusion-based state-of-the-art approaches of emotion recognition. To do this, we applied various feature extraction techniques on the signals which include Fast Fourier Transformation, Discrete Cosine Transformation, Poincare, Power Spectral Density, Hjorth parameters and some statistical features. Additionally, we use Chi-square and Recursive Feature Elimination techniques to select the discriminative features. We form the feature vectors by applying feature level fusion, and apply Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Extreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost) classifiers on the fused features to classify different emotion levels. The performance study shows that the proposed spectrogram image based CNN-XGBoost fusion method outperforms the feature fusion-based SVM and XGBoost methods. The proposed method obtained the accuracy of 99.712% for arousal, 99.770% for valence and 99.770% for dominance in human emotion detection.
Author Correction: High-throughput inverse design and Bayesian optimization of functionalities: spin splitting in two-dimensional compounds
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01292-8, published online 29 April 2022. Figure 2 of the paper was incorrect in the original version, with the labels for "Non-zero electric dipole" and "Zero electric dipole" switched around. This has been corrected in the HTML and pdf versions of the paper, which now indicates that "Non-zero electric dipole moment" sits within the Design principles for Rashba SS box on the right side of the figure, and "Zero electric dipole" sits within the Design Principles for Dresselhaus SS on the left, as the authors originally intended.
Reply to: Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Replying to I.J. Schultz & H.J.T. Coelingh Bennink Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03746-6 (2022) The major concern that the authors have risen is the enhanced sensitivity of BC cell lines to SI-12 treatment in our study as a result of the silencing of four genes-OR4D6, OR5I1, NDNF, and S1PR1-in spite of the lack of their expression in these cell lines, according to public databases and previously published studies.
Reconfigurable electro-optical logic gates using a 2-layer multilayer perceptron
In this work, we aim to use the optical amplifiers, directional couplers and phase modulators to build the electro-optical gates. Thanks to the 2-layer-multilayer-perceptron structure, the inversion of matrix is performed to obtain the coupling ratio of the directional couplers and the phase delay of the phase modulators. The electro-optical OR, AND, XOR, NAND, NOR and XNOR gates are demonstrated. Moreover, we not only study the results under the ideal condition of device, but also discuss the imperfect situation with 1% error of fabrication or operation to study the tolerance of this system. Through our simulation results, the visibility of the gate output can be higher than 0.83. The gates can be fabricated in a silicon-based chip to develop the integrated optics computing system.
Regulatory considerations to keep pace with innovation in digital health products
Rapid innovation and proliferation of software as a medical device have accelerated the clinical use of digital technologies across a wide array of medical conditions. Current regulatory pathways were developed for traditional (hardware) medical devices and offer a useful structure, but the evolution of digital devices requires concomitant innovation in regulatory approaches to maximize the potential benefits of these emerging technologies. A number of specific adaptations could strengthen current regulatory oversight while promoting ongoing innovation.
A simple model of COVID-19 explains disease severity and the effect of treatments
Considerable effort has been made to better understand why some people suffer from severe COVID-19 while others remain asymptomatic. This has led to important clinical findings; people with severe COVID-19 generally experience persistently high levels of inflammation, slower viral load decay, display a dysregulated type-I interferon response, have less active natural killer cells and increased levels of neutrophil extracellular traps. How these findings are connected to the pathogenesis of COVID-19 remains unclear. We propose a mathematical model that sheds light on this issue by focusing on cells that trigger inflammation through molecular patterns: infected cells carrying pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) and damaged cells producing damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs). The former signals the presence of pathogens while the latter signals danger such as hypoxia or lack of nutrients. Analyses show that SARS-CoV-2 infections can lead to a self-perpetuating feedback loop between DAMP expressing cells and inflammation, identifying the inability to quickly clear PAMPs and DAMPs as the main contributor to hyperinflammation. The model explains clinical findings and reveal conditions that can increase the likelihood of desired clinical outcome from treatment administration. In particular, the analysis suggest that antivirals need to be administered early during infection to have an impact on disease severity. The simplicity of the model and its high level of consistency with clinical findings motivate its use for the formulation of new treatment strategies.
Imagery-related eye movements in 3D space depend on individual differences in visual object imagery
During recall of visual information people tend to move their eyes even though there is nothing to see. Previous studies indicated that such eye movements are related to the spatial location of previously seen items on 2D screens, but they also showed that eye movement behavior varies significantly across individuals. The reason for these differences remains unclear. In the present study we used immersive virtual reality to investigate how individual tendencies to process and represent visual information contribute to eye fixation patterns in visual imagery of previously inspected objects in three-dimensional (3D) space. We show that participants also look back to relevant locations when they are free to move in 3D space. Furthermore, we found that looking back to relevant locations depends on individual differences in visual object imagery abilities. We suggest that object visualizers rely less on spatial information because they tend to process and represent the visual information in terms of color and shape rather than in terms of spatial layout. This finding indicates that eye movements during imagery are subject to individual strategies, and the immersive setting in 3D space made individual differences more likely to unfold.
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
Precision oncology for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in clinical practice
Advanced cholangiocarcinoma has a poor prognosis. Molecular targeted approaches have been proposed for patients after progression under first-line chemotherapy treatment. Here, molecular profiling of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in combination with a comprehensive umbrella concept was applied in a real-world setting. Methods. In total, 101 patients received molecular profiling and matched treatment...
Bidirectional modulation of evoked synaptic transmission by pulsed infrared light
Infrared (IR) neuromodulation (INM) has been demonstrated as a novel modulation modality of neuronal excitability. However, the effects of pulsed IR light on synaptic transmission have not been investigated systematically. In this report, the IR light (2Â Î¼m) is used to directly modulate evoked synaptic transmission at the crayfish opener neuromuscular junction. The extracellularly recorded terminal action potentials (tAPs) and evoked excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) modulated by localized IR light illumination (500Â ms, 3"“13Â mW) aimed at the synapses are analyzed. The impact of a single IR light pulse on the presynaptic Ca2+ influx is monitored with Ca2+ indicators. The EPSC amplitude is enhanced, and its rising phase is accelerated under relatively low IR light power levels and localized temperature rises. Increasing the IR light power reversibly suppresses and eventually blocks the EPSCs. Meanwhile, the synaptic delay, tAP amplitude, and presynaptic Ca2+ influx decrease monotonously with higher IR light power. It is demonstrated for the first time that IR light illumination has bidirectional effects on evoked synaptic transmission. These results highlight the efficacy and flexibility of using pulsed IR light to directly control synaptic transmission and advance our understanding of INM of neural networks.
Functional imaging with dual-energy computed tomography for supplementary non-invasive assessment of mast cell burden in systemic mastocytosis
Systemic mastocytosis (SM) is characterized by multifocal accumulation of neoplastic mast cells (MCs), predominately affecting the bone marrow (BM). Imaging with computed tomography (CT) is used for assessment of bone mineral density and structure. However, the value of functional imaging with dual-energy CT (DECT) and the assessment of virtual-non-calcium attenuation values (VNCa-AV) for visualization of BM disease burden in SM has not yet been assessed. DECT of the axial skeleton was performed in 18 patients with SM (indolent SM [ISM], n"‰="‰6; smoldering SM [SSM]/advanced SM [AdvSM], n"‰="‰12) and 18 control subjects. VNCa-AV were obtained in 5 representative vertebraes per patient and correlated with laboratory, morphologic and molecular parameters. VNCa-AV strongly correlated with quantitative BM MC infiltration (r"‰="‰0.7, R2"‰="‰0.49, P"‰="‰0.001) and serum tryptase levels (r"‰="‰0.7, R2"‰="‰0.54, P"‰<"‰0.001). Mean VNCa-AV were significantly higher in SSM/AdvSM as compared to ISM (âˆ’"‰9HU vs."‰âˆ’"‰54HU, P"‰<"‰0.005) and controls (âˆ’"‰38HU, P"‰<"‰0.005). Nine of 10 (90%) patients with a VNCa-AV"‰>"‰"‰âˆ’"‰30HU and 7/7 (100%) patients with a VNCa-AV"‰>"‰"‰âˆ’"‰10HU had SSM or AdVSM. BM VNCa-AV provide information about the MC burden of SM patients and correlate with SM subtypes. DECT may therefore serve as a supplementary tool for SM diagnosis, subclassification and monitoring in a one-stop-shop session.
Fluorescent molecularly imprinted polymer particles for glyphosate detection using phase transfer agents
In this work, molecular imprinting was combined with direct fluorescence detection of the pesticide Glyphosate (GPS). Firstly, the solubility of highly polar GPS in organic solvents was improved by using lipophilic tetrabutylammonium (TBA+) and tetrahexylammonium (THA+) counterions. Secondly, to achieve fluorescence detection, a fluorescent crosslinker containing urea-binding motifs was used as a probe for GPS-TBA and GPS-THA salts in chloroform, generating stable complexes through hydrogen bond formation. The GPS/fluorescent dye complexes were imprinted into 2"“3Â nm fluorescent molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP) shells on the surface of sub-micron silica particles using chloroform as porogen. Thus, the MIP binding behavior could be easily evaluated by fluorescence titrations in suspension to monitor the spectral changes upon addition of the GPS analytes. While MIPs prepared with GPS-TBA and GPS-THA both displayed satisfactory imprinting following titration with the corresponding analytes in chloroform, GPS-THA MIPs displayed better selectivity against competing molecules. Moreover, the THA+ counterion was found to be a more powerful phase transfer agent than TBA+ in a biphasic assay,Â enabling the direct fluorescence detection and quantification of GPS in water. A limit of detection of 1.45Â ÂµM and a linear range of 5"“55Â ÂµM were obtained, which match well with WHO guidelines for the acceptable daily intake of GPS in water (5.32Â ÂµM).
