ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Murkowski’s lead grows, benefiting from open primary

By Lisa Phu
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Idsh_0hLT0tAC00

Signs for Lisa Murkowski line Northern Lights Boulevard on Aug. 16, the day of Alaska's primary election. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

As election day results came in late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, Alaska’s sitting U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski’s ever so slight lead over Trump-backed Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka widened. By Wednesday afternoon, the trend continued.

“Alaskans made it clear they want a Senator who puts Alaska first, always. Seniority matters. Honesty matters and understanding the needs of Alaskans and being able to deliver on those needs matters,” Murkowski said in a statement Wednesday .

With 395 of 402 precincts reporting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Murkowski led with 68,800 votes over Tshibaka’s 61,994. Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Patricia Chesbro held the third spot with just over 6% of the votes, or 9,620, and Republican Buzz Kelley rounded out the final four with 2.22%, or 3,450 votes.

What new primary contest means for Murkowski

This was the first time Alaska voters participated in an open and nonpartisan contest for the primary. Instead of primaries based on party or affiliation, every single candidate, regardless of party or affiliation, was on a pick-one ballot.

This new primary is part of the ranked choice system narrowly approved by voters in 2020. Instead of one candidate emerging from each primary contest, the top four vote getters get to advance to the general election in November. In the case of Alaska’s 2022 U.S. Senate primary race, that likely means three Republicans and one Democrat.

University of Alaska Southeast political science professor Glenn Wright said the 2020 ballot measure was designed in part to reduce the incentives for politicians to “move to the wings of their respective parties.” A moderate Republican like Murkowski, he said, didn’t have to worry about being bumped in the primary by a more conservative Republican, like Trump-backed Tshibaka.

“The basic intuition is that the old primary system and the general election system as well created a series of incentives that made it challenging for moderates to successfully run for office, especially moderate incumbents,” Wright said.

Murkowski was first appointed to U.S. Senate in 2002 by her father, Frank Murkowski, who was serving as Alaska’s governor at the time. She won a partisan primary in 2004 , then beat out Democrat Tony Knowles in the general election . In 2010, Murkowski lost in the Republican primary to Joe Miller, only to defeat him in a successful write-in campaign during the general election. In 2016 , she again won the Republican primary, and then beat Miller again, who ran as a Libertarian, in the general election .

Since then, with her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and her support for abortion rights, Murkowski has arguably emerged as more moderate.

While Alaska is a red state, most Alaskan voters are in fact “quite moderate,” Wright said.

“You would think that given Alaska’s sort of center-right political culture, that we would have a lot of center-right politicians but, of course, over the last decade here, just like at the national level, incentives created by the party primary system tended to push politicians to the fringes,” Wright said.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that politicians can’t be conservative Republicans or liberal Democrats. But it does mean that if you’re a moderate, especially in a state like Alaska, which is relatively moderate, that you know, you don’t have to worry about the extremist primary challenge as much.

– Glenn Wright, University of Alaska Southeast political scientist

Alaska’s new top four ranked choice system, which begins with the nonpartisan open primary, eliminates that incentive.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that politicians can’t be conservative Republicans or liberal Democrats. But it does mean that if you’re a moderate, especially in a state like Alaska, which is relatively moderate, that you know, you don’t have to worry about the extremist primary challenge as much,” Wright said.

Looking ahead

U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka raises a fist, inspiring supporters to do the same, during a rally featuring former President Donald Trump at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

A post on Tshibaka’s campaign website late Tuesday night said described Tshibaka as heading “to the general election with momentum and in prime position to defeat 21-year incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski.”

“I am grateful to the people of Alaska for the support they showed me today – we accomplished this together as a team, and we will prevail together in November as a team. I am also thankful for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska. I look forward to the next three months of conversations with Alaskans, and to a great victory on November 8th!” she said in the statement.

With two Republican candidates receiving most of the vote, Amy Lauren Lovecraft wonders what direction Republicans nationally will go to be successful in the midterm in November as well as in 2024. Lovecraft is a professor of political science at the University of Alaska Fairbanks

“Who will they fund? Will they fund the incumbent? Will they give airtime to both of them? That kind of stuff is definitely in the air,” Lovecraft said.

“From a total party perspective, right, they want to fund who they think is going to win. And they want to fund on a national level in a way that they think the wind is shifting. Are Trump’s picks winning most of the primaries or only a few. Right? So that’s going to be heavy fisticuffs within the Republican Party. They’re going to have to figure that out, and it’s going to be a tell for 2024.”

Third and fourth place

A volunteer carries a sign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Pat Chesbro and Democratic state Senate candidate Jesse Kiehl on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, Alaska’s primary election day. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

Likely third-place finisher Chesbro, the lone Democrat in the U.S. Senate race, said Wednesday she wished she had received more votes, but she’s not quitting the race. She hopes, by November, to convince people to vote their values, as opposed to voting for someone who doesn’t align with their values for fear of a more extreme candidate winning.

“I think there are a lot of people in Alaska who share my values,” Chesbro said. She listed Roe v. Wade, the environment, curbing gun violence and addressing firearm-related suicide as some of those values.

“I think people have become discouraged,” she said, adding that if voters assume that their values cannot be represented in DC, “then they won’t vote for me.”

“I don’t know exactly how to get people to allay their fears. And I think maybe that might be what we’re going to be trying to do between now and November.”

Fourth-place finisher Republic Buzz Kelley did not return requests for comment.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Murkowski’s lead grows, benefiting from open primary appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 0

Related
Alaska Beacon

Sweeney drops out of House race after posting disappointing results

Tara Sweeney, the fourth-place candidate in the race to succeed the late Don Young as Alaska’s sole U.S. House member, ended her campaign on Tuesday. Her travels around the state “reinforced my passion to do whatever I can to make Alaska an even better place to call home,” Sweeney said in a statement. “That said, […] The post Sweeney drops out of House race after posting disappointing results appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Beacon

How 26K+ votes left to be counted could impact the race to finish Don Young’s term

At least 26,400 votes are still left to be counted in the Aug. 16 election in Alaska. Democrat Mary Peltola currently leads the special general election race to fill the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term with about 38% of the votes counted so far ranking her first. The remaining more than 60% […] The post How 26K+ votes left to be counted could impact the race to finish Don Young’s term appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Beacon

How to vote in Alaska’s primary and special U.S. House elections

Tuesday, Aug. 16, is an election day in Alaska. This is an in-person election, so voters who haven’t voted early or absentee will need to go to a polling place on Tuesday to cast their votes. Voters will be weighing in on two elections: a pick-one regular primary election for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, governor/lieutenant […] The post How to vote in Alaska’s primary and special U.S. House elections appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Beacon

As Alaska goes to the polls, here’s what to watch for on Tuesday night

When the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for Alaska’s primary election and the special U.S. House election, Alaska starts a wait of more than two weeks for the final result. The state’s first-ever ranked choice election, which will decide who represents Alaska in the U.S. House until January, will be finalized Aug. 31, the […] The post As Alaska goes to the polls, here’s what to watch for on Tuesday night appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
Alaska Beacon

Dunleavy has nearly twice as many votes as closest rivals, who are nearly tied

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy received nearly twice as many votes as his nearest rival in the primary for governor, with more than half of Alaskans’ votes reported on Tuesday. Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, and Democratic former state Rep. Les Gara were running neck and neck for second place. And Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor […] The post Dunleavy has nearly twice as many votes as closest rivals, who are nearly tied appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Beacon

Across U.S., election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats rise

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election.  Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary […] The post Across U.S., election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats rise appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Beacon

Democratic candidate Peltola leads U.S. House race early, but Palin may win in final count

Democratic candidate Mary Peltola left election day leading Alaska’s special election for U.S. House, but the state’s new ranked choice voting system may leave Republican candidate and former governor Sarah Palin the ultimate winner. As of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, with 323 of 402 precincts reporting, Peltola had earned 38.4% of first-choice vote in a […] The post Democratic candidate Peltola leads U.S. House race early, but Palin may win in final count appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Voters matter most. Tell us what you want to know.

“I want to hear solutions to problems, not just complaining and bad mouthing current politicians.” “Facts as to how their budget-related promises are paid for.” “Their thoughts about who has the right to make a decision about a woman’s body.” Those are some of the things Alaska voters want to hear from this year’s candidates. […] The post Voters matter most. Tell us what you want to know. appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Kiehl
Person
Glenn Wright
Person
Donald Trump
Alaska Beacon

Murkowski leads Tshibaka in first test of Republicans’ strength

In unofficial results, Alaska’s sitting U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski has a small lead in the primary race for U.S. Senate over Trump-backed Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka, about 2 percentage points ahead. As of 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Murkowski had 43.3% of the vote, while Tshibaka had about 41%, representing a difference of 3,246 votes.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Registered to vote in April, independent candidate seeks fourth spot in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race

Shoshana Gungurstein moved to Juneau during the COVID-19 pandemic. She registered to vote in Alaska in April. Now, she’s running for U.S. Senate and has an outside chance to finish fourth in Tuesday’s primary election, high enough to advance to the November general election in a scramble among 16 competitors. “I want to represent the […] The post Registered to vote in April, independent candidate seeks fourth spot in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Just two Alaska lieutenant governor candidates say 2020 presidential vote was fair

Several of Alaska’s 10 candidates for lieutenant governor either say they believe former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud or have not answered questions about the topic. This year, governor and lieutenant governor candidates are running on a single ticket, and the ticket that wins in November will be in charge of […] The post Just two Alaska lieutenant governor candidates say 2020 presidential vote was fair appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Republican Party#Alaska Anchorage#University Of Alaska#Alaska Senate#Alaska Fairbanks#Election State#Republican#Alaskans#Democratic Party
Alaska Beacon

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life.  The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant […] The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Beacon

As Congress prepares to pass climate bill, Alaska environmentalists see more harm than good

The $370 billion climate bill that passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday is America’s biggest-ever response to climate change, expected to both reduce the national deficit and significantly cut greenhouse-gas emissions. But here in Alaska, environmental organizers are worried that tradeoffs in the bill will lead to more mining and drilling in the state in […] The post As Congress prepares to pass climate bill, Alaska environmentalists see more harm than good appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Beacon

Supreme Court rules against forward funding for education, confirms limit on legislative power

The Alaska Legislature may not set multi-year budgets for public education and other state agencies unless it provides up-front funding, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday. The decision settles a three-year-old dispute between the Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy. It also represents a limit on legislative power and signals a victory for Dunleavy, who had […] The post Supreme Court rules against forward funding for education, confirms limit on legislative power appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Expensive West Susitna project will benefit foreign mining companies, not everyday Alaskans

We support responsible development of Alaska’s roads and resources, but the West Susitna Access Road is a waste of money that will hurt Alaskan businesses. The recent op-ed by a group calling themselves Friends of West Susitna made claims about the road that sound compelling enough to the average person who’s not closely tracking the […] The post Expensive West Susitna project will benefit foreign mining companies, not everyday Alaskans appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Alaska Beacon

Regardless of party or office, Alaska candidates are targeting trawling

Republicans, Democrats and independents seeking a variety of elected offices across Alaska appear united by a desire to restrict deep-sea trawling. In candidate questionnaires submitted to the Alaska Beacon, candidates for statewide and legislative races — regardless of party — say the restrictions are the best way to improve salmon returns on the Yukon and […] The post Regardless of party or office, Alaska candidates are targeting trawling appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Beacon

Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention

A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents. Jim Minnery, president of […] The post Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

What the Alaska primary election results will tell us

On Aug. 16, 2022, Alaska voters head to the polls to cast votes in two key elections. The first is the regular primary, which determines which candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Alaska governor and some legislative races will move on to the general election in November. The second is the special general, which will produce a winner to fill out the remaining months of the late Rep. Don Young’s current term.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
184
Followers
244
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy