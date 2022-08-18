Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Councilwoman Irate Over Not Being Invited to Reception at CelebrateErie, Vows to Block Police Funding for Annual Event
An Erie city councilwoman went on a social media tirade because she was not allowed in to the sponsor reception at CelebrateErie. This weekend was the first year the reception on the steps of the Erie Art Museum was only for sponsors who make CelebrateErie possible. Because of space restraints, organizers made that decision in 2019.
erienewsnow.com
Union City Secures Temporary Garbage Service Following Raccoon Refuse Closure
Union City Borough secured a temporary garbage service in the wake of Raccoon Refuse's closure, according to an update Tuesday. Kicker Disposal will provide service until the bidding process is complete, and a contracted service has been secured. The Borough will be divided into four sections. Pickups will start late...
erienewsnow.com
New Paint Recycling Program Launched In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new program to help those in Chautauqua County properly recycle paint has been launched. The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced a partnership with PaintCare on Wednesday. The nonprofit program will provide sites across the county where households and businesses can...
erienewsnow.com
Push To Quell Violent Crime In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Quelling the rise of violent crime in Jamestown might not be as easy as hiring additional police officers. In fact, according to one local lawmaker, the pool of qualified candidates is at an all time low. On Monday night, several members of the...
erienewsnow.com
Langworthy Declares Victory In Neck-And-Neck GOP Primary Race For Congress
CLARENCE, NY (WNY News Now) – Nick Langworthy declared victory in his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for Congress, in what was a tight primary race to make the general election ballot this fall. The New York State Republican Party Chairman made the announcement just before midnight...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Sees Daily Average of 62.4 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Last Week
A daily average of 62.4 COVID-19 cases were reported over the past week in Erie County from Aug. 16 to 22. There were a total of 437 cases during that timeframe and four new deaths from July 31 to Aug. 5. 137 total deaths have been reported in 2022. 1,762...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Crowns Sarah Lasko as Miss Crawford County
The Crawford County Fair, out of concern for the weather, moved the The Miss Crawford County Pageant indoors on Sunday evening. Four young ladies competed for the title to serve as an ambassador for the Crawford County Fair, Pennsylvania Youth and Agriculture. The winner is Sarah Lasko of Conneaut Lake,...
erienewsnow.com
Road Work In Jamestown: Where We Stand Today
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown has been busy this Summer with a record number of projects underway. From rebuilding brick roads, to creating new intersections, to delays in major projects, it’s been a record year from local crews. Public Works Chairman Randy Daversa...
erienewsnow.com
EMTA Bus Route Changes to Take Effect Starting Saturday
Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is making bus route adjustments, which will go into effect Saturday. Route 33 - Presque Isle Express - Seasonal service to end. University services routes 17, 18, 19 and PennWest Edinboro Express to return when fall semester classes begin at each university. Riders can go...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Quaker Steak & Lube to Close; New Restaurant Planned for Former IHOP on W. 12th
Quaker Steak & Lube in Summit Township will close next month, Scott Enterprises owner Nick Scott Sr. told Erie News Now on Tuesday. The last day will be Sept. 18. The decision is not due to a lack of business, Scott said. Another business, which will be announced soon, will...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Stabbing At Mayville Library
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 20-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars following a stabbing at the Mayville Library. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Xavier Guadarrama of assaulting a library employee with a knife around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Guadarrama allegedly fled the scene just before...
erienewsnow.com
Yard Sale Bonanza
For many people, it's not a productive weekend unless they spend some time cruising the neighborhoods for yard sales. I'm spending a Friday morning at a big community yard sale in Springfield Township, Erie County. An ad for the event revealed that there would be 30 miles of sales. Everyone in the sprawling township was invited to inspect their homes and sell whatever items they no longer want. I have ten dollars and have no idea of what will spark my interest. I asked fellow bargain hunter Linda Blount to tell me her strategy.
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident
City of Erie Police have taken a person into custody following a shots fired incident Tuesday afternoon. It was reported at an address on W. 7th St. between Myrtle and Chestnut St. around 2 p.m. Police were in the area at the time and saw the suspect taking off. It...
erienewsnow.com
North County Law Enforcement Bust ATV Rider Following Police Pursuit
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old is accused of fleeing police on an ATV in northern Chautauqua County. Dunkirk Police reports the arrest of Abimael Muniz-Gonzalez, who was allegedly observed by officers driving his ATV on Maple Avenue near West Courtney Street last week on Tuesday, August 16.
erienewsnow.com
JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas
Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Recover Loaded Shotgun Within Young Child’s Reach
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 52-year-old is facing child endangerment charges after police in Jamestown allegedly recovered a loaded shotgun within reach of a three-year-old. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to an east side address on Monday morning for a reported drug overdose. While on...
erienewsnow.com
2 Tall Ships Make Early Appearance in Erie
Two tall ships made an early appearance in Erie ahead of Thursday's Parade of Sails. The Appledore IV and Pride of Baltimore II could be seen docked at Dobbins Landing Wednesday afternoon. They are two of the seven vessels participating in this week's Tall Ships Erie. More details on the...
erienewsnow.com
Two Hurt During Amish Buggy-Vehicle Crash In Sherman
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were hurt during an Amish buggy-vehicle crash in the Village of Sherman. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Osborn Street. Following an investigation into the accident, deputies believe that 30-year-old Naresh Kumar...
erienewsnow.com
World's Largest Rubber Duck & Her Duckling are Headed Back to Erie's Bayfront for Tall Ships 2022
Tall Ships is coming back for the first time since 2019. Among the tall ships making their way back to Presque Isle Bay is the World's Largest Rubber Duck. Mama Duck was "born" is 2014, in a factory near Cleveland, Ohio, called Scherba Industries. Since its debut in 2014, the...
erienewsnow.com
Two Tall Ships Already in Port - Parade of Sail on Thursday
Two of the ships visiting for the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival arrived in port on Wednesday. The Appledore IV and the Pride of Baltimore II docked at Dobbins Landing along with the Lettie G. Howard for a VIP welcome party, sunset sails and a charter trip all in advance of the festival.
