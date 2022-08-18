For many people, it's not a productive weekend unless they spend some time cruising the neighborhoods for yard sales. I'm spending a Friday morning at a big community yard sale in Springfield Township, Erie County. An ad for the event revealed that there would be 30 miles of sales. Everyone in the sprawling township was invited to inspect their homes and sell whatever items they no longer want. I have ten dollars and have no idea of what will spark my interest. I asked fellow bargain hunter Linda Blount to tell me her strategy.

2 DAYS AGO