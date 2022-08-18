ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police arrest alleged serial burglar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested for burglarizing Drillers Stadium downtown, police say. Tulsa police says it responded to a call near 1st and Denver on Tuesday for a burglary suspect seen in the area. Officers arrived and took Cassidy Grimes into custody for his suspected...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Three guns recovered in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three guns were recovered from students in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools since school began on Thursday. TPS says it has preventative measures in place to secure schools, such as securing building entrances, the See.Hear.Share safety hotline and campus police. On Friday, TPS...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pryor police searching for murder suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pryor Police Department is searching for a man who's wanted for first-degree murder. On August 19, officers responded to an apartment complex after reports of an assault around 10:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Tylor Adams, with a serious...
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs police trying to find alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department says they are searching for a suspect that stole all the contents from the compartments of a truck. This incident occurred on August 19 between 2:30 and 3 a.m. He is believed to have been seen in the are of 65th...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Hookah lounge manager arrested for operating as a 'bottle club'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department assisted Alcohol Beverage Law Enforcement at the Blue Hookah Lounge near 71st and Mingo on August 20 around 2:30 a.m. An undercover ABLE officer observed that the lounge was operating as a "bottle club". The lounge was charging a cover fee, allowing...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

16-year-old shot multiple times in north Tulsa, police asking for help

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was called to East Admiral Court and North Knoxville Avenue concerning a 16-year-old who had been shot Monday evening. When officers arrived around 7 p.m., they found a teenage girl had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Dunkerley tops Jack for Tulsa County commissioner seat

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Kelly Dunkerley will succeed recently retired District 3 Commissioner Ron Peters. Dunkerley faced Bob Jack in a Republican primary runoff election Tuesday. There won’t be a Democratic challenger this fall. The race gained added attention after Jack’s campaign sent mailers that contained voter information...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Commissioners extend burn ban for Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners approved the extension of the burn ban within Tulsa County. The burn ban originally issued on August 8 is being extended for a second time. Tulsa County is experiencing severe drought conditions. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate to continue...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

TPD arrests flea market robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers were called to a disturbance with a weapon at the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo on August 21 around 3:15 p.m. Officers say that Jim Remer allegedly stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking low of the flea market.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa police trying to identify armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa police were dispatched for an armed robbery report on August 21 around 6 p.m. They arrived at a Subway on Skelly Drive near South 49th West Avenue. Subway employees told officers that a white man wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans entered the...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation honors three Veterans in month of August

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation honored three Veterans with the Medal of Patriotism during the August meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation. Winfred Dudley is 100-years-old and currently lives in Owasso. She was born in 1922 in Westville to Earl and Mable Whelchel. In 1944...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Final Friday to be held at LaFortune Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The final Friday in the park will be held August 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at LaFortune Park. The park is located at 55th and Yale ave and parking is available in the southwest lot near the baseball complex. This event is family and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Student calls Union High School dress code sexist

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The start of a new school year often comes with feelings of renewal and rejuvenation, but at Union High School some students are feeling reprimand and rebuke. "I feel like very picked on," said student Ryen Fjeldsted. And it all has to do with the...
TULSA, OK

