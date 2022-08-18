Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest alleged serial burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested for burglarizing Drillers Stadium downtown, police say. Tulsa police says it responded to a call near 1st and Denver on Tuesday for a burglary suspect seen in the area. Officers arrived and took Cassidy Grimes into custody for his suspected...
KTUL
Three guns recovered in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three guns were recovered from students in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools since school began on Thursday. TPS says it has preventative measures in place to secure schools, such as securing building entrances, the See.Hear.Share safety hotline and campus police. On Friday, TPS...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
KTUL
Precautionary lockdown for McAlester schools, college lifted, suspects in custody
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: At 3:15 the pair in question was taken into custody in Checotah. UPDATE: The precautionary lockdowns for McAlester High School, Parker Intermediate Center, and Emerson Elementary have been lifted. -- MPS appreciates the response and cooperation from the local agencies who responded today in...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
KTUL
Pryor police searching for murder suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pryor Police Department is searching for a man who's wanted for first-degree murder. On August 19, officers responded to an apartment complex after reports of an assault around 10:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Tylor Adams, with a serious...
KTUL
Sand Springs police trying to find alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department says they are searching for a suspect that stole all the contents from the compartments of a truck. This incident occurred on August 19 between 2:30 and 3 a.m. He is believed to have been seen in the are of 65th...
KTUL
Catoosa police trying to identify person who allegedly stole nearly $2,000 worth at store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Catoosa Police Department is seeking help concerning a person of interest who is suspected of stealing over $1,900 in merchandise from a local drug store. If anyone has information on this individual, it is asked that you contact Detective Dave Chism at 918-266-0910 or...
KTUL
DEFY NeuroRehab center coming to Tulsa, providing needed care for brain injury patients
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The picture attached to this article is the DEFY Neuro Rehab Center. Right now, it exists on paper, but the lease has been signed and soon, Tulsa will have the state's very first activity based therapy center for those living with a brain injury. "I...
KTUL
Hookah lounge manager arrested for operating as a 'bottle club'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department assisted Alcohol Beverage Law Enforcement at the Blue Hookah Lounge near 71st and Mingo on August 20 around 2:30 a.m. An undercover ABLE officer observed that the lounge was operating as a "bottle club". The lounge was charging a cover fee, allowing...
KTUL
16-year-old shot multiple times in north Tulsa, police asking for help
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was called to East Admiral Court and North Knoxville Avenue concerning a 16-year-old who had been shot Monday evening. When officers arrived around 7 p.m., they found a teenage girl had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital...
KTUL
Tulsa man sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted robbery that ended in two deaths
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Justin Harjo, 25, of Tulsa was sentenced in federal court of August 22 for participating in an attempted robbery and home invasion that ended in two deaths. “Justin Harjo received an 18-year prison sentence for taking part in a home invasion that resulted in the...
KTUL
Dunkerley tops Jack for Tulsa County commissioner seat
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Kelly Dunkerley will succeed recently retired District 3 Commissioner Ron Peters. Dunkerley faced Bob Jack in a Republican primary runoff election Tuesday. There won’t be a Democratic challenger this fall. The race gained added attention after Jack’s campaign sent mailers that contained voter information...
KTUL
Commissioners extend burn ban for Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners approved the extension of the burn ban within Tulsa County. The burn ban originally issued on August 8 is being extended for a second time. Tulsa County is experiencing severe drought conditions. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate to continue...
KTUL
TPD arrests flea market robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers were called to a disturbance with a weapon at the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo on August 21 around 3:15 p.m. Officers say that Jim Remer allegedly stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking low of the flea market.
KTUL
Sapulpa police trying to identify armed robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa police were dispatched for an armed robbery report on August 21 around 6 p.m. They arrived at a Subway on Skelly Drive near South 49th West Avenue. Subway employees told officers that a white man wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans entered the...
KTUL
Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs president calls for expansion of CRT bill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — House Bill 1775, better known as the Critical Race Theory bill limits the teaching of what it calls "racist concepts". It bans teaching that one race is superior to another and bans teaching that one race is inherently racist. Jonathan Small, the president of the...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation honors three Veterans in month of August
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation honored three Veterans with the Medal of Patriotism during the August meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation. Winfred Dudley is 100-years-old and currently lives in Owasso. She was born in 1922 in Westville to Earl and Mable Whelchel. In 1944...
KTUL
Final Friday to be held at LaFortune Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The final Friday in the park will be held August 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at LaFortune Park. The park is located at 55th and Yale ave and parking is available in the southwest lot near the baseball complex. This event is family and...
KTUL
Student calls Union High School dress code sexist
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The start of a new school year often comes with feelings of renewal and rejuvenation, but at Union High School some students are feeling reprimand and rebuke. "I feel like very picked on," said student Ryen Fjeldsted. And it all has to do with the...
