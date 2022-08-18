Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Projects building on pandemic lessons win provost funding
The winners of the 2022 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Provost’s Strategic Investment Competition have been announced. This year’s theme was “Building on Lessons Learned through the Pandemic,” and 13 programs were selected from 39 entries. More than $2 million has been awarded to the winning programs.
the university of hawai'i system
Kauaʻi Council honors HiPAM for pandemic guidance
The Hawaiʻi Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group (HiPAM) was recognized by the Kauaʻi County Council for their “outstanding contributions to Kauaʻi and to the State of Hawaiʻi in addressing the formidable challenges poised by the COVID-19 pandemic.” HiPAM members included University of Hawaiʻi researchers and community professionals in epidemiology, data science, healthcare and others who adapted tools that inform decision making and planning to help improve lives and public health in Hawaiʻi.
the university of hawai'i system
Business partnership is ‘epitome of what Business Night is meant to be’
When Mark Tawara, BBA ’91, met marketing student Tiffany Tabbal, BBA ’08, at Business Night in 2008, neither University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Shidler College of Business alum could have predicted that it was the beginning of a business relationship that would eventually end up with them working together as co-owners of a successful marketing, management and technology business several years later.
the university of hawai'i system
International culinary leaders headline inaugural food conference
Celebrated chefs, culinary thought leaders and local food producers from Hawaiʻi and around the globe will gather for an inaugural food conference, hosted by Kapiʻolani Community College and Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP). The NEAR AND FAR – Cool Ideas, Hot Food conference on September 21 at the Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, a lineage-inspired lunch and a farm-to-glass pau hana reception to share how they are helping to drive a new economy and shift towards regenerative models of community and tourism.
the university of hawai'i system
First students start Kauaʻi medical training program
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) welcomed six inaugural students of the Kauai Medical Training Track program in August. The new multi-pronged program was funded by a $10-million commitment from Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg with the goal of helping address the physician shortage and directly improve the health and wellness of Kauaʻi’s families, today and in the future.
the university of hawai'i system
Teaching English in Jordan, notable fellowship for UH Mānoa alumnus
The U.S. Department of State has selected a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumnus for a prestigious English language teaching fellowship in Jordan. Brian J. O’Hare earned his master’s in social work in May 2022 from the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health and was one of 200 U.S. citizens chosen for the 2022–2023 English Language Fellow Program. The premier opportunity is for experienced teachers of English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) to enact meaningful and sustainable changes globally in more than 80 countries.
the university of hawai'i system
Pay increases, new sick leave policy for graduate assistants
A pay increase for Graduate Assistants (GAs) at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo went into effect on August 1, 2022. Additional increases for UH Mānoa GAs are scheduled for August 2023 and August 2024. UH Hilo is currently reviewing future pay increases beyond 2022. The increases raise the minimum step at which a GA can be hired.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa provost: Welcome to the fall 2022 semester
This message was shared with the students of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa on August 22, 2022. I am so pīhoihoi (excited) to welcome all of you back to our beautiful campus as we start the fall 2022 semester. So much has happened over the last two and half years, and, to make it back to this point—a full return to on-campus instruction and activities—is an important milestone.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Welina
—A greeting of affection, similar to aloha; a salutation in a letter. “August has arrived, and the fall term is in full swing! All week, we eagerly greeted our students with aloha and welina as they returned to our campuses.”. —Nikki Chun, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Hawaiʻi...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo kicks off Vulcan Challenge 2022
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is kicking off its second annual Vulcan Challenge fundraiser in partnership with UH Foundation to raise funds to support the Vulcan Athletics department. Vulcan Challenge 2022 will run from August 22 to September 19 with the goal of raising $75,000 for immediate support...
the university of hawai'i system
Volleyball Rainbow Wahine first in Big West preseason poll
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team ranked first in the 2022 Big West Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as voted by the conference’s 11 head coaches. UH has won four of the last six Big West titles, and received six out of the 11 BWC first-place votes.
