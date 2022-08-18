This message was shared with the students of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa on August 22, 2022. I am so pīhoihoi (excited) to welcome all of you back to our beautiful campus as we start the fall 2022 semester. So much has happened over the last two and half years, and, to make it back to this point—a full return to on-campus instruction and activities—is an important milestone.

