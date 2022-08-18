ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

How to help an organization build beds for children in need

BEAUMONT — An organization that builds beds for children in need and delivers them is asking for your help. The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a play Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue in Beaumont. The play, Into the Woods, is set...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
KFDM-TV

Orangefield ISD receives Walmart Giving grant

ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield ISD is happy to share that they have received a grant from Walmart Giving. This grant money will is being used to purchase a set of novels for the junior high students. Orangefield strives to provide the best education for their students while using grant funds to expand their resources.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
KFDM-TV

Groves man charged with aggravated assault in Beaumont

Suspect from Groves accused of firing shots outside of nightclub after escorted out and asked to leave. On Sunday, August 21 at about 2 a.m., Beaumont officers responded to a call at 4680 Fannett Road, Sawdust Saloon, in reporting a￼ man firing shots in the parking lot. Officers stopped the suspect as he left the club and located the gun. He was identified as Lonnie Cormier, 50, Groves.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Lightning blamed for house fire in south Jefferson County

Investigators are blaming lightning for sparking a house fire in Jefferson County. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at a home on South China Road. A thunderstorm was moving across the area at the time. There are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters from Emergency Services District 3, which...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

