Live coverage planned Friday for FNR matchup when Nitro travels to Poca
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — High school football doesn’t get any better than kicking off the season with live coverage of a matchup between two cross-county rivals that both have something to prove. Nitro travels to Poca on Friday, Aug. 26, for the first Par Mar Friday Night Rivals,...
Par Mar Friday Night Rivals to feature live coverage of 10 high school football games
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Live high school football action returns this year that you can view from the comfort of your very own living room. Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, will feature 10 games that will be streamed live online and broadcast on TV. The games...
Camp Landing on track to exceed economic expectations
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — A vacant Boyd County mall has been given a new lease on life. Last year, Camp Landing, an entertainment destination district, set up shop in the former Kyova Mall. When Camp Landing was first being planned, officials said it was a $30 million project that...
Groundbreaking scheduled for Chick-fil-A at Park Place in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Groundbreaking for the first tenant at the Park Place development in South Charleston – Chick-fil-A – has been scheduled. South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said the groundbreaking will be Aug. 29. Meanwhile, no specific date has been scheduled yet for the second...
Back to school: Officials promote student and school bus safety
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's back-to-school season, which means you will find more school buses out on the roads. "Those kids are excited to come back and see us again and we missed them, so we're happy and we want to make sure that everybody is safe," Kanawha County Schools Transportation Supervisor Teresa Cochran said.
Businessman Andrew Anderson appointed to fill vacancy in House 35th District
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County businessman has been appointed to a vacancy in the House of Delegates that was created when Gov. Jim Justice named Larry Pack as a senior adviser with his administration. The governor said in a news release Friday that Andrew Anderson of Charleston...
Weather alert begins Sunday as slow moving cold front approaches
Hot and humid conditions are allowing for isolated showers and thunderstorms to continue into Saturday evening. Due to the slow moving nature of Saturday's storms, isolated high water issues can not be ruled out with any lingering downpours. Anticipate increasing clouds into Saturday night, with perhaps a few stray showers...
Road Trippin'...Barbie's Formals in Milton, WV
Our first time here and we were blown away by the phenomenal customer service and beautiful dresses! I can't imagine ever going anywhere else! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything!!!!!. April 2022. Had a wonderful experience today with my granddaughter looking for a prom dress. The...
West Virginia National Guard to help with flood recovery in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia National Guard will be assisting Kanawha County with flood relief as communities in the eastern part of the county struggle to recover from a devastating flood. A state of emergency was declared in Kanawha County, along with Fayette County, after severe...
Charleston police investigating shooting on West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm. It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Central Avenue. Charleston police said the victim was uncooperative in the investigation. He was taken to the hospital but expected to be released soon.
POLL: Weigh in with what type of businesses you'd like to see at Park Place
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As the Park Place development takes shape in South Charleston, most people know the two already announced future tenants - Chick-fil-A and Menard's home improvement store. But what other types of businesses would people like to see in the sprawling development?. Eyewitness News wants...
Cabell deputies ask for help in identifying suspect in larceny investigation
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a larceny investigation who ran away from officers at the scene. The incident happened Thursday night at the Walmart on U.S. 60. When deputies arrived, the suspect...
