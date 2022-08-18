CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's back-to-school season, which means you will find more school buses out on the roads. "Those kids are excited to come back and see us again and we missed them, so we're happy and we want to make sure that everybody is safe," Kanawha County Schools Transportation Supervisor Teresa Cochran said.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO