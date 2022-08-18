ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

wchstv.com

Live coverage planned Friday for FNR matchup when Nitro travels to Poca

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — High school football doesn’t get any better than kicking off the season with live coverage of a matchup between two cross-county rivals that both have something to prove. Nitro travels to Poca on Friday, Aug. 26, for the first Par Mar Friday Night Rivals,...
POCA, WV
wchstv.com

Camp Landing on track to exceed economic expectations

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — A vacant Boyd County mall has been given a new lease on life. Last year, Camp Landing, an entertainment destination district, set up shop in the former Kyova Mall. When Camp Landing was first being planned, officials said it was a $30 million project that...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Back to school: Officials promote student and school bus safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's back-to-school season, which means you will find more school buses out on the roads. "Those kids are excited to come back and see us again and we missed them, so we're happy and we want to make sure that everybody is safe," Kanawha County Schools Transportation Supervisor Teresa Cochran said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Weather alert begins Sunday as slow moving cold front approaches

Hot and humid conditions are allowing for isolated showers and thunderstorms to continue into Saturday evening. Due to the slow moving nature of Saturday's storms, isolated high water issues can not be ruled out with any lingering downpours. Anticipate increasing clouds into Saturday night, with perhaps a few stray showers...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Barbie's Formals in Milton, WV

Our first time here and we were blown away by the phenomenal customer service and beautiful dresses! I can't imagine ever going anywhere else! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything!!!!!. April 2022. Had a wonderful experience today with my granddaughter looking for a prom dress. The...
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police investigating shooting on West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm. It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Central Avenue. Charleston police said the victim was uncooperative in the investigation. He was taken to the hospital but expected to be released soon.
CHARLESTON, WV

