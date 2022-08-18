Read full article on original website
All Things CW: 5 Things About the 2022 Crimson Tide No One's Talking About
Alabama could significantly improve in some important statistical areas, the Tide is poised for another great NFL draft, and 5 things that got our attention this week.
Alabama QB commit threads the needle for game-winning touchdown
Alabama quarterback commit Dylan Lonergan won the game for Brookwood high school over Norwood Saturday evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Lonergan, the No. 11 quarterback in the 2023 cycle and a 4-star prospect, threw a beautiful ball in-between defenders to give Brookwood the lead, 28-24. Quite the catch from the receiver, too.
Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
Nick Saban says Alabama freshman, top-50 recruit, working at new position in practice
Emmnauel Henderson is already proving he’ll do whatever it takes to see the field. The true freshman, who was ranked the No. 2 running back in 2022 recruiting class, has been working out at wide receiver during camp and even got a small compliment from head coach Nick Saban during his press conference.
Roman Harper identifies where Alabama is most vulnerable this season
Roman Harper was a guest on Paul Finebaum’s Twitter Spaces event on Friday, and identified the area where Alabama is most vulnerable this season. “Up front offensively, so I don’t think offensive line is exactly where they’ve been in the past, I still don’t think they’ve made that big, large leap from last year,” Harper said. “Last year they had explosive wide receivers on the outside to cover it all up. It’ll be interesting to see if their O-line actually improves. And if they do that, whether it’s with play calling to help them out with some protection things, or they don’t throw it as much and they run the ball better. But offensive line is definitely a scary sight for them.”
Three Tide Transfers Land on Preseason All-Transfer Team
Alabama transfers Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, and Tyler Steen have landed on the 247Sports' 2022 All-Transfer Team. Gibbs transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech. While with the Yellow Jackets, he saw time as both a rusher and receiver. He attempted 232 rushes for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns, plus grabbed 60 receptions for 773 yards, and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Atlanta, Ga. The junior running back ranked at No. 4 on the list.
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 1
The Hollis Wright football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for some of the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches or from...
Scouting Notebook: Clay-Chalkville defeats Briarwood Christian 48-0 in season opener
High School football is back in the state of Alabama, as the defending Class 6A champions Clay-Chalkville hosted Briarwood Christian for each team's season opener. Led by 2023 Top247 Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood struggled to create any offensive momentum throughout the course of the game, amassing only 150 yards of total offense. Vizzina was made uncomfortable from start to finish, sacked four times and given little time to operate within the pocket as nothing came easy in the passing game.
Greg McElroy previews Alabama's season, names Bryce Young's most impressive trait
Greg McElroy understands that Alabama is always going to be held to a different standard, but that didn’t keep him from suggesting another big season for the Crimson Tide. “Not compared to normal teams, or other teams, compared to Alabama,” he said. On his “Always College Football” podcast,...
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Kevin Horne
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Kevin Horne of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Horne has taken the mantle of his late prominent father Pastor Sylvester Horne and has led the church and ministry at Grace to new heights. Pastor Kevin Horne...
Birmingham Roundup: Pinson Valley streaks past Florence, Ramsay QB throws 5 TD passes against Hueytown
Pinson Valley did not waste any time on Friday. The Indians got the opening kickoff and marched down the field to set the tone in their 34-14 win against Florence. Pinson Valley, which had 366 yards of total offense, was led by quarterback Keywone Posey, who threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns.
State roundup: Southern Miss commit scores in final minute for Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa’s Ethan Crawford scored on a 3-yard run with 17.9 seconds remaining, capping a 72-yard drive in the final 1:46, to earn a 28-21 victory over reigning Class 5A champ Pike Road. “We were having conversations if we should play for overtime or go for the score,” Hillcrest coach...
Gardendale’s Tyler Nelson tallies 5 TDs in win over James Clemens
Tyler Nelson led Class 6A, No. 9-ranked Gardendale over 7A No. 6 James Clemens 41-34 in a season opener at Madison City Schools Stadium. The senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for two TDs for the visiting Rockets. “Our quarterback made a lot of plays,” Gardendale coach Chad...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
Clay-Chalkville dominates start-to-finish in rout of Briarwood Christian
Defending Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville ran exactly one offensive play in the final 15 minutes of its season opener, a 9-yard run to open the final quarter, but still managed to outscore its opponent by more than 20 points in part to an electrifying punt return and a shutout-sealing interception.
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
