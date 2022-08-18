Read full article on original website
Shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood leaves 1 dead, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of West Broadway around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. When Second Division officers arrived, they located an adult male down on the ground who had sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
wvih.com
LMPD Sergeant Fired After FBI Charges
Following a pre-termination meeting with Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Kyle Meany and Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany on Friday. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, began his pre-termination process hours after the FBI’s recent charge.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people shot in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people, believed to be teens, are in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, according to LMPD. According to...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3700 block of West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man shot multiple...
wdrb.com
Suspect leads Jeffersontown officers on chase in stolen car Sunday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Jeffersontown police officers located a stolen vehicle while on patrol in the area of Arbor Point Drive. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver rammed into one of the patrol cars and drove off. A pursuit ensued but was eventually terminated near...
Police arrest several after panic at Kentucky State Fair
The fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. Saturday to ensure the safety of attendees, police said, but normal operations were expected to resume on Sunday.
Woman dies in stabbing on Westport Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road Friday evening, shortly before 11:00 p.m. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a critical stab wound. According to an LMPD spokesperson, she...
wdrb.com
2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, near North 20th Street, around 10 p.m. Once on scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
WHAS 11
Stabbing leaves woman dead, Louisville police say
Police said a woman was found on Westport Road with a critical stab wound Friday night. She was transported to the hospital where she died shortly after.
wvih.com
Three Indicted For Carjacking
Three men from Louisville have been federally indicted for two separate carjackings that happened earlier this year. Corey Buford, 21, was charged with one count of carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
wdrb.com
Federal grand jury indicts three men in two separate carjackings in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury in Louisville handed down two indictments Wednesday. Law enforcement officials announced the charges in a news release. The grand jury indicted 21-year-old Corey Buford of Louisville with carjacking and brandishing a firearm at Kearney Motorsports on April 14, 2022. According to court documents, that's when Buford allegedly called the dealership and said he was interested in buying a BMW, but didn't have a way to get there. So the staff offered to meet him and give him a ride, but the employee did not arrive in the agreed upon location in the BMW, and there was no sign of Buford.
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
wdrb.com
Several arrested after 'situation' at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, normal operations scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials continue to say they cannot provide information after chaos ensued at the fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police is calling it a "situation." KSP said it made several arrests, with pending charges. As of Sunday afternoon, the number of people arrested and...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Carrollton Man On Drug Charges
August 18, 2022, Madison Police arrested Christopher S. Rodgers 50, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Rodgers was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police Patrolman Kyle Potter. Officer Potter Stopped Rodgers at Walnut Street and U.S. Highway #421 for speeding. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle in which Rodgers was operating. In addition, Rodgers was found to be operating his vehicle with expired license plates and on a suspended drivers license.
Wave 3
Mail carrier robberies under investigation after two robbed within two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two mail carriers being robbed within a two-week time frame around Louisville. No one has been arrested so far. Mail carrier robberies are becoming a growing problem across the country. During the pandemic, mail theft surged. Online marketplaces now routinely sell stolen checks and stolen postal...
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
wvih.com
Elizabethtown Chiropractor Found Guilty
An Elizabethtown chiropractor was found guilty Friday of third-degree rape. Jurors recommended the maximum sentence of five years. Jurors returned the verdict against 34 year-old Matthew Colasanti late Friday afternoon after a week-long trial. Prosecutors sought a guilty verdict on a charge of first-degree rape. Jurors, however, convicted him on...
WHAS11
