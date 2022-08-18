ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

treasurecoast.com

Adopt Frankie & Jasper! Pets of the Week!

Frankie is a 2-year-old, 95-pound bundle of love! This smart boy knows his basic commands and enjoys running and jumping around. Frankie loves all the attention for himself so he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. This lab retriever mix is happiest when he is splashing in some water and chasing balls! Frankie is looking for a very active home that will allow him to play and get all his energy out.
PALM CITY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Vibe-y West Palm Beach eatery debuts grand Sunday brunch buffet

There’s a grand, new Sunday brunch in town to know about. Galley, the Hilton West Palm restaurant with a vibe-y outdoor dining terrace, kicks it off this weekend. The buffet-style brunch boasts various hot and cold stations, including a parrilla (Latin American grill) serving New York strip with chimichurri, smoked ribs and chorizo. There’s also a classic hot breakfast station, a seafood raw bar station, plus charcuterie, breads, greens, small bites and sweets. Plus free mimosas (with a limit of four per person).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker

Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Stuart, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
bocaratontribune.com

Boynton Beach to Flush Water Lines with Chlorine

The City of Boynton Beach will temporarily modify the disinfection process utilized to treat its drinking water from Wednesday, August 17 through Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Customers may notice a slight chlorine taste, or odor, in their tap water. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. Those sensitive...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

New Keydets Hit The Grounds

Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. As people wait for more answers in the Mar-a-Lago search, some in favor of former President Donald Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months. Mandalay farms in Jupiter. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
WPTV

This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach

A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash on Saturday. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Guy Ludgy Barbancourt, 20, was driving a Tesla Model S westbound on Lantana Road at a high rate of speed on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 6:39 p.m. A person driving a...
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells

Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Lightning strikes may not be the only thing fueling wildfires in Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires are keeping firefighters in Florida busy, and officials with the Florida Forest Service said the dry conditions aren't the only thing fueling the flames. According to the Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS

Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

