Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Frankie & Jasper! Pets of the Week!
Frankie is a 2-year-old, 95-pound bundle of love! This smart boy knows his basic commands and enjoys running and jumping around. Frankie loves all the attention for himself so he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. This lab retriever mix is happiest when he is splashing in some water and chasing balls! Frankie is looking for a very active home that will allow him to play and get all his energy out.
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Restaurant news: Vibe-y West Palm Beach eatery debuts grand Sunday brunch buffet
There’s a grand, new Sunday brunch in town to know about. Galley, the Hilton West Palm restaurant with a vibe-y outdoor dining terrace, kicks it off this weekend. The buffet-style brunch boasts various hot and cold stations, including a parrilla (Latin American grill) serving New York strip with chimichurri, smoked ribs and chorizo. There’s also a classic hot breakfast station, a seafood raw bar station, plus charcuterie, breads, greens, small bites and sweets. Plus free mimosas (with a limit of four per person).
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie growth steady as families continue to move to the area
A steady stream of families are moving to the Treasure Coast where the cost of living, on average, is more affordable, and the sunshine is abundant. Over 200,000 people call Port St. Lucie home, making it the third largest city in South Florida. "There's just so much to do for...
palmbeachillustrated.com
“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
bocaratontribune.com
Boynton Beach to Flush Water Lines with Chlorine
The City of Boynton Beach will temporarily modify the disinfection process utilized to treat its drinking water from Wednesday, August 17 through Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Customers may notice a slight chlorine taste, or odor, in their tap water. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. Those sensitive...
wflx.com
New Keydets Hit The Grounds
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. As people wait for more answers in the Mar-a-Lago search, some in favor of former President Donald Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months. Mandalay farms in Jupiter. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
cw34.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
wflx.com
Doorbell camera captures black bear in driveway of Palm Beach Gardens home
A Palm Beach Gardens woman was surprised after reviewing her doorbell camera footage and finding a large bear wandering in her driveway. "I was shocked and had to watch the video several times to believe what I was seeing," Cathy Buoniello told WPTV. She said her Ring doorbell camera captured...
WPTV
This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out
JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
FREE Catalytic Converter Etching Event Being Hosted By PBSO
There's been a recent trend of the devices being stolen right off of cars throughout Palm Beach County and law enforcement recommends having the vehicle's VIN number etched on them to help in their recovery.
wflx.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash on Saturday. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Guy Ludgy Barbancourt, 20, was driving a Tesla Model S westbound on Lantana Road at a high rate of speed on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 6:39 p.m. A person driving a...
COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells
Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Lightning strikes may not be the only thing fueling wildfires in Florida
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires are keeping firefighters in Florida busy, and officials with the Florida Forest Service said the dry conditions aren't the only thing fueling the flames. According to the Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and...
Mizner Preserve Delray Beach Resident Allegedly Steals Fire Extinguisher
Also Faces Drug Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man Saturday morning is facing a charge of stealing a fire extinguisher. He is also charged with cocaine possession. It is unclear if the charges are stemming from the same incident. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CODE RED MISFIRE IN PALM BEACH SCHOOLS ANGERS PARENTS, SCARES STUDENTS
Alert Sent Students Under Tables, Desks. Parents Furious Friday Night. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A malfunction of the Palm Beach County School District’s “Code Red” system led to tense — and intense — moments at several schools Friday morning. While children […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
