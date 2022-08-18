ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State’s three C’s: Consistency, communication, and Clifford

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dR6qd_0hLSzS2800

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just two week out from Penn State’s season opener at Purdue, all eyes are on Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford.

Consistency, communication, and Sean Clifford– the 3 C’s of the Nittany Lions’ offense.

1.) Consistency– it is year two under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
2.) Communication– a somewhat obvious point, but a critical element of running a successful offense.
3.) Sean Clifford– a three-year returning starting quarterback.

Sean Clifford is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football. There isn’t much he hasn’t seen.

“Sean’s football IQ is really high,” said James Franklin, Penn State head football coach. “And after with being with Brent Pry and that defense, he had a pretty good idea of pressures and disguises and it’s just different.”

And depth behind him provides some stability that wasn’t quite there a year ago.

“Last year, obviously this time we had a veteran quarterback and then a bunch of question marks behind behind him,” said Franklin. “And now we have a veteran quarterback with a quarterback who’s played in Big Ten games and won a Big Ten game and and two guys that people are excited about. So just there’s, there’s more depth at the quarterback position, but really probably across the board.”

Penn State’s offense has depth at all the flashy positions– running back, receiver, and tight end. But, the Nittany Lions did last year. So, why will this year’s offense be different? Consistency and communication. We’ve talked and talked about a second a year under Mike Yurcich.

But, why exactly will that make a huge difference? It might sound simple or obvious, but communication is key and Clifford says the simple fact he, the offensive coordinator, and the offense simply know each other goes a long way.

“From a communications perspective from you know pre-snap post snap and then you know you know, before we go on the field, once I come off the field that communication is so much better just because we know each other so well now,” said Clifford. “And I know when he calls play I know exactly what looks he’s looking for. And if we’re not in that look and I’m able to get us into a different place. Being able to kind of take a step back and say, okay, I know, I know all the base concepts. I know what everything, the signals and the calls. Now why are we calling it? What are we doing? What are we trying to accomplish with this play specifically? And then once you start to dove into that, that’s when you take it to the next level.”

Clifford is among Penn State’s all-time leading passers and will about own most of the records when he graduates. The one thing missing still on his resume is a National Championship.

Clifford said that goal talked about, but it’s the only time it will be talked about. From there on out, it’s the “1-0” mentality from there on out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

1-on-1: Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics Director Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation to discuss his hire, and the future of the Nittany Lions. Watch an uncut interview above or read a transcript of it below. ANDREW CLAY: Dr. Kraft, you came here from Boston College. The first I want to ask […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: State College Little Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Lions’ 2021 season started out very average. State College went 4-4 in Mid Penn Conference play, before they got hot late and made it all the way to the Sate semifinals, falling to the eventual champions, Mount Lebanon. They finished the year with a 8-6 record. The Little […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: Glendale Vikings

FLINTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Glendale finished 2021 with a 6-6 record, and finished sixth in the ICC. The Vikings made a playoff appearance in 2021, and won their first playoff game in 15 years. At times, numbers were a challenge last season for Glendale. This year, head coach Spank Trexler only welcomes back six starters. […]
FLINTON, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Tussey Mountain Titans

SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tussey Mountain enters this season with a very young roster and is one team to potentially watch out for this season as they enter year two under Head Coach Tim Lucko. The Titans finished at 3-7 last season and struggled through growing pains, but with 18 returning starters optimism is high for […]
SAXTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
City
Clifford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
University Park, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg wins 7-5 over Middleboro, plays New York Sunday

UPDATE: With the win Saturday, Hollidaysburg stays alive in the Little League World Series and will play Massapequa, New York, on Sunday at Lamade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be available on ABC. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

FRIDAY: Make-A-Wish night at State College Spikes Game

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can help wishes come true for children in Central Pennsylvania. Friday, August 19 is Make-A-Wish night at the State College Spikes baseball game. For every ticket sold, a $2 donation goes toward the Greater Pennsylvania chapter. There were also be 50/50 raffles to benefit the organization. “Without the donations, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Fans head to Little League World Series to support Hollidaysburg team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The anticipation is growing ahead of the Hollidaysburg 12-U Little League Team’s first game in the 2022 Little League World Series. “It’s pretty exciting,” Hollidaysburg fan Joseph Zimmerman said. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I’ve never been to a world series game, so it’s gonna be pretty nice.” Fans lined […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg game postponed against New York

UPDATE: ESPN announced at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 21, that all remaining Little League World Series games for Sunday, Aug. 21, would be moved to Monday, Aug. 22. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. The game will be available on ESPN. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Yurcich
Person
Brent Pry
Person
Sean Clifford
WTAJ

Swinging for a Cure: Youth softball fundraising tournament kicks off Saturday

Bellwood Antis Youth Softball holding fundraising tournament for childhood disease BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Bellwood Antis Youth Softball League (BAYSL) is hosting a fundraising softball tournament for a disease found mostly in children. The “Swinging for a Cure” tournament for boys and girls 8 to 10 is the organization’s first 10-and-under tournament and […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Autocross race returns to Altoona after four decades

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona’s streak of going four decades without an autocross racing event ended this weekend. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America held an autocross event today at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the public was invited. They will be holding a similar event tomorrow as […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona basketball court renamed after late NAACP President

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Community members gathered at the Booker T. Washington basketball courts Friday to honor longtime Blair County NAACP President Donald E. Witherspoon. Witherspoon’s family, community leaders, and local officers attended the renaming ceremony for the outdoor area. The court on 19th Street was renamed the Donald E. Witherspoon Memorial Basketball Court. Witherspoon […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Nittany Lions
WTAJ

2022 Elk Country Alliance Elk Expo ready to kickoff

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2022 Elk Country Alliance Annual Elk Expo is set for Saturday, August 20th, and Sunday, August 21st. The annual Elk Expo is one of the largest elk celebrations in the Northeast. This year at the expo there will be over 100 different vendors. Each brings something new to the […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County Community College Fair set for 20th appearance

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Making its 20th appearance in September will be the annual Cambria County Community College Fair. From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, students will be at the fair, which will also feature colleges and universities all across the Commonwealth, will take place at the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Update: 4-year-old boy located safe

UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
MIFFLIN, PA
WTAJ

Flooding closes road in Cresson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
CRESSON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Clifton Five Cinema hosting fundraiser Sunday

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clifton Five Cinema is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help keep the theater open to the public. The fundraiser will run from 1 – 5 p.m. to help keep the doors open following slow times and competition with other area events recently. “We just had a few weeks of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into shed in Flinton, one injuried

FLINTON, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was injured after a vehicle drove into a shed in Flinton Saturday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but one person was transported for the injuries. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. The accident happened along 145 Executive Drive in Flinton.
FLINTON, PA
WTAJ

Dimeling Bridge to reopen in Clearfield County Tuesday

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — After months of work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says Dimeling Bridget is set to reopen. By the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 23, Dimeling Bridge, which travels along Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) is set to reopen to traffic. Since mid-April, the project has been in place with […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy