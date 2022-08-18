ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Outside investors, high demand to blame for rising rent in Tri-Cities

By John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New data from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors shows that rent in the Tri-Cities is now 50 percent higher than before the pandemic.

A release from the association said multi-family housing is the new “hot ticket” in commercial real estate, according to President Rick Chantry.

The association reported the sale of 15 multi-family housing complexes so this year. At this time last year, there were only two of those transactions.

Additionally, the local multi-family vacancy rate is lower than the national average, and the second lowest in East Tennessee.

That is driving rent higher, up to 50 percent in single-bedroom units.

Don Fenley, a local housing market expert, does not expect rent to come down anytime soon. He said outside investors are buying up property and raising prices.

“As long as the demand is there, the landlords and the investors are going to look at maximizing their profits,” Fenley said.

Briar Worley, a Johnson City renter, said her apartment complex was recently bought out and increased rent for her unit by $275.

“Someone from out of state came in and bought out our apartment complex,” Worley said. “Average rent, depending on what part of the building you lived in, [increased by] $150 to $300 a month.”

Chantry said simple supply and demand economics is also to blame for the rent hike. Rentals are in high demand, but low vacancy means the price goes up.

The association said inventory is down 21.8 percent from last year.

But Chantry said the housing boom, with its supply and demand similar issues, is playing a role in the rent hike.

“The house sales are down so then people have to rent,” Chantry said. “The rents are going up because of the fact that it’s costing more for the houses.”

Worley said tenants in her building are having difficulties finding cheaper places to rent.

“Everyone’s rent is going up. People are trying to find cheaper places to live,” Worley said. “There aren’t any cheaper places to live.”

Fenley said one investor told him the sudden change is because rent in the Tri-Cities has traditionally been low.

“His response was, look – people here have been paying very low rent for a long time and they know it. The market’s changed,” Fenley said.

He said some renters may look to move in with family or find roommates if they live alone.

In Johnson City, others are looking for help.

A Good Samaritan Ministries case worker said they receive about two new applicants every day for electric and water bill assistance.

“With these rentals, part of your lease is keeping the power on, so that’s where we try to help,” they said.

With some low income renters being priced out of their apartments, Chantry said wages need to reflect the rising housing costs.

“I would say that to the folks out there that do the hiring, we may have to see our wages go up too to keep people here in the area,” Chantry said.

Chantry said more housing is coming to the Tri-Cities, but it’s not affordable housing.

He said home builders are still dealing with high supply costs, so higher-priced homes make more financial sense to build than affordable housing.

He said the government or another entity needs to step in with grants to make affordable housing construction more viable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 9

user from tn town
3d ago

outside investor's buying up everything they can raising prices on our locals because they know the government will give them a guaranteed check every month for every illegal they put in those apartments.... Thank the Biden administration...when you voted to kick the mean ole orange man out you also voted to get kicked out of your homes ...

Reply(4)
3
 

WJHL

Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years of business

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Electric Company Inc., known also as TEC Industrial, constructs and maintains complex industrial projects and sites for a variety of private and Department of Defense clients. The company also happens to be based in Kingsport and celebrates the milestone of 75 years of service this year. TEC was founded […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Home Run Derby raises funds for local police departments

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Participants lined up at Persimmon Ridge Park Saturday morning to take part in the Annual Home Run Derby that benefits local police department programs. The Derby helps support the Johnson City Police Department and Jonesborough Police Departments; Shop with a Cop program. “It is a massive undertaking to say the least. […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse

A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
