Houston-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. lines out to center field to Jake Meyers. Dansby Swanson singles to right center field. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson homers to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Vaughn Grissom called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
Toronto-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Anthony Rizzo singles to deep right field. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Anthony Rizzo scores. Throwing error by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging.
Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Nick Madrigal flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Nico Hoerner grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Ian Happ homers to right field. Seiya Suzuki singles to center field. Franmil Reyes singles to right field. Seiya Suzuki to second. Rafael Ortega flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.
Kansas City-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto. Manuel Margot flies out to left center field to MJ Melendez. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow right field. Randy Arozarena scores. David Peralta grounds out to shallow infield to Nick Pratto.
Tucker, Urquidy power Astros past Braves as Ozuna hears boos

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by the home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. José Urquidy won...
HOUSTON, TX
Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs

Reds first. Jake Fraley homers to right field. Jonathan India lines out to shortstop to Rodolfo Castro. Donovan Solano singles to left field. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Nick Senzel flies out to deep right field to Ben Gamel. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1,...
Texas-Minnesota Runs

Rangers fourth. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow right field, Jorge Polanco to Jose Miranda. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out on a foul tip. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Polanco to Jose Miranda. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers...
Semien, Lowe homer; Arihara shines as Rangers beat Twins 7-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 on Sunday. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien...
ARLINGTON, TX

