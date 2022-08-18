Read full article on original website
Related
SF Giants' Brandon Belt made one of the most baffling plays of the year
Belt is a good bunter, but this was very odd.
SFGate
Houston-Atlanta Runs
Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. lines out to center field to Jake Meyers. Dansby Swanson singles to right center field. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson homers to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Vaughn Grissom called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
MLB・
SFGate
Kansas City-Tampa Bay Runs
Rays first. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Nick Pratto. Manuel Margot flies out to left center field to MJ Melendez. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow right field. Randy Arozarena scores. David Peralta grounds out to shallow infield to Nick Pratto.
MLB・
SFGate
Tucker, Urquidy power Astros past Braves as Ozuna hears boos
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by the home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. José Urquidy won...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Seattle-Oakland Runs
Athletics first. Tony Kemp flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Seth Brown doubles to deep center field. Sean Murphy doubles to left field. Seth Brown scores. Stephen Vogt hit by pitch. Vimael Machin reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Stephen Vogt out at second. 1 run,...
SFGate
San Francisco-Colorado Runs
Giants second. Evan Longoria doubles. Thairo Estrada reaches on error. Fielding error by Ryan McMahon. Brandon Crawford singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Thairo Estrada to third. Evan Longoria scores. Joey Bart strikes out swinging. Austin Wynns singles to left field. Brandon Crawford to third. Thairo Estrada scores. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to left field to Sam Hilliard. Austin Slater reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Austin Wynns out at second.
SFGate
Kids Again: Red Sox, Orioles cardboard race Little Leaguers
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi and John Schreiber used their sliders without throwing a pitch. The Boston Red Sox pitchers grabbed their hunks of flattened cardboard and took flight for the traditional slide down the outfield hill outside the Little League World Series stadium. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde...
SFGate
Semien, Lowe homer; Arihara shines as Rangers beat Twins 7-0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 on Sunday. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien...
Comments / 0