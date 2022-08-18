Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Related
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox
Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
floridapolitics.com
Kristin Dozier’s inability to handle the truth
Dozier doesn’t like 'negative' campaigns unless she’s the one making the attacks. There is an old cliché in politics that says when a politician is losing in the polls, he or she will say something like, “the only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.” But, of course, if that candidate is ahead in the polls he or she will exclaim, “Great news! We are leading in the polls.”
DeSantis says 20 voting arrests in 2020 election probe an ‘opening salvo’
TALLAHASSEE — Twenty felons across Florida were being arrested Thursday on allegations that they voted illegally during the 2020 elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. STORY: ‘Botox bandit,’ woman skips out on her nearly $2,600 botox bill at Jacksonville Beach med spa. The arrests came just days before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places
Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
JoEllen's bringing something new to downtown Tallahassee
Southern comfort food inspired by the love a mother had for her son. That’s how JoEllen's came to be.
WCTV
Leon Co. launches period product dispensary program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County launched their Period Poverty Program Friday providing tampon and pad dispensers in 27 public restrooms. The restroom the products can be found in include the main and branch libraries, community centers, park areas with restroom facilities and the Leon County Courthouse. Director of the...
WCTV
Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCTV
Ms. Rankins makes fried chicken
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Rankins is in the kitchen teaching us how to make fried chicken.
Court trial involving man in standoff in Tallahassee to end
A court trial involving a man who killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement will formally end.
thecountyrecord.net
Blountstown Rocked! The return of the “Villagers”
Saturday night, August 13, 2022, approximately 400 people gathered to welcome The Villagers back to Blountstown after 54 years. It was a wonderful night of listening to the music we grew up with and visiting with old friends. The crowd came from Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf, Bay, Washington, Leon and Jackson counties, along with friends from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and others. The original Villagers, Cliff Ellis, Walt Dover, Andy Murray and Allen Myers were joined by Billy Blackman and Greg Rane.
Leon County Sheriff's Office does its part to help homeless
The Leon County Sheriff's Office's Homeless Outreach Street Team is helping Tallahassee's most vulnerable population.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 18, 2022
Bradley Miller, 58, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence, refusal to submit to blood alcohol level test: Sneads Police Department. Delvin Hill, 43, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Andrews, 29, Monticello, Florida: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property other than...
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
Yardbarker
Florida State University's president says school is going to be 'very aggressive' in remaining competitive
Despite continuous speculation, no more dominoes have toppled in the months since USC and UCLA shocked the college football world by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Florida State sounds ready to make a move when the time is right, though. "It's something I'm spending a...
Florida football: FSU can’t stop doing dumb things
We have had our fun over the years bantering back and forth with you. We know you mean well and just want to return to your glory days just like we are trying to return to ours. But if we can have a serious chat for a moment, you need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Caregiver Accused Of Dragging Disabled Patient By The Hair, Ripping It Out
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the help of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, announced the arrest of a care provider for abusing an adult with disabilities. According to the MFCU investigation, Makala Malcolm, 24, dragged an adult with disabilities directly by
WCTV
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for a man accused of stealing a rare comic book collection from FSU’s Strozier Library claim the books have recently been found in a “rubber container” inside the library. Todd Peak was arrested in February and accused of stealing a rare comic...
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County actively searching for body
JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing will be closed today while rescue efforts continue on the waterway. Yesterday at approximately 1 PM the JCSO received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
Comments / 1