Dozier doesn’t like 'negative' campaigns unless she’s the one making the attacks. There is an old cliché in politics that says when a politician is losing in the polls, he or she will say something like, “the only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.” But, of course, if that candidate is ahead in the polls he or she will exclaim, “Great news! We are leading in the polls.”

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO