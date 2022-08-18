ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

BREAKING: Another $50K from California Targets City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox

Campaign filings submitted this past Friday, show political groups that are targeting Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox received another injection of campaign funds from the the California group called the Green Advocacy Project. Florida Division of Elections records show that the Florida Young Democrats PAC received a $50,000 donation from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kristin Dozier’s inability to handle the truth

Dozier doesn’t like 'negative' campaigns unless she’s the one making the attacks. There is an old cliché in politics that says when a politician is losing in the polls, he or she will say something like, “the only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.” But, of course, if that candidate is ahead in the polls he or she will exclaim, “Great news! We are leading in the polls.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
travelnowsmart.com

The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places

Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. launches period product dispensary program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County launched their Period Poverty Program Friday providing tampon and pad dispensers in 27 public restrooms. The restroom the products can be found in include the main and branch libraries, community centers, park areas with restroom facilities and the Leon County Courthouse. Director of the...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thecountyrecord.net

Blountstown Rocked! The return of the “Villagers”

Saturday night, August 13, 2022, approximately 400 people gathered to welcome The Villagers back to Blountstown after 54 years. It was a wonderful night of listening to the music we grew up with and visiting with old friends. The crowd came from Calhoun, Liberty, Gulf, Bay, Washington, Leon and Jackson counties, along with friends from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and others. The original Villagers, Cliff Ellis, Walt Dover, Andy Murray and Allen Myers were joined by Billy Blackman and Greg Rane.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 18, 2022

Bradley Miller, 58, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence, refusal to submit to blood alcohol level test: Sneads Police Department. Delvin Hill, 43, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Andrews, 29, Monticello, Florida: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property other than...
SNEADS, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
Georgia Recorder

Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers

Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
MOULTRIE, GA
WJHG-TV

Jackson County actively searching for body

JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing will be closed today while rescue efforts continue on the waterway. Yesterday at approximately 1 PM the JCSO received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

