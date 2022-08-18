In 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will require parental consent before minors can have abortions. Earlier this week, media outlets across the country reported an Escambia County case in which a parentless teen was denied an abortion under the consent requirements in state law. The teen said in a court petition that she was “sufficiently mature” to make a decision about an abortion, was not ready to have a baby, did not have a job and that the father was unable to assist her. But Escambia County Circuit Judge Jessica Frydrychowicz denied her bypass request.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO