Florida State

wuwf.org

Gov. DeSantis announces 20 arrests for illegal voting across Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis today announced that 20 people in Florida have been charged with voting illegally in the 2020 election. He said they were previously convicted of murder or felony sex crimes and therefore are not allowed to vote. Florida voters passed Amendment Four in 2018, allowing some people with past felony convictions to vote.
A week in news

In 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will require parental consent before minors can have abortions. Earlier this week, media outlets across the country reported an Escambia County case in which a parentless teen was denied an abortion under the consent requirements in state law. The teen said in a court petition that she was “sufficiently mature” to make a decision about an abortion, was not ready to have a baby, did not have a job and that the father was unable to assist her. But Escambia County Circuit Judge Jessica Frydrychowicz denied her bypass request.
Florida's unemployment dips to 2.7%

Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.7% in July, matching the level before the COVID-19 pandemic slammed into the economy in early 2020. According to the state Department of Economic Opportunity, the July rate was down from 2.8% in June and 4.5% in July 2021, and comes amid signs that inflation has slowed.
Why NOAA Weather Radio should be a part of your disaster preparedness kit

With today's technology, anyone is able to receive weather alerts instantaneously through a personal device, in addition to traditional media like radio and television. But in an emergency situation when access to these mediums may be limited, a decades-old tool may be your best bet. NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) provides warnings, watches and hazards information in English and Spanish 24 hours a day, even when other means of communication may fail.
