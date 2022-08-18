Charlotte, NC – In a week of slugfests at Truist Field in Charlotte, Saturday night’s game bucked the trend. After the two teams combined to score 76 runs in the first four games of the series, just seven total runs were scored in Saturday night’s game. Charlotte had more of those runs, taking a 4-3 decision that handed the Knights their third win in the six-game series. While the scoring output in the game did not follow the pattern of the week, the tight and competitive nature of the evening sure did. Each of the first five games in this week’s series has been decided by just one run.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO