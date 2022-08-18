Read full article on original website
Related
Rapper canceled at War Memorial, books concert at St. Joe’s Amp
Fans who missed Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk when his Syracuse show was canceled last spring will have a new chance to see him this fall at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. A Little Booking Agency, LLC along with local organizations and hospitals will bring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk...
newyorkupstate.com
New York State Fair adds Celtic rock band and American Idol winner to 2022 concert lineup
The New York State Fair has added two more artists to the 2022 concert lineup -- an Irish punk band and a recent “American Idol” winner. The Prodigals will perform at Chevy Court on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Noah Thompson, who won season 20 of “American...
Syracuse Latino Festival celebrates 20 years with food, music and community (photos)
The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival. With 13 musical acts, including Puerto Rican salsa Grammy-nominated artist Giro Lopez headlining the event, the...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Latino Festival in Clinton Square
(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Latino Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary on August 20 in Clinton Square! The festival runs from 12-9 p.m. and will include music, food, vendors, and contests. Presented by CNY Latino and Nosotros Radio, the Syracuse Latino Festival is a time when people can come together...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syracuse.com
A vehicle crashed through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Witnesses said two vehicles crashed after one ran a red light, and one of the vehicles then continued through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Syracuse police are investigating. 10 / 18. Syracuse strip club crash. Witnesses said two...
Chuck Cavallaro: CNY musician, store owner, pilot. ‘He was everybody’s friend’ (An appreciation)
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Even for a casual observer it would have been hard to picture Chuck Cavallaro without his trademark smile.
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
Syracuse mounts furious comeback, but Charlotte responds late and takes series finale, 10-8, on Sunday night
Charlotte, NC – In a week of tight baseball games at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, Sunday night’s game followed the trend. The Syracuse Mets surged back from an early six-run deficit, but the Charlotte Knights battled back late to nab a 10-8 win over the Mets in the finale of a six-game series. Charlotte won four games in the six-game series. Each of the games in this week’s series were decided by two runs or less. Five of the six games were decided by just one run. Despite the loss, Mark Vientos tied his professional career high with four hits. Vientos had four hits on August 17, 2017 with the Gulf Coast League Mets.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vientos homers, but Charlotte plays long ball late to squeak out 4-3 win over Syracuse on Saturday night
Charlotte, NC – In a week of slugfests at Truist Field in Charlotte, Saturday night’s game bucked the trend. After the two teams combined to score 76 runs in the first four games of the series, just seven total runs were scored in Saturday night’s game. Charlotte had more of those runs, taking a 4-3 decision that handed the Knights their third win in the six-game series. While the scoring output in the game did not follow the pattern of the week, the tight and competitive nature of the evening sure did. Each of the first five games in this week’s series has been decided by just one run.
A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse
A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
rewind1077.com
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
localsyr.com
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who’s next? A look at Syracuse football’s 2023 recruiting class
Syracuse football’s 2023 recruiting more than doubled over the summer, as many prospects made official visits to campus. However, the Orange’s nine commitments are the fewest among ACC programs. The class ranks No. 74 nationally, last in the ACC, and does not include a prospect with a higher rating than three stars, as of publication.
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
Our 13 favorite photos from Section III fall sports media days: Which teams had the most fun?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Hundreds of Section III football, soccer, volleyball and cross country athletes mixed and mingled at a pair of Syracuse.com high school media days last week at Cicero-North Syracuse. Players posed for serious shots and hammed it up for our photographers. Here’s a rundown of some of the...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse basketball has several intriguing lineup options
Syracuse’s roster looks completely different from last year. Three of five starters (Jimmy Boeheim, Cole Swider, Buddy Boeheim) have all moved on to professional careers, while the Orange added five incoming freshmen and a transfer. That leaves only two starters (Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard) from last year’s team. What...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxhc.com
PorchFest Cortland Tomorrow; See The Line Up
PorchFest Cortland is tomorrow From Noon to 5 pm Van Hoesen Street.
Syracuse rally falls one run short in 12-11 loss to Charlotte in wild Friday night matchup
Charlotte, NC – The Syracuse Mets fell victim to one bad early inning on Friday night as the Charlotte Knights scored seven times in the second inning on their way to a 12-11 win in uptown Charlotte. However, a furious late rally from the Mets made it yet another tight finish as Syracuse scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning. Every single game this week has been decided by one run. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
Corcoran cuts the ribbon on its remodeled athletic complex (29 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Corcoran’s upgraded athletic complex is ready to be put to work. The Cougars held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new football and track surfaces on Friday. Guests included Anthony Davis, current interim Syracuse City School superintendent; Sharon Owens, deputy mayor of Syracuse; Dan Straub, Corcoran principal; Jim Palumbo, Corcoran AD; and several players and students.
House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1