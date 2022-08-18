ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Syracuse Latino Festival in Clinton Square

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Latino Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary on August 20 in Clinton Square! The festival runs from 12-9 p.m. and will include music, food, vendors, and contests. Presented by CNY Latino and Nosotros Radio, the Syracuse Latino Festival is a time when people can come together...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse mounts furious comeback, but Charlotte responds late and takes series finale, 10-8, on Sunday night

Charlotte, NC – In a week of tight baseball games at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, Sunday night’s game followed the trend. The Syracuse Mets surged back from an early six-run deficit, but the Charlotte Knights battled back late to nab a 10-8 win over the Mets in the finale of a six-game series. Charlotte won four games in the six-game series. Each of the games in this week’s series were decided by two runs or less. Five of the six games were decided by just one run. Despite the loss, Mark Vientos tied his professional career high with four hits. Vientos had four hits on August 17, 2017 with the Gulf Coast League Mets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Syracuse.com

Vientos homers, but Charlotte plays long ball late to squeak out 4-3 win over Syracuse on Saturday night

Charlotte, NC – In a week of slugfests at Truist Field in Charlotte, Saturday night’s game bucked the trend. After the two teams combined to score 76 runs in the first four games of the series, just seven total runs were scored in Saturday night’s game. Charlotte had more of those runs, taking a 4-3 decision that handed the Knights their third win in the six-game series. While the scoring output in the game did not follow the pattern of the week, the tight and competitive nature of the evening sure did. Each of the first five games in this week’s series has been decided by just one run.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Syracuse.com

A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse

A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
rewind1077.com

John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
localsyr.com

Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
Syracuse.com

Who’s next? A look at Syracuse football’s 2023 recruiting class

Syracuse football’s 2023 recruiting more than doubled over the summer, as many prospects made official visits to campus. However, the Orange’s nine commitments are the fewest among ACC programs. The class ranks No. 74 nationally, last in the ACC, and does not include a prospect with a higher rating than three stars, as of publication.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse basketball has several intriguing lineup options

Syracuse’s roster looks completely different from last year. Three of five starters (Jimmy Boeheim, Cole Swider, Buddy Boeheim) have all moved on to professional careers, while the Orange added five incoming freshmen and a transfer. That leaves only two starters (Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard) from last year’s team. What...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse rally falls one run short in 12-11 loss to Charlotte in wild Friday night matchup

Charlotte, NC – The Syracuse Mets fell victim to one bad early inning on Friday night as the Charlotte Knights scored seven times in the second inning on their way to a 12-11 win in uptown Charlotte. However, a furious late rally from the Mets made it yet another tight finish as Syracuse scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning. Every single game this week has been decided by one run. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Syracuse.com

Corcoran cuts the ribbon on its remodeled athletic complex (29 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Corcoran’s upgraded athletic complex is ready to be put to work. The Cougars held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new football and track surfaces on Friday. Guests included Anthony Davis, current interim Syracuse City School superintendent; Sharon Owens, deputy mayor of Syracuse; Dan Straub, Corcoran principal; Jim Palumbo, Corcoran AD; and several players and students.
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

